Zuora: Wait Before Wading In

The company also has made little progress at improving its below-average gross margin, harmed by the heavy mix of revenues in professional services.

In a sharp reversal of its fortune from last quarter, popular SaaS company Zuora (ZUO), which went public in April at just $14 per share, has taken a major beating after reporting Q2 results. On the face of it, there was nothing overly damaging about Zuora's Q2 results - revenues beat Wall Street expectations by a healthy margin, EPS showed a respectable beat, and top-line guidance for next quarter and for the full year also came in above expectations. It seemed to be like any other "beat and raise quarter." But under the hood, Zuora seems to be digesting the aftereffects of a robust August rally that has rendered shares incredibly expensive.

Thematically, Zuora is a great play. Zuora's spin on ERP (enterprise resource planning) software, a space typically dominated by heavy hitters like SAP (SAP) and Oracle (ORCL), truly differentiates it from the competition. Subscription-based businesses need to manage recurring revenue streams and have a different set of requirements on the software side that make a specialized platform like Zuora useful. And from a Wall Street narrative perspective, when subscriptions and subscription-based businesses have reigned as the fad of the past few years (digital subscription businesses of all flavors have seen tremendous gains, from Netflix (NFLX) to Salesforce.com (CRM) to the New York Times (NYT)), what's not to love about a subscription software company dedicated to serving other subscription businesses?

There's no doubt that Zuora has made its mark on the market. Its rapid growth continues to show how successful it is at breaking ground in its space and signing on important clients - notable wins this quarter, which surfaced on the company's earnings call, include Hitachi and a subsidiary of Fidelity Investments.

In my view, however, Zuora remains a stock to be avoided at current levels. The company still has further to fall, and valuation is the primary reason why.

Valuation starkly expensive in the face of low margins and lockup expiration

We have to somewhat separate Zuora's attractiveness as a product from its appeal as a stock. For most of its duration as a public company, Zuora has traded at a harsh premium to other SaaS multiples. This is in spite of the fact that it carries much lower gross margins than most peers, due to a heavy concentration of growth in professional services. As most software investors know, professional services are often used by SaaS companies to get new clients in the door, but are performed at or near cost to be attractive - thus, they carry much lower margins than software/product margins. Zuora's heavy mix of professional services as a percentage of revenues has kept its margin profile muted for a long time.

Yet Zuora trades at a steep premium to most SaaS companies. Even with this quarter's fallout, Zuora has essentially only given back gains in August, and shares are still up 2x from the IPO price of $14 - not a bad return for five months:

At current levels, Zuora has a market cap of $3.03 billion. If we take out the $189.2 million of cash on its balance sheet, as well as add back $14.6 million of debt, we are left with an enterprise value of $2.83 billion.

Against even Zuora's raised guidance range of $227-230 million (+36% y/y), this represents a valuation multiple of 12.4x EV/FY19 revenues:

Figure 1. Zuora updated guidance

That's a steep price to pay for a company whose gross margins are hovering in the ~50% range and whose growth has been sharply decelerating.

Note also that, as per NASDAQ, Zuora's lockup period is set to expire on October 9. This means that the wave of insiders - who have now at this point enjoyed 2x gains from the IPO price - will have the opportunity to dump their shares. Dropbox (DBX) is an example of a high-flying software company that recently suffered through its lockup expiration, which along with the news of a COO departure sent its shares down more than 20%.

In my view, it's fairly clear that Zuora still has further to fall.

Q2 download: Steep deceleration combined with minimal margin gains

Here's a look at Zuora's Q2 results:

Figure 2. Zuora 2Q19 results

Zuora's revenues grew 47% y/y to $57.8 million, beating Wall Street's expectations for $39.4 million (+37% y/y) by a solid 10 points. At face value, this looks like a huge beat to consensus estimates. But we also note that Zuora's guidance (and thus Wall Street's models) trend toward the conservative side. What is more salient to note is the fact that growth actually decelerated 13 points sequentially from last quarter's 60% y/y growth. And though we don't fully believe Zuora's full-year guidance calling for just 37% y/y growth, there's likely to be some more deceleration in the back half of this fiscal year as well.

And as previously discussed, Zuora has a bit of an issue when it comes to revenue mix, just like fellow recent software IPO Appian (APPN): it relies too heavily on professional services for growth. We would hope that as Zuora scaled, it would also scale back its dependence on services revenue, but as of this quarter, this is not yet the case.

Professional services revenues grew 53% y/y to $16.3 million, representing a whopping 28% of revenues (most other SaaS companies have professional services mixes in the teens) and outstripping subscriptions revenue growth of 44% y/y. In the year-ago quarter, professional services as a percentage of revenues had been 130bps lower - so it's possible that this mix is getting worse over time, or that it needs low-margin professional services growth to support revenue growth.

The heavier professional services mix had an adverse impact on margins in the quarter (professional services itself this quarter carried a -11% gross margin. Total gross margins expanded to 50%, helped by a boost in subscription gross margins, but didn't move all that much from 48% in the prior year quarter. This is a stark difference to other SaaS companies with gross margins in the 70s and 80s.

What is encouraging is the fact that Zuora noted a strong net revenue retention rate of 112% in the quarter, indicating strong upsell activity. Retaining old clients and upsetting them typically requires less onboarding and low-margin professional services, so if this strength in retention continues over time, Zuora's professional services mix should dwindle over time.

Zuora also made some respectable gains on the operating margin front. Though nominal operating losses (on a GAAP basis) grew to -$18.2 million, this loss represents an operating margin of -31.5%, 660bps better than -38.1% in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS of -$0.13 also slightly edged out over Wall Street's expectation of -$0.16.

Key takeaways

While Zuora remains a solid company with a well-defined product niche, investing in the stock at current levels is extremely risky. Even after a stark Q2 selloff, Zuora still retains a sky-high 12.4x forward revenue valuation, which is unreasonable on three counts: decelerating growth, poor gross margin profile, and upcoming lockup expiration. The latter, in particular, is very likely to induce volatile trading in October. I'd stay on the sidelines until then.

