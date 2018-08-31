Gemalto NV (GTOFF) CEO Philippe Vallée on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gemalto NV (OTCPK:GTOFF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 31, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Philippe Vallée - CEO

Virginie Dupérat-Vergne - CFO

Jean-Claude Deturche - IRO

Analysts

Francois Bouvignies - UBS

Olivier Brochet - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Gemalto First Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Philippe Vallée, Gemalto CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Philippe Vallée

Thank you, Aubrey, and let’s make sure we’re talking about the first half of 2018 earnings call, so welcome to everyone. I am Philippe Vallée, the CEO of Gemalto. I’m here with Virginie Dupérat-Vergne, our CFO; and Jean-Claude Deturche, Investor Relations Officer. Together, we will commenting the presentation that you can download from our website. We will begin the key elements of the release and then we will take your questions. So, after having read the information on Page 2 and Page 3, I invite you to go to Page 5 to the highlights of this semester of 2018.

So in the first semester of 2018, Gemalto posted organic growth of plus 2% to €1.4 billion and profit from operations totaled at €92 million. These results are in line with our expectations and reflect the team's strong focus on incrementing our company's strategic priorities. Indeed of other past semester, the identity, IoT and Cybersecurity segment extended at a double digit rate, fueled by its three green businesses as we continue to invest to capture market opportunities. The IoT business continued to leverage strong demand for Gemalto solution in industrial sector.

We see good momentum in Cybersecurity and sizing the growing role of Gemalto's technology in securing cloud services. And in addition, the Government business won its largest ever passport contract in UK with Her Majesty’s Passport Office. The Smartcards & Issuance segment, the operational performance and the transition plan moved ahead on track as we continue to drive the segment digital transformation. Strong pricing discipline in removable SIM and payment cards led to a stabilizing of profit margin and we delivered on significant milestone of our transition plan that will benefit in the coming quarters.

With similar trends expected in our market in the second part of the year, our strategic priorities remain unchanged. We continue to focus on growth opportunities in the Identity, IoT and Cybersecurity segments while leading the digital transformation and rightsizing of our operations in the Smartcards & Issuance segment towards archiving our 2018 outlook.

I will now handover to Virginie.

Virginie Dupérat-Vergne

Thank you, Philippe. So, good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Let me begin with Slide 7 with condensed P&L for the semester. As Philippe pointed out, first semester revenue came in at €1.4 billion, gross profit to that €497 million with gross margin circling at 36% at the same level compared with a same period of last year. This evolution essentially reflected a Smartcards & Issuance service segment revenue decrease with margin erosion not being fully offset by the revenue growth in the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment.

Operating expenses were down €4 million at €406 million through tighter control of expenses in the Smartcards & Issuance segment while the Company continued to invest in the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment in line with its strategic priority. As a result, profit from operations came in at €92 million and profit margin from operations settled at 7% of revenue. Finally adjusted basic earnings per share were €0.74.

So if we move to Slide 8 for our performance in Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity. In this segment, revenue came in at €644 million at plus 20%. In the first semester, the Government business posted very strong revenue growth due to the contribution of the Identity Management Business and substantial secured document deliveries in Europe, Asia and Africa, offsetting a weaker performance in the Middle East.

In the second quarter, Gemalto won its largest ever passport contract in the UK with Her Majesty’s Passport Office. The contract spans 11.5 years including 10 years of production and issuance services. This major deal reflects Gemalto’s innovation capability and unmatched offering, aiming to helping governments better protect their citizens.

The Cybersecurity business delivered the strong performance this semester. It was driven by a growing number of encryption and key management software deployments in Europe in light of the new regulatory environment deadline and more broadly as data privacy and data security continue to be a key focus of global organization.

The IoT business posted an outstanding revenue performance in the first semester. The increase was driven by strong deliveries in Europe and Asia to large customers in a variety of key industrial sectors that extend Gemalto’s traditional strong foothold in the automotive market. Overall, gross profit was up plus 11% at €265 million driven notably by a full semester’s positive contribution of the Identity Management Business.

Operating expenses for the segment were up plus 10% due to the full semester integration of the Identity Management Business operating expenses, continuous R&D investments in the government and IoT businesses as well as to the development of the Cybersecurity business sales channel. As a result, profit from operations in the Identity, IoT and Cybersecurity segment came in at €49 million and profit from operations margin settled at 7.6% for the first semester of 2018.

I now invite you to turn to Slide 9 to review our Smartcards & Issuance segment performance. In this segment, first semester revenue came in at €743 million, 3% lower year-on-year. As expected, the payment business stabilized this semester. This performance was driven by the return of the U.S. EMV markets demand to a normal pattern combined with strong shipments sales in the CIS, Middle East and Latin America regions. These increases offset performance in Europe, marked by lesser renewal programs and lower sales in Asia.

Removable SIM revenue continued to decrease this semester as a result of the first impact of the exit of a specific low-end SIM market and more broadly as low profit margin opportunities were dismissed. As SIM market trends look unchanged, Gemalto continues to address its operational cost and selective business opportunities approach to achieve stable profit margin for this segment.

The Digital business revenue was down year-on-year essentially due to lower performance in digital banking and digital payment services, and the first impact of the discontinuation of a payment sub business as part of the transition plan. In addition, we continue to see mobile network operators across all regions, deploying the connectivity infrastructure of key sectors of the IoT market.

At the segment level, gross profit was down 12% to €232 million. Operating expenses decreased by €22 million down to €190 million in the first semester of 2018, reflecting initial benefits of this transition plan. As a result, the Smartcards & Issuance segment's profit from operation for the first semester of 2018 was €42 million and its profit from operations margin settled at 5.7%.

Moving now to Slide 10 now, while you have the snapshot of our transition plan and its impact on profit from operations. In 2017, the net effect was a positive €15 million. The result of the refocusing on specific geographical areas, review of our portfolio of services and in Payment, a footprint optimization that structured strong manufacturing rationalization in the U.S. and in China.

As you can see, we are on track to reach around €50 million in positive PFO impact in 2018 as we benefit from last year's measure. We accelerate the exit of certain low-end markets in removable SIM and have now completed key restructuring actions such as the French restructuring plan. In 2018, we’ve done this while pursuing our manufacturing rationalization and continuing our portfolio optimization. And as a result, we are confident that going forward we can exceed the €50 million in positive contribution to profit from operation mark on a full year basis.

Moving now to Slide 11 for a quick focus on our cash flow generation and net debt production. On the left, we also bridge to analyze the valuation in our free cash flow generation from 2017 to 2018. In the first semester staff 2017, we generated a free cash flow of €50 million. The most notable difference when comparing free cash flow from one year to the other was the valuation in working capital that reduced cash flow by €30 million, as inventory level in 2018 increased notably in the Government business as we prepare to deliver on its pursuing backlog the second semester.

As a result, in the first semester of 2018, the Company generated free cash flow of €32 million that is €50 million last year. On the right, you can see that together with the positive contribution of the derivative financial instrument, free cash flow generated in this semester is contributing to reducing our net debt level but remain firmly in hand.

Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen. I now hand back to Philippe Vallée.

Philippe Vallée

Thank you, Virginie. So now on Slide 13, I’ll begin with a quick overview of where we stand in our thriving Government business. As you know, reinforcing our leadership in biometrics and civil identity is key component of our strategy today.

With the acquisition of Cogent, we have considerably reinforced our offering in this fast growing business. The market drivers are clearly identified by us offshore but increasingly by governments who understand the value there is to provide convenience, efficient digital services for citizens while reducing cost and fraud through electronic passport or electronic identity cards. The same applies to driver licenses, where effective secured identification plays a decisive role in improving road safety need in U.S today or increasingly in emerging countries tomorrow.

Research group, ABI, says this business of secure ID documents now accounts for up to a third of the secured documents market and can be expected to grow at double-digit over the coming years. We intend to consult our leadership position in this business of secured documents by not only growing rapidly in the promising digital ID segment.

On the biometrics front, our border management ID solution should continue to spread rapidly on the back of the sustained growth of international travel. In addition, governments are increasingly encouraged to accelerate biometric enrollment of their citizens and Gemalto has a key role to play in this domain. Indeed, the United Nations Legal Identity Fraud program by such its objectives of secure documentation for everyone by 2030 is a strong driver in making governments aware of both the risks and the opportunities of inclusive ID for today’s highly mobile population.

Finally going forward, the bridge to more commercial market is becoming a strong underlying driver of biometrics as businesses increasingly rely on government issued ID for verification and proofing of their customers. These electronic know your customers activations are rapidly growing with banks, mobile network operators and the alike.

So all in all, a set of varied and highly active drivers are at work today in this field and our job is to accompany this exclusive growth and capture the many opportunities. Our offers are highly compelling and recognized as such, as you may have seen with our recent landmark win with the British passport and we expect things to get better.

Now we can move on Slide 14 to our areas and focus for the second part of 2018 and beyond. In our first segment, Identity, IoT and Cybersecurity and building on what I've just outlined to you, we intend to continue strengthening our leadership in biometrics and civil identities. In Cybersecurity, we will continue to leverage the strong momentum driven by increasing concern in data security and data privacy as well as regulations enforcements.

In the Internet of Things, we expect to see pursued expansion in the variety of industrial sector as the growing benefits of connected devices enable us to capture opportunities in healthcare, in metering or in our insecurity.

In the Smartcards & Issuance segment, as the U.S. EMV market normalizes and the removable SIM remains under pressure in the second semester, we will continue to focus on portfolio optimization and on implementing operating sales strategy based on profitability. We should also see acceleration on the on-demand connectivity rollout with most mobile network operators across regions as the equipment fees continues.

On Slide 15, we confirm our outlook for 2018 I will read it out to you. So; first, double-digit revenue growth expected in the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment; second, a stable PFO margin expected in the Smartcards & Issuance segment; resulting globally in the mid-to-high single digit growth in profit from operations expected at Gemalto Group level.

So, we’ll conclude now our presentation for today. So, Aubrey, could you explain to us the procedure for taking questions please. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We can now take our first question from Francois Bouvignies from UBS. Please go ahead sir.

Francois Bouvignies

The first one I have is on your guidance, if we look at your PFO of mid-to-high single digit growth for the full year and what you delivered in H1. If my math is correct, it means that you’ll generate almost 75% of your PFO in the second half of the year. I am not sure if you ever delivered this kind of H2 weight. And I just wanted to double check with you how you can now get there? Maybe you’ve a breach of maybe the moving parts, cost savings, how much? And is there in other words risk to this second half of the year given this strong rent? That’s my first question. The second one is on the government backlog. So you've mentioned that you have the strong backlog in government. So I wanted to double check with you how should we expect in terms of growth in the coming quarters for the government standalone? And should we see an acceleration for example helped by the UK contract maybe? And the final one is on the IoT, so even though you delivered a good performance, one of your competitors mentioned some trade war impacts in China, impacting the growth, and I just want to double check with should we see anything of this kind?

Virginie Dupérat-Vergne

I will take the first question on the guidance for H2 So on the PFO, you’re right, the pattern that we see today is that more or less we should be in a position to deliver 20 -- 25% sorry, of our PFO in H1 versus 75% in the second part of the year. If you have a look to the, let’s say past several years behind us, the pattern is further on 30-70, so meaning that it’s a bit above this year. But the big difference that we have today is that we have the transition plan which is running at the moment and this transition plan is very backend loaded and should deliver its element rather on the end of the year.

If you take for example French restructuring plan, it’s been closed during the beginning of the second semester, mainly during the summer, so meaning that the savings will be falling in the P&L, only stocking up to now until the end of the year. And this applies to several of the things that we have been putting in place and this increase for sure this pattern on PFO that comes at the very end of the year.

Francois Bouvignies

Thank you, Virginie. Let me take the question on Government and IoT. So, as far as government is concerned, first of all you need to understand that it in H1, we have no-norganic effect because of the newly contribution of the cotton business. Now going onto H2, we should have something which is more similar to what we have with on average, making a growth at double digit. If you add to government, IoT and Cybersecurity, so we don’t see obviously the same kind of patterns for growth, but we still see an overall growth of this green segment that of double-digit.

Please bear in mind that this is a backup business and therefore we are today a strong ability on what we have to deliver in H2. As far as IoT is concerned, you refer to one of our competitors, which is having difficulties in China. This is not our issue for us today. We are exposed to over business segment beyond the automotive. We have today the opportunity to deliver our solution in metering and security and in healthcare for example making us more I mean little broader in terms of market exposure. So, we don’t feel the same pressure.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We can now take our next question Olivier Brochet from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Olivier Brochet

I am Olivier Brochet with Credit Suisse. I would have three questions as well. The first one on the working capital, the build up that you’ve seen in H1. Do you expect it to reverse somewhat niche to or even reverse completely in H2? And second question on the growth that you've flagged related to GDPR. How long do you think this can have an impact on boost revenues for you? And the third one is on the emerging market, the currency meltdown that we’ve seen in some areas like for instance Turkey. Does it have any impact on your business? I don’t know sort of negative effects impact or sort of activity slowdown in these countries?

Virginie Dupérat-Vergne

Okay. Thank you, Olivia and many thanks for coming on our call. So I'll take the question on the working capital. In terms of working capital, you’re perfectly right. The situation end of H1 is a reflect of the seasonality of our activity. So, in H1 we prepare. For H2 we see traditionally the bigger semester for us. And this year especially reason why we have this pattern little bit different. So in terms of profitability to be expected, meaning that delivery of inventory is even higher end for June, and we star to delivering on these inventories now beginning of H2 and all H2 long. So end of the year, working capital pattern should be different.

Philippe Vallée

So, on the GDPR question we indeed refer to the GDPR because this regulation entering to fall in May 2018 in Europe, which is I think somewhat another benchmark in terms of regulation after what U.S. has implemented in past year. And we know by example that today Japan is about to set something as strong as what European Commission has put in place.

So, frankly speaking with the long-term evolution, we see Cybersecurity needs overall growing at 10% growth year-over-year over the next three, four years. And remember that Gemalto today is solving two key main points of the Cybersecurity space, one being able to authenticate your customers over the digital wire. And second to be able to enable to data protection, which we do with our encryption technology.

So, these are our long-term evolutions and we indeed see GDPR as something strengthening to trend rather than anything else.

Virginie Dupérat-Vergne

So maybe your last point on energy markets and rather on Turkey, so the impact that we might on have on us is relatively limited as we have a full policy of hedging. And this, let’s say single element on what happened in this summer in Turkey that we could have corresponds rather to an impact in currency conflation adjustment, so directly on the equity because we have a subsidiaries there. And for sure what they represent in the consolidated financial statement today is little bit limited compared to what it is to be in the past, but for sure this has no impact on the P&L and on the level of profit that we could expect in the future.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We can now take our next question from [Patrick Baswesley] from [UFP]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I’ve got two. One is relatively straightforward. But the first one with regard to the review that we’re seeing with the product acquisition, we know if he has moved to deadline and we’re also going to review to the HSM segment up to the 9th of January. In a sort of situation where you see kind of ask to or tells to do some disposals to remedy situation, do you see any problems with unloading any assets that mainly to be sold off during that process? And potentially if you could tell me, if we kind of started doing some of the permanent work on that that’s my first question. My second question is relatively simple one is with regards to sort of the organic growth that you saw in Government segment in second half because it obviously had an bit of an inorganic component to at as well?

Philippe Vallée

So let me take the first question. So on the Thales acquisition of Gemalto today, we are currently fulfilling our obligation is a little different authorities. We knew from day one but we will have 13 countries to successfully pass. We’ve already had four countries acceptance and we’re walking with the rest of the different bodies. As far as Europe is concerned, this is a procedure which is normal. So very conventional, nothing really to comment at this stage and I don’t want to enter into any details here because this is we need that positive to go through smoothly and carefully. Do you want to take the second question?

Virginie Dupérat-Vergne

Yes, on the growth rate on Government, what you expect in H2 would clarify this was pure organic growth, as the acquisition of the IMB business. Identity Management Business last year has been made starting May 1st, so H2 2017 to H2 2018 should be the same parameter to compare.

Unidentified Analyst

H1 comparison on an organic basis?

Virginie Dupérat-Vergne

Okay, we’ve been giving the organic growth for the entire growth which is plus 2% and as you know the segment which is growing is the Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity segment in terms of revenue and so this applies to this segment.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] As we’ve no further questions in the queue at this time, I’d like to turn the call over -- back to Philippe Vallée for any additional or closing remarks.

Philippe Vallée

Thank you, Audrey, and thank you all of you for joining today and for your attendance. Our next call is set for October the 26th, 2018 when we publish our third quarter top line figures. And in the meantime, I’d like to thank you for your interest in Gemalto and wish you a nice day. Good bye. Thank you.

Virginie Dupérat-Vergne

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. That will conclude today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation, ladies and gentlemen. You may now disconnect.