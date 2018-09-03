Wheat Volatility Picks Up

The wheat market has been nothing short of a rollercoaster of volatility over the 2018 crop year. The trading range in the CBOT wheat futures market has been widening as it rose to new highs in early August and fell by almost 95 cents per bushel of over 15 percent later in the month.

Wheat is the primary ingredient in the flour that is necessary to make bread. Most people believe that crude oil is the most political commodity in the world because half of the world's reserves are in the turbulent Middle East. However, over history, the availability of wheat has an agent for lots of political change. Sudden price rises in the grain or the lack of availability at times sparked revolutions as bread is an essential food product that provides nutrition for people around the world. The most recent example of wheat's significance was the Arab Spring in 2010. The wave of political change that swept across countries in North Africa and the Middle East began as break riots in Tunisia and Egypt. Drought conditions that took the price of CBOT wheat futures to their all-time high in 2008 at $13.345 per bushel created shortages and put the price of bread out of reach for many people in those countries. Therefore, whenever someone asks me which commodity possess the most substantial consequences for political leaders around the globe has, my answer is always wheat as food, water, and air are the most basic human necessities that preserve life.

Wheat has outperformed corn and beans

In the grain sector, wheat has been the best performing commodity. Since the beginning of 2018, the price of wheat has appreciated, while corn and soybean prices have been weak.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of nearby CBOT wheat futures opened 2018 at $4.2825 per bushel and was trading at $5.2150 on Friday, August 31, an increase of 21.8% over the first eight months of this year.

Source: CQG

The price of CBOT corn futures moved from $3.5125 per bushel on the first day of trading in 2018 to $3.4875 on

August 31, a marginal loss of 0.71% over the period. Corn was virtually unchanged on the back of the trade issues and a stronger dollar despite a rise in the price of oil and oil products. Corn is the primary ingredient in ethanol production in the United States, and higher prices in the energy commodity provided some support for the corn futures market and likely prevented the grain from falling to an even lower level over the first eight months of 2018.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, soybeans have declined from $9.5650 at the start of 2018 to $8.29 on the nearby futures contract on the final day of August, a drop of 13.3%. The oilseed futures market has declined under the weight of a stronger dollar and the trade dispute between the United States and China. The Chinese typically purchase one-quarter of the U.S. soybean crop each year, and their cancelation of purchases for 2018 and 2019 has weighed on the price of soybean futures.

Wheat has been the star in the grains sector as the United States is not the world's leading producer of the primary ingredient in bread.

Russia and EU output support prices

In 2017, the weather conditions in the European Union and Russia were highly supportive of production of the grain. Russia became the world's leading exporter of wheat last year. However, in 2018, dry conditions trimmed the wheat crop in both the EU and Russia leading to higher prices.

Over recent weeks, rumors that Russia may curb wheat exports in the coming weeks and months has supported the price of the grain. Lower output levels in the global wheat market have taken prices higher so far this year. At the end of the 2018 crop year, wheat is the one grain that has posted a gain and the prospects for the price of the agricultural commodity continue to look bullish.

The trend is higher - at the midpoint

The price of wheat took off to the upside from the July 11 low as it became apparent that global production would be lower in 2018 than it was in 2017.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of CBOT December wheat futures highlights, the price reached a low of $4.90 on July 11, rose to $6.13 per bushel on August 2, and was trading at $5.45 on August 31. The midpoint of the trading range since mid-July stands at $5.5150 per bushel, and the December futures contract was not far below that level on the final day of August.

Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the wheat futures market declined from 497,352 contracts on August 2, the day that wheat hit its most recent high, to 442,234 contracts on August 30. The drop of 55,118 contracts or over 11% in the metric when the price corrected to the downside is not typically a technical validation of an emerging bearish price trend in a futures market. After falling to a low of $5.1850 on August 28 on the December futures contract, the price recovered to over the $5.40 per bushel at the end of August.

Demographics favor wheat

Bread is a food staple for people all over our planet. Therefore, wheat is not a luxury commodity it is a necessity, as the citizens of the world depend on it for nutrition.

Source: Population Clock

As the chart shows, on the final day of August there were approximately 7.496 billion mouths to feed in the world. Each quarter global population rises by 19-20 million. Each day the addressable market for bread, and by extension wheat, grows. The world has become addicted to bumper crops of agricultural products, during periods where supplies are abundant the impact of demographics on prices is not readily apparent. However, when production is lower than market expectations or when deficits occur, the upward pressure on the price of wheat can become significant. Wheat rose to over $13 per bushel back in 2008 on shortages. The same degree of a deficit in the wheat market in the future will likely lift prices even higher. After all, over the past decade, the total number of mouths to feed on our planet has increased by more than three-quarters of one billion people. Demographics favor increases in the price of wheat during years when the global crop falls short of expectations.

Volatility is a trader's paradise

The $1.23 range in the price of CBOT wheat since July 11, in fewer than two months, is a sign that volatility in the wheat futures market has increased. As the daily chart shows, short-term historical volatility has risen to over 30%. On the weekly chart, the metric stood at 34.5% on August 31. Increasing volatility creates a nightmare for investors in markets. At the same time, rising price variance is a paradise for traders.

The trade issues have not weighed on the price of wheat as the weather has trumped protectionism. At the same time, a stronger dollar has done little to temper the rise of wheat in 2018 as we are on the verge of the harvest season.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the Teucrium Wheat ETF product (WEAT) illustrates, the product has traded from lows of $5.80 to highs of $25.94 since 2011. At $6.66 per share on August 31, WEAT is at the lower end of its trade range over the past seven years. WEAT has net assets of $70.76 million and trades an average of over 200,000 shares each day. The ETF holds wheat futures contracts on the CBOT for three periods. At last glance, WEAT had positions in the CBOT December 2018 and 2019 and the March 2019 wheat futures contracts. Therefore, WEAT does an excellent job replicating the price action in the CBOT futures market.

Wheat volatility has been picking up over the summer of 2018, and the trend of the agricultural commodity is higher. The increase in price variance makes wheat a compelling commodity to buy on dips and take profits on rallies as price variance creates lots of trading opportunities.

