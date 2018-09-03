Silver Needs A Boost Of Energy

August has been a rough month for the precious metals sector of the commodities market. The two worst performers have been platinum, which dropped to a decade and a half low, and silver which declined to its lowest level since 2016.

The combination of a rising dollar and the prospects for increasing interest rates created a bearish cocktail for the prices of the metals. The main variable when it comes to the supply and demand fundamentals in the platinum and silver market when it comes to the path of least resistance for their prices is often investment demand. The price action this summer has told us that investors have shunned the metals and when it comes to the price action, trend-following shorts have been pushing them to their lowest levels in years.

The nearby COMEX silver futures contract traded to a high of $17.35 per ounce on June 11, but the price has declined steadily reaching its most recent low at $14.3150 on August 16. This past week, September silver futures on COMEX have been rolling to the December contract, and while the price has recovered from the recent bottom, it remains below the $15 per ounce level. Before the recent selloff in the silver market, silver had not traded below $15 per ounce since April 2016.

A break to the lowest level since 2016

In August, the price of silver fell to its lowest level since early February 2016. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, silver dropped from $17.35 per ounce in June to a low of $14.315 in mid-August, a decline of $3.035 or 17.50 percent. Price momentum on the weekly chart is in deeply oversold territory along with the relative strength of the silver price. The historical volatility metric also fell to its lowest level in many years at just over 8 percent. Silver dropped in ten of the past twelve weeks. In one of those weeks, the only reason silver did not post a loss was that it closed at the same price as the previous week.

A long history of price volatility

Silver has a long history as the most volatile market in the precious metals sector.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of COMEX silver futures looks like a barbell with two significant rallies to the $50 per ounce level in 1980 and 2011. Quarterly historical volatility at 22.90 percent is around the normal level for the metal that displays a high degree of price variance that has moved to over 100 percent in 1980 and was at over 34 percent in 2011. The reason for the divergence during the years that silver traded towards the $50 level was that it was a moonshot in 1980, while the rally in 2011 took longer to develop.

Silver's price volatility occurs because of the speculative nature of the metal. The history of significant price moves on a percentage basis causes many speculators to flock to the silver market on the long and short side at times. Trend following longs and shorts tend to exacerbate moves in the market pushing the price of the metal above technical resistance or below technical support levels.

December 2015 stands as a line in the sand

Silver's recent price weakness has been a function of weakness in gold and strength in the U.S. dollar. At the same time, the prospects for higher interest rates in the United States which increase the cost of carrying long positions and the premium that short sellers receive when rolling their risk positions from active month to the next contract on the COMEX silver futures market has been a bearish factor for the metal. Higher U.S. rate also increases the attractiveness of the dollar versus other foreign exchange instruments which sets the stage for selling in the silver futures market on COMEX.

The recent low at $14.315 on August 16 on the now expiring September future contract was only 68 cents above the level of critical technical support in the silver market at the December 2015 low at $13.635 per ounce. The 2015 low now stands as a line in the sand on the downside for the silver market. The last time the metal traded lower than that level was back in July 2009.

Speculators are short

After the 2008 financial crisis, Warren Buffet said, "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." In the silver market, the roll from September to December has amounted to a low tide which reveals that the majority of speculative interest in the silver futures market has been on the short side since the price dropped to recent lows in mid-August.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, open interest in the silver futures market recently rose to an all-time high at 244,196 contracts on August 21. Open interest is the metric that measures the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market. The metric rose from 204,306 contracts on July 6 when the price of silver futures was trading at over $16 per ounce. Open interest rose by 19.5 percent as the price of silver dropped. The rise in open interest while the price was declining was a technical validation of the bearish price action in the silver market. Over recent sessions, silver recovered to the $14.55 per ounce level, and open interest dropped to 214,123 contracts. At the same time, September COMEX futures have been rolling to December. The decline in the metric from the highs was likely the result of short-covering by trend-following shorts. The tide has been going out in silver over the roll period, exposing the shorts in the market based on the recent price action. Meanwhile, the current level of open interest is lower telling us that some shorts have taken profits and exited risk positions, others are still holding on for lower prices in the coming weeks.

Silver tends to punish overexuberant longs and shorts

The last significant peak in the silver market came in July 2016 following the surprise of the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom at $21.095 per ounce.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the price of silver has been making lower highs and lower lows since the 2016 peak. At the same time, the open interest metric has been making higher lows and higher highs which is a technical validation of the bearish trend in the silver market. It is likely that the technical position of the silver market has encouraged shorts to remain in their risk positions, or to come back on rallies.

Moreover, if the price begins to head south again, those shorts who are now are the sidelines are likely to come back to the market if the price moves towards a challenge of the December 2016 low.

The technical position of the silver market continues to be bearish even after the bounce from the mid-August nadir. Only a move that takes the price significantly above the $17.35 would negate the bearish trading pattern that has been in place for over two years. While the charts continue to flash a warning signal for the silver market and a challenge of the critical support level at the December 2016 could be in the cards, there are three reasons why silver could punish the shorts and move to the upside over the coming weeks.

The first reason is that silver has a long history of punishing shorts and longs who overstay their welcome in risk positions. There are so many examples over the past four decades where speculators looking for a price explosion to the upside or implosion to the downside found themselves scrambling for the exit when the price reversed.

The second reason is that seasonal buying in the silver market as we approach the annual Indian wedding season that runs from October through December could increase physical investment demand for the precious metal over the coming weeks. Investment demand tends to drive the prices of silver and other precious metals, and after the prices have moved to new lows over recent weeks, it is possible that Indian demand will reflect a perceived bargain in the silver market at current price levels.

Finally, all precious metals prices have been moving lower under the weight of a stronger dollar and the prospects for increasing U.S. interest rates over the coming months. However, the U.S. administration has been vocal about their desire for a weaker dollar and a more gradual pace of tightening credit by the central bank. A correction in the dollar to the downside could trigger an inverse move in the silver market as well buying in other precious metals and commodities. Moreover, inflation has risen to the Fed's two percent target rate, and silver and other precious metals tend to move to the upside on the back of even the slightest whiff of inflationary pressures.

The path of least resistance for the price of silver is a tough call at the moment. I am currently long silver a little below the current market price. However, if the price fails, I would look to flip that position to the short-side. While I tend to trade in the COMEX futures market, the triple leveraged USLV and DSLV ETN products are highly liquid and do an excellent job replicating the price action in the silver futures market on a short-term basis. USLV and DSLV are not medium or long-term products, but they can be handy for those who do not trade in the futures arena but are looking to participate in the market for periods of one week or shorter durations.

Silver needs a boost of bullish energy to recover to over the $15 per ounce level and head higher over the coming weeks. While I am long on the back of an overabundance of shorts in the silver market today, if the price turns lower and looks like it is going to test the December 2015 low, I will likely reverse course and join them. Silver tends to hand out lots of pain when most speculators are on the same side of the market and today that is the short side. However, every once and a while they get the market right, and that is what keeps them coming back.

