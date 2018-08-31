Super Micro Computer Trades At Depressed Multiples

Everything that management has communicated about the audit process indicates the problem the timing, not the size of revenues and earnings.

Given the tailwinds in the business, stellar results look likely to continue for some time.

There is only one a reason for that, which is the audit, as the company keeps on producing pretty stellar results.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI), the thriving maker of servers is really booming, driven by strong growth in its end markets and good products. However, as investors will realize, this progress isn't reflected in the share price because the company is waiting for the outcome of an independent audit for a number of their past filings (FY 2017 and subsequent quarterly reports). So, let's turn to these first.

Those SEC filings

There is good news and not so good news. Let's start with the good news:

It has reviewed the biggest transactions (now moving to smaller transactions), and all that it found was that some transactions were booked in the wrong quarter, but these instances tended to net out.

So, no major restatements are likely. What is happening is that some revenue was adjudicated to the wrong quarter. Management argues that cash flows have not been impacted to date.

We have to warn that this is what is publicly known, through the discussion on various CCs in the recent past. We can't guarantee whether the audit will reveal something more troubling.

The company has taken a raft of measures to shore up its procedures to ensure nothing like this will happen again, like appointing a new Chief Compliance Officer and a new Vice President of Internal Audit, and strengthening the revenue recognition team.

However, there is also not so good news:

The audit cost really eats into profits.

The company hasn't made the Nasdaq deadline (August 24) for filing the missing reports and will be delisted from the Nasdaq (and trading on the OTC instead), until they win the appeal and file the missing reports.

On the effect of the audit cost, here is the earnings PR:

Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share is in the range of $0.75 to $0.79 which excludes stock-based compensation expense of $6.0 million and Audit Committee investigation and review expense of $15.0 million and the related tax effect of both.

That's at least $15M plus taxes on the Audit, it adds up. On the other hand, when the audit finally completes that falls away, and that day will come.

You can see what the latter admission did to the share price:

Growth

That decline was rather temporary as buyers quickly stepped in to take advantage of the depressed valuation and forced selling by some institutions as a result of the delisting.

There was a reason for investors to snap up the shares in that slump as the preliminary Q4 results are pretty good, from the earnings PR:

Net sales in a range of $986 million to $996 million compared to its previous guidance range of $800 million to $860 million

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 12.8% to 13.0%

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.51 to $0.55; non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.75 to $0.79

GAAP gross margin for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 that the Company expects to report is in the range of 12.8% to 13.0% and GAAP fully diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.51 to $0.55.

Revenue grew at an impressive 39% in Q4 (y/y) to $986M-996M, reaching even a feverish 48% in the US. There were some impressive growth areas within that:

Global 2000 more than tripled year-over-year. Internet data center more than quintupled year-over-year and non-Internet data center grew nearly 50% year-over-year. Accelerated computing was up over 90%, embedded grew 20%, storage and channel were up 9% and 3% respectively.

Guidance for the next quarter isn't quite as exuberant ($810M-870M, roughly +23%) and is 15% down from Q4, but this is a normal seasonal pattern.

There is no doubt that the business conditions are very good as they are experiencing a lot of tailwind from the growth in the cloud and data centers. This is driven by the general movement to the cloud and stuff like AI applications and is set to continue for the foreseeable future. Here is Morgan Stanley, per Business Insider:

Morgan estimates that the cloud computing market as a whole will grow at a 33% compounded annual growth rate through 2020.

Management sees new impulses coming from 5G, and it is prepared for these. We haven't seen anything yet. The stuff like autonomous vehicles and IoT are generating enormous amounts of data, and these need to be stored (and processed).

Management also sees gross margins moderately improving from the 12.8-13% in Q4 now that the worst of the memory shortages seems behind us.

Despite the $15M (probably more like $18M including tax) expenditures on the audit, the company generated free cash flow of $30M in the quarter even if that isn't a lot for a company that was doing nearly $1B in revenues in Q4.

The company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $94.1M and a bank debt of $116.2M.

Valuation

SMCI EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

This is a low-margin business (gross margins are 13%), so valuation multiples tend to reflect that. Nevertheless, valuation is at a multi-year low. Whilst apart from the filings issue, there isn't really any business development that warrants that.

Analysts expect 2018 year EPS to end up as $2.01, while, next year, this will rise to $2.48, which would make the shares cheap on both an earnings as well as a sales multiple.

SMCI PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

In the chart above, you see that a 10x earnings multiple (or even below that on a forward basis) is historically very low. On average, the company has tended to trade substantially above that.

Conclusion

The company is profitable and generates cash flow and grows revenues at a 20%+ pace and, in quite a number of quarters (like the just reported Q4), significantly above that.

This isn't a high-margin business, so valuation multiples are never really going to catch the imagination, but we think that they are now at or even below historic lows.

Given that we don't see anything in the business development to explain for that, it must be related to the missing filings.

We can't handicap that, but if we were betting people, we would say that, given what management has explained during this and past CC, the chance that the audit committee will turn up something that is going to materially change their earnings or cash flow history seems low to us.

We therefore think that the shares offer a good opportunity here, even in case the company does have to restate some past quarters much of that should already be in the stock price, which looks to be at depressed levels to us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SMCI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.