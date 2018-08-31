Flotek Industries Is Making Adjustments For A Solid Recovery

Flotek Industries: An Overview

Flotek Industries (FTK) provides chemistry and services that are used in the oil and gas industries and in the consumer and industrial markets. In 2018, so far, Flotek Industries' stock price has dipped by 53%, while VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) declined 4%. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry. FTK has some near-term challenges from the operational perspective as well as some structural headwinds. On the other hand, the current developments have been encouraging and indicating a turnaround in the long term. Before we dig dipper into FTK, let us understand the business first.

FTK's Energy Chemistry Technologies (or ECT) segment specialty chemistries used in well drilling, cementing, completion, and stimulation activities. In ECT, FTK has its premium product Complex nano-Fluid (CnF) technologies. FTK's Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies (or CICT) segment sources citrus oil, which is used as additives by companies in the flavors and fragrances markets and also has used for the upstream energy companies.

Shift in momentum

Flotek Industries is beginning to improve, after a poor Q2. The most recent trend in Flotek Industries' ECT segment is encouraging. According to the latest data provided in Investor Presentation in August, the segment revenue increased 30% over the Q2 monthly average. If we consider only the domestic part, the segment revenue increased more than 15% during the same period, indicating sales in the U.S. have not slowed down. What's more, FTK received one of the largest Complex nano-Fluid (or CnF) orders in a large unconventional gas project in the Middle East. This can turn out to be FTK's growth catalyst.

So, how does FTK keep it going? Well, it convinces its clients using FTK's Prescriptive Chemistry Management (or PCM) solutions to adopting the CnF technologies and other production enhancing chemistry in fluid designs. Let's dig a little dipper into CnF.

CnF - The Differentiator: The CnF product mixtures are environmentally friendly because they have organic input. It's a mixture of plant-derived oils, water, and surface active agents which organize molecules into nanostructures. FTK has been actively promoting its efficacy. FTK's management, as discussed in the company's annual filing, believes CnF is superior to other solvents and surface active agents. This is because orange oils increase the fluid mobility of its solvent core. Field validation results conducted by exploration and production companies using CnF have also yielded positive results. FTK's management expects ECT sales to outperform the industry over the long-run.

As FTK discussed in the investor presentation, in the Delaware Basin, the average 3-month cumulative barrels of oil equivalent using FTK's PCM optimized fluid design was more productive than the offset wells between 2016 and 2017. Offset well is an existing wellbore that is used as a reference. According to FTK's August 2018 presentation, estimated ultimate recovery (or EUR), which indicates a potential recovery in a well, was 19% higher in wells using CnF technology in Delaware Basin versus the offset wells. Revenues from the sale of CnF chemistry formulations used in new product development between 2015 and 2017 were 34% of its revenues.

Investment in technology: In 2017, the share of FTK's revenues from new technologies increased fast, as the company discussed in its annual 2017 report. This is because the company, being a technology-based chemistry provider, identified the need to invest in R&D at an early stage. In 2017, FTK's research and innovation expense was a 46% increase over 2016. In fact, in 2016, FTK established a new research center in Houston to develop next-generation innovative energy chemistries. In January 2018, FTK added pressure-reducing fluid technologies and StimLube friction reduction line in its chemistry technology product line. As energy producers in the U.S. continue to look to lower costs, continuous innovation would be the key to success. The U.S. accounted for 78% of FTK's Q2 2018 revenues.

Direct sale through store: On top of that, FTK adopts a direct-to-operator sales program known as the Flotek Store. Through close interaction, E&P operators get benefited from increased price transparency and a more direct approach.

Portfolio restructuring: During Q4 2016, Flotek initiated a strategic business restructuring to enable a greater focus on its core businesses comprising of energy chemistry and consumer and industrial chemistry. During 2017, the company completed the sale of its Drilling Technologies and Production Technologies segments. As you can see from the chart above, both the segments were making losses. So, the company used $17 million proceeds from the sale of Drilling Technologies to National Oilwell Varco (NOV) to much better use, i.e. to repay debt.

How does this fit in the current picture?

The change in gear may be encouraging, but the ECT's lukewarm financial performance in 2018 cannot be easily undone. The fact is revenues from the ECT segment decreased by 40% in Q2 2018 over the prior year, while sequentially it declined 3.8%. Year-over-year, the CICT segment revenue remained nearly unchanged in Q2 2018. The ECT segment accounted for 67% of FTK's Q2 2018 revenues, while the CICT segment accounted for 33% of its revenues. The ECT segment generated $0.7 million loss from operations, while the CICT segment recorded $0.6 million in income from operations in Q2 2018.

The ECT segment's revenues coming from outside the U.S. decreased by 22% sequentially, due primarily to spring break-up in Canada. Canada is FTK's largest region outside the U.S. Gross margin in the ECT segment also declined in the second quarter due to lower plant utilization, PCM start-up costs and a higher share of lower-priced products.

What's the downfall done to FTK's bottom line?

In Q2 2018, FTK recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $37.2 million, resulting from sustained underperformance and lower expectations in the ECT segment. What's more, the company noted in its Q2 2018 10-Q, "The assumptions were based on the actual historical performance of the reporting unit and took into account a recent weakening of operating results in an improving market environment." These are worrying signs, notably the company acceptance of underperformance in the face of industry improvement.

Debt repayment: As of June 30, 2018, Flotek Industries classified $49 million borrowings under revolving credit facility as current debt. This means it will have to repay the debt by the end of FY 2018. In the past four quarters until Q2 2018, FTK's aggregate free cash flow was negative. Its reported net income, as a result of $75 million loss in Q2 2018, was also negative. This puts a question mark on FTK's ability to repay debt.

Frequent changes in top: John William Chisholm has been managing the CEO's role since 2012. However, in recent times, FTK saw the departure in its CFO position in February 2017, a change in the EVP Operations position in June 2017, and an EVP position change in October 2017. Frequent changes in key executive position may not resonate well with the investors.

What's ahead for FTK?

Flotek is having a difficult time re-adjusting to consumer preference in the energy chemistry technology industry. FTK's management, as discussed in the Q2 2018 earnings conference call, identified a shift in E&P companies' purchasing behavior. Flotek's clients are focusing more on sourcing chemistry products directly from manufacturers and providers of these products. This trend has created significant changes in Flotek's customer base, product portfolio, and sales efforts. To protect market share, FTK focuses on leveraging CnF's success in productivity improvement. Going forward, Flotek Industries plans to improve the efficacy of its CnF chemistries and full fluid chemistry treatment through comparative analysis of wells with and without Flotek chemistries and field validation results conducted by the E&P companies. Despite a sales boost in July, I don't see Flotek's ECT segment improving quickly from the structural shift. Although the current momentum may boost its Q3 revenues, I expect the segment revenues and margins to be under pressure in the near-to-medium term.

In the CICT segment, supply and demand for citrus oils, industrial solvents, and flavor and fragrance ingredients dictate the price dynamics. In the past few years, the market supply of citrus oils has declined due to the reduction in citrus crops. Citrus greening disease and recent hurricane events caused the fall. According to the Agricultural Trade Office (or ATO), Sao Paulo, semi-annual citrus production in 2018 was 27% lower than the previous session. Also, the citrus crop production is expected to stay muted in the near future, according to the ATO report. However, a marginally higher cost will not affect margin significantly, and I expect margin pressure to ease-off after a couple of quarters.

Q3 management guidance

According to the guidance provided in FTK's investor presentation, the ECT segment revenue is expected to grow at 18% to 23% compared to Q2 2018, while the EBITDA margin is expected to remain unchanged. Note that management's revenue growth expectation for Q3 is much higher than the segment revenue growth in Q2 over Q1. The CICT segment revenue is expected to grow a mid-single digit level, while its EBITDA margin is expected to stay at mid-to-low teens. FTK also aims to reduce SG&A expense by 20% from the Q4 2016 level by mid-2018.

Revenues and EBITDA estimates

For Q3 2018, I expect FTK's revenue growth rate to improve compared to Q2. For that, I have taken the management guidance as a reference but considered a more conservative rate (nearly half) than what the management provided. After Q3, I estimate growth to steady at a lower rate in the following three quarters. I also expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to improve moderately in the following four quarters until Q2 2019. Adjusted EBITDA excludes various non-recurring items including impairment charges, stock-based compensation, loss on sale of assets, and research & investment allocation.

What's the take on FTK?

Flotek Industries is unlikely to overcome the structural issues in the ECT segment quickly. But recent order booking, value addition from the CnF product line, and innovative offerings from new flagship products and technologies will propel revenues. ECT's true values will unlock when its acceptance increases as E&P operators seek to enhance their well economics through chemistry technology.

In the short run, FTK will grow at a slow-but-steady rate. If crude oil price remains strong and E&P capex starts to increase, FTK's pricing will improve, too. I also expect the margin pressure to ease-off gradually. FTK will not shoot up in the near term, but it can turn out to be a good investment over a longer horizon.

