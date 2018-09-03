The Summer Of Discontent Comes To An End In Commodities

The summer season of 2018 will come to an official end after the Labor Day holiday weekend next week. The summer is often a time of the year when markets quiet down and volatility contracts. However, the summer of 2018 has been a period of torture for anyone with a bullish outlook for commodities prices. A combination of trade issues between the U.S., China, and other trading partners around the world put raw materials on the front lines when it comes to tariffs and retaliatory measures. At the same time, a continuation of the rally in the U.S. dollar that began in April weighed on commodities prices because of the historical inverse relationship between the greenback and raw material values.

The Winter of Our Discontent is John Steinbeck's last novel. The title comes from the first two lines of William Shakespeare's Richard III, "Now is the winter of our discontent/Made glorious summer by this sun (or son) of York."

For commodities bulls, the summer of 2018 turned out to be a period of discontent as the strong dollar weighed on the prices of most commodities markets.

A bullish summer for the dollar

The U.S. dollar index broke out to the upside in April, and it continued to make higher highs and higher lows throughout the summer.

As the weekly chart highlights, the dollar index moved from 88.15 in February to highs of 96.865 in mid-August, a rise of 9.9%. The dollar index pulled back from the recent high and was trading at the 95 level on Friday, August 31, but the pattern of higher lows and higher highs remains intact in the greenback. The bullish trend in the dollar weighed on the prices of many raw material markets.

What was ugly got hideous - platinum, sugar, and coffee

As the dollar rallied, it sent the prices of some commodities to their lowest levels in over a decade.

The quarterly chart of NYMEX platinum futures illustrates that the price of the rare precious metal fell to a low of $755.70 per ounce which was the lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2003, in almost a decade and a half.

While the dollar index fell, the relationship between the dollar and the Brazilian real moved significantly lower. The dollar-real exchange rate was trading at 0.32005 in January and moved to its most recent low at 0.23725, a decline of 25.9%. Since Brazil is the world's leading producer of sugar cane and Arabica coffee beans, the strength in the U.S. currency and weakness in the Brazilian real led to multiyear lows in the two soft commodities futures markets.

As the quarterly chart of world sugar futures on the Intercontinental Exchange displays, the nearby contract fell to a low of 9.91 in August which was the lowest price since the second quarter of 2008, a decade low for the sweet commodity.

At the same time, Arabica coffee bean futures on the Intercontinental Exchange fell to a low of 95.45 cents in August. The last time that coffee futures traded at a lower level was in the third quarter of 2006, more than a dozen years before.

The move in the dollar from its high in mid-August to under 95 level caused the prices of platinum, sugar, and coffee to bounce from their respective nadirs. October platinum futures were at just over the $785 per ounce level on August 31. October sugar futures were at the 10.60 cents per pound level, and nearby coffee futures were back above the 98 cents per pound level on Friday, August 31. The three commodities futures markets remain not far off their recent lows established during the summer of discontent for raw material bulls in 2018 as the end of August approaches.

Copper, gold, and silver follow the dollar

Base and precious metals prices have suffered under the weight of the stronger dollar over past weeks.

The weekly chart of COMEX gold futures shows that the yellow metal fell to a new low for 2018 during this summer season that is now coming to an end. Gold fell to a low of $1161.40 in mid-August as the dollar made its high. Gold traded down to the lowest price since early 2017 and broke a pattern of higher lows in early July that had been in place since late 2015.

While gold fell to its lowest level since early 2017, silver moved to its weakest price since early 2016 during the summer season of discontent in the commodities market. Nearby COMEX silver futures fell to a low of $14.315 per ounce in mid-August as the dollar made its high.

Meanwhile, the price of copper, a benchmark industrial commodity that is often a barometer for global economic growth, plunged from $3.3155 per pound in early June to lows of $2.5520 in mid-August when the dollar reached its most recent peak. The decline of over 23% took many other base metals with it on the downside.

As of Friday, August 31, the correction in the dollar that has taken the index to the 95 level has resulted in higher prices for all three metals. Gold was trading at the $1200 level with silver at $14.43 on their respective nearby futures contracts. The price of copper had worked its way back to just under the $2.65 per pound level as the end of August comes closer.

Strength in energy and weakness in grains

Energy prices have been steady over the course of the summer season, but crude oil moved lower from its high at the start of July.

The price of NYMEX crude oil rose to a high of $75.27 during the first week of July. The energy commodity fell to a low of $64.43 in mid-August when the dollar index hit its high, a decline of 14.4% from its high in early July. However, the bullish trend in the commodity remains intact. While the stronger dollar was a contributing factor to the correction in the crude oil market, many other issues are providing continued support for the energy commodity. Crude oil was bumping up against the $70 per barrel level on the nearby October futures contract.

We witnessed mixed results in grain prices over the course of the summer season. Soybean and corn prices plunged on the back of trade issues with China as the United States is the leading producer and exporter of the grains in the world. Soybeans have been the weakest market as China typically purchases one-quarter of the U.S. oilseed crop each year. The price of corn has also moved to the downside, but its fall has not been as severe as in the soybean market given corn's role in ethanol production in the U.S. The strength in the energy sector has provided some support for the price of corn. The price of wheat has displayed strength over the summer months as production from the European Union and Russia has been lower than in 2017. However, it is likely that the strong dollar has weighed on the prices of all three of the grain futures markets this summer to some extent.

The prospects for the rest of 2018

Other markets have moved significantly lower over the course of the 2018 summer season. After rising to an all-time peak at $659 per 1,000 board feet in mid-May, the price of wood futures fell to lows of $404 in early August, a drop of 38.7%. The prospects for higher interest rates and the stronger dollar likely weighed on the price of lumber futures. The bottom line is that the overall commodities sector had a rough time over the past months.

As the chart of the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) shows, it declined from a high of $18.31 per share in May to lows of $16.49 in mid-August when the dollar hit its most recent high, a drop of 9.9%. GSG is a diversified instrument that tracks the performance of a basket of commodities futures prices. With $1.43 billion in net assets and an average daily trading volume of over 385,000 shares, GSG is a liquid benchmark instrument when it comes to the commodities asset class. GSG had recovered to the $17.46 per share level on Friday, August 31 with the dollar index trading at 95.

As we move into the fall season, the path of least resistance for the prices of commodities will be a function of the price path of the dollar, interest rate policy by the U.S. Fed, and trade issues that continue to face global markets. The dispute between the U.S. and the world's leading raw material consuming nation, China, could be the most significant issue over the balance of this year. On August 27, the U.S. reached an agreement with Mexico over trade and will now shift its attention to Canada. However, China is the 800-pound gorilla in the commodities market. An eventual deal with the Chinese would likely lift prices of raw materials as it would remove the threat of a trade and currency war and contribute to global economic growth. Commodities prices are likely to gain during an extended period of global economic expansion which is now in the hands of trade negotiators in Washington DC and Beijing.

The summer of discontent in the commodities market is coming to an end as August fades and September begins next week. Time will tell if the discontent continues into the fall season, and that could be in the hands of the path of least resistance of the U.S. dollar over the coming weeks.

