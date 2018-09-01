Are Certain Tech Names Just Hype? - Today's Editors' Picks

In today's picks, contributor Russian Rocket argues that a Russian provider of payment services is still a short opportunity, while contributor Financial Alphas recommends investors avoid the IPO of a Chinese EV manufacturer. We also have selections from contributors Double Dividend Stocks, Dane Capital Management, LLC, and Brad Thomas. Are there any technology names that you think will live up to expectations? Leave your favorite choices in the comments below.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: Percentage of retail sales and services paid for by plastic card in Russia

Comment of the day, by contributor Taylor Dart:

I would disagree with the bullish percent index being a bullish sign based on where it is currently. You really have to go in on a daily basis and inspect the dates to get a clear picture. While it looks like the miners reversed around a lot of these dates, in many cases, there was much more pain ahead before the bottom. Example: In the first week of October of 2014, the bullish percent index hit 13.33, a lower reading than the current reading of 16.67. The GDX proceeded to fall another 22% in 5 weeks, with the GDXJ plummeting 29%. This proceeded to set up a tradeable low, but then the index undercut that October 2014 low again by 25% a year later to eventually put in the 2015 bottom. I've never personally found [low] readings to be a positive sign. This is because when things get so bad they go under 20, they typically head to 0 before a tradeable bottom is in place.

Image of the day: Nebula IRAS 05437+2502

Fun Fact of the Day:

The Venus flytrap, one of the most well-known carnivorous plants, is native to North Carolina.

Thanks for reading. Please share your 'Editor's Pick' with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Rodolfo