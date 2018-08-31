CubeSmart: Don't Buy This 3.9%-Yielding Storage REIT Just Yet

Shares, however, are still on the expensive side. I'd wait for a drop before gobbling up shares.

CubeSmart has a robust, investment-grade rated balance sheet, and the company covers its dividend with A/FFO.

CubeSmart has seen strong A/FFO and dividend growth in the last couple of years.

CubeSmart (CUBE) is a fast-growing storage real estate investment trust with a rather high price tag. The REIT has enjoyed robust A/FFO growth in the last couple of years, thanks to CubeSmart's acquisition-centered growth strategy. As a result of CubeSmart aggressive acquisition plans, the REIT's AFFO and dividend have grown at a fast clip. That being said, though, CubeSmart's valuation appears stretched, which translates into an unattractive risk-reward. An investment in CUBE comes with an entry yield of 3.9 percent.

CubeSmart - Portfolio Overview

CubeSmart's real estate portfolio includes owned and managed real estate. At the end of Q2-2018, CubeSmart owned 485 stores and managed another 496 as part of its third-party asset management business. In total, the REIT's real estate portfolio included 981 properties. CubeSmart's top 12 markets produce about 65 percent of the REIT's revenues.

Source: CubeSmart Investor Presentation

CubeSmart has above-average exposure (relative to its peer group of storage REITs) to top 25 MSA markets with strong prospects for above-average population and economic growth.

Source: CubeSmart

CubeSmart's occupancy rate has steadily improved since 2010, indicating a high-quality, in-demand real estate portfolio. At the end of the second quarter, CubeSmart's occupancy for its same-store portfolio was 94.4 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Acquisition-Centered Growth

CubeSmart regularly acquires new properties in order to scale its national real estate platform. From 2010 to 2017, CubeSmart has spent an average of $314.9 million each year on acquisitions. Year-to-date, the storage REIT acquired three properties for $65.4 million and has three more properties under contract for $62.4 million.

Source: Achilles Research

As CubeSmart scales its real estate platform, cash flow is growing at a fast clip, too. From 2010 to 2017, CubeSmart's AFFO/share climbed from $0.51/share to $1.59/share, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 17.6 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Investment-Grade Rated Balance Sheet And Improving Leverage Stats

CubeSmart has a strong balance sheet with investment-grade credit ratings from major credit rating agencies.

Source: CubeSmart

And here's CubeSmart most recent balance sheet.

Source: CubeSmart

Despite acquisition-fueled growth, CubeSmart's leverage stats have not only not deteriorated, but actually improved.

Source: CubeSmart

Dividend Coverage

CubeSmart covers its dividend payout with both funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations. CubeSmart averaged $0.38/share in FFO and $0.39/share in adjusted FFO in each of the last nine quarters while the dividend averaged $0.27/share. CubeSmart's AFFO-payout ratio averaged just 68 percent, suggesting that the dividend indeed is quite safe.

Here's an overview of the storage REIT's A/FFO, dividend, and AFFO-payout ratio over time.

Source: Achilles Research

In lockstep with rising AFFO, CubeSmart has grown its dividend at above-average rates. The current growth rate is not sustainable, however. As competition in the storage REIT sector heats up, investors are looking at reduced returns and slower dividend growth.

Source: CubeSmart

Valuation

CubeSmart has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to fall into a range of $1.61-1.65/share in 2018. Since shares currently change hands for $30.43, REIT investors effectively pay ~18.7x 2018e AFFO, which is quite expensive in my opinion.

And here's how CubeSmart stacks up against other storage REITs in terms of price-to-book ratio.

CUBE Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

CubeSmart is a promising real estate investment trust in the storage sub-sector. The REIT grows largely through acquisitions and has a strong real estate presence in metro markets with sound economic fundamentals. Further, CubeSmart has an investment-grade rated balance sheet and a decent margin of dividend safety based on its low AFFO-payout ratio.

CubeSmart's dividend has seen strong growth in the past, too, but current growth rates are not sustainable (increasing competition in the storage sector will eat away at excess returns), and I expect dividend growth to slow going forward. Shares are about fully-priced based on expectations of above-average A/FFO growth going forward. I am not a buyer above $25. Wait for a drop.

