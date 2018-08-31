Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report: Bearish Build But Weather Support Roars Back

For next week, we are forecasting an injection of +65 Bcf. EOS is now at 3.385 Tcf.

The weather outlook continues to lend a supporting hand. Warmer than normal weather is expected until September 17th now.

We closed our DGAZ long position yesterday for a gain of 8.97%. Rationale for closing the trade was because the weather models started to trend bullish.

This compares to the +65 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +66 Bcf.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

EIA reported a storage build of 70 Bcf for the week ending August 24. This compares to the +65 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +66 Bcf. The +70 Bcf was 11 Bcf higher than the five-year average of +59 Bcf and 40 Bcf higher than last year's.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

Due to the higher than expected storage build for 8/24 week, we have revised our estimate for the 8/31 week. For next week, we are forecasting an injection of +65 Bcf.

EOS has now been reduced from 3.39 Tcf last week to 3.385 Tcf today.

Update on DGAZ position

On Thursday, we closed our DGAZ long position at $22.48 for a gain of 8.97%.

Source: Trade Alert

The above is our natural gas trading record since the start of the year.

Why did we close out our DGAZ position?

Because the ECMWF-EPS model started to show warmer than expected weather toward the middle of September. Given at the time that October contracts were in the middle of the price band ($2.875/MMBtu), we decided that from a risk/reward standpoint, it's better to close out the position and await new data.

The weather lends another supporting hand

What seems incredibly interesting to us throughout this entire injection season is the fact that the weather set-up has been absolutely incredibly bullish for natural gas bulls. Even in the face of bearish forecasts from the ECMWF-EPS extended forecasts, the daily model would shift and grind towards the bulls' favor.

Here's an illustration of this.

This was the electric-weighted cooling degree days update two days ago, 8/29 00z:

Notice how most of the models trend towards the 10-year average?

Now take a look at this morning's update:

Over the last 48 hours, all of the weather models started to trend warmer and warmer. The result was a downward revision in our injection estimates. Most of the downward revision concentrated in the 9/14 week.

So for those of you that are confused why natural gas prices moved higher over the last two days, you can thank the weather model updates for that.

But the bearish headwind on the natural gas market is not completely gone even in the face of the bullish weather outlook. Lower 48 production continues to average above ~82.5 Bcf/d, which is in-line with our "bear" scenario:

And with power burn demand expected to trend lower, the fundamental balance is expected to loosen materially.

What's next?

Trading wise, we are on the sidelines now. This weekend's weather model updates will be important because the ECMWF-EPS long-range is still showing bearish weather to come into play after Sept. 17th. But if the model doesn't turn bearish, then we think October could retest $2.95+/MMBtu.

For us, this is a coin flip, so we will wait on the sidelines for a more certain trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.