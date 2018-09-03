4 Factors Point To A Higher Crude Oil Price

The summer has been a bearish period for many commodities prices. The rise of the dollar, prospects for higher interest rates, and trade disputes weighed on the prices of most industrial raw material markets. Copper, the base metal that is a barometer for global economic growth and a leader in the industrial sector, fell from highs of $3.3155 per pound in early June to lows of $2.552 in mid-August as the dollar index reached its most recent high. While copper fell to its lowest level since June 2017, other commodities fell to multiyear lows. Platinum, soybeans, sugar, and coffee fell to prices that more than decade lows. Many other raw material markets suffered losses over July and August, and crude oil moved lower from its high at $75.27 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract at the start of July. The nearby oil futures contract on NYMEX fell to a low of $64.43 in mid-August as the dollar hit its high, but the energy commodity did not make a lower low and the bullish trading pattern that has been intact since the June 2017 low remains in place. The price of crude oil has displayed amazing strength at a time when many other commodities have not.

Oil heads back to the highs

The price path of crude oil has been on a steep and bullish trajectory since June 2017 when the price reached a bottom at $42.05 per barrel.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, crude oil continues to make higher lows and higher highs at the end of August as the current leg of the bull market is now entering its fifteenth month. Over the course of the past year and one-quarter, the price of the energy commodity has not violated its downside support. There have been three significant corrections over the period; the last came as the dollar index reached its most recent peak. On Friday, August 31 nearby October NYMEX futures rose above the $70 per barrel for the first time since late July and settled at $69.80 per barrel.

Technical resistance for the energy commodity stands at the early July high at $75.27, and as we enter the fall season, four factors continue to support gains in the price of both WTI and Brent crude oil.

Factor one: Term structure tightens - demand and logistics prevent inventories from exploding

Crude oil remains in a backwardation where deferred prices are lower than nearby prices. Backwardation tells us that the market has concerns about the availability of nearby supplies and it tends to support prices.

In a recent article I wrote, there was a comment about whether backwardation is bullish or bearish for the price of the raw material. On a short-term basis, backwardation is a sign of supply shortage, so it is bullish. However, lower deferred prices tell us that producers are likely to increase output in response to higher price levels which will depress future prices for a commodity. At the same time, higher prices tend to cause demand to decline, which is also a bearish factor. Therefore, backwardation can be both bullish and bearish for a commodity at the same time. In the case of crude oil, the market has tended towards backwardation since June 2017 when the price found a bottom at $42.05 per barrel, but there has been no significant contango in crude oil since 2016 when the price found its low at $26.05. Most recently, the one-year spread in the NYMEX futures market has been tightening, which means that the backwardation has increased.

Source: CQG

As the chart of October 2019 minus October 2018 NYMEX crude oil the backwardation narrowed to $2.15 per barrel as the dollar headed to its high and the price of oil to its most recent low. After reaching that level, the spread has tightened to the $3.97 per barrel level. At the same time, the spread between November 2018 and November 2019 Brent crude oil futures have tightened to over $3 per barrel. October futures in Brent rolled to November at the end of August. The tightness in the spread is a sign that the market is concerned about nearby availabilities of both WTI and Brent crude oil.

Last week, the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration data on crude oil inventories in the United States was supportive of the price of the energy commodity. The API said that stocks rose by only 38,000 barrels for the week ending on August 24 while the EIA reported a 2.6 million barrel decline in inventories. The API reported small increases in product stocks as of August 24 as gasoline and heating oil rose by 21,000 and 982,000 barrels respectively. Meanwhile, the EIA report was more bullish with declines of 1.6 million barrels in gasoline stocks and 800,000 barrels of distillate inventories. While U.S. crude oil production is at the eleven million barrel per day level, the lack of sufficient pipeline networks in regions like the Permian basin and other areas has prevented stocks from exploding. At the same time, demand for gasoline and distillate products because of buoyant economic conditions has supported the price of the energy commodity, and refineries work overtime to keep pace with demand.

Factor two: Brent-WTI heads higher

The spread between the two benchmark crude oils is both a location and quality spread. Brent North Sea crude oil is the benchmark for petroleum produced in Europe, African, and the Middle East. Around two-thirds of the world's crude oil price off the Brent benchmark. WTI is North American crude oil and the price of oil at the NYMEX delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma. When it comes to qualities, WTI is a lighter and sweeter grade of oil making it less expensive to refine into gasoline. Brent has a higher sulfur content, which makes it better for processing into distillate products.

Since most Middle Eastern crude oil producers price on the basis if the Brent benchmark, the spread between Brent and WTI also reflects political risk in the crude oil market. Therefore, as the Brent premium rises, it tends to be a bullish factor for the price of the energy commodity as it highlights political risks in the Middle East.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the Brent-WTI spread shows, the Brent premium has increased over the past six consecutive weeks moving from a low of $3.93 to $7.44 per barrel on the October futures contracts. The higher Brent premium is typically a bullish sign for the price of crude oil.

Factor three: Cracks are firm

Crack spreads represent the economics of processing or refining a barrel of crude oil into gasoline and distillate products.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the nearby gasoline refining spread shows, it was trading at just under the $14 per barrel level at the end of August. Last year at this time, the spread was higher at well over the $20 per barrel level. However, last year at the end of the month, refineries in Texas and Louisiana shut down in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey causing a short-term spike in the refining spread. At the same time, gasoline is now in the offseason as the peak driving season has come to an end. After the impact of the hurricane last year, the gasoline crack dropped to around the current level. Meanwhile, the price of crude oil is over $20 per barrel higher this year than last, so the price of the crack spread is firm going into the offseason.

The hurricane also impacted the distillate refining spread last year, but the heating oil crack does not have the same seasonal influences that the gasoline refining spread exhibits.

Source: CQG

As the weekly pictorial of the heating oil processing spread shows, art $24.41 at the end of August, the price is just marginally below last year's high at $26.41, but above the lows of last year in the spread. There is no hurricane or shortage of refineries operating this year, which is a testament to the strength of demand. The oil processing spread are supportive of the price of crude oil as the price is at the $69.80 per barrel level at the end of August. Last year, crude oil settled at $47.09 per barrel on the final day of trading during this month.

Factor four: Iran is lurking

Many continue to support the price of crude oil these days, but perhaps the most significant and potentially explosive is the tensions surrounding Iran. After U.S. President Trump walked away from the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement, the U.S. announced new and harsh sanctions on the theocracy in Teheran. Each day, Iran exports approximately 2.7 million barrels of crude oil that travel through the Strait of Hormuz a seaway that separates the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman. Meanwhile, a total of nineteen million barrels or 20% of the world's oil supplies flows through the Strait each day. Iran's President Rouhani has said that if sanctions prevent Iran from exporting oil to the world, Iran will prevent other producing nations in the region from transporting their petroleum. When sanctions take effect in November, it could ignite hostilities along the Strait of Hormuz.

Moreover, the proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Yemen, the blockade of Qatar by the Saudis, and other flashpoints throughout the Middle East could potentially impact oil production, refining, or logistical routes in the region. Any increase in tension or hostilities could cause price spikes to the upside in the crude oil futures market in both NYMEX and Brent contracts. Since the pricing mechanism for the Middle East is the Brent benchmark, it is likely that the most significant impact will be in the Brent market.

Source: Barchart

BNO was trading at the $21.70 per share level on the final day of August. BNO is the United States Brent Crude Oil ETF product that has net assets of $102.96 million and trades over 280,000 shares each day. BNO holds nearby futures contracts in Brent crude oil.

While many other commodities prices continue to suffer under the weight of the dollar, trade issues, and higher interest rates, crude oil has been a steady bull in the asset class. The prospects for even higher prices in the coming weeks and months remain high.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.