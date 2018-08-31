Gulf Island Fabrication: Update On Bull Thesis After Q2 Report

This article is an update to the original bull thesis on Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) published back in March 2018. If you haven’t read it, I encourage you to do so as, in this article, I’ll jump straight to the discussion of key catalysts. As a reminder, the original upside catalysts included the general oversold condition of the stock, asset sales, and new business opportunities. The asset sale catalyst has been already partially realized (I wrote about it in Q1 update), which had a positive impact on the stock:

The second quarter report was less eventful. The company stated that the North Yard in Texas remained on sale (current book value of $43.8 million) and that it was currently negotiating with a potential buyer. According to Gulf Island Fabrication, it hoped to have a contract for the sale of the property soon. I expect that such a sale will have a positive effect similar to the one we have seen after the sale of the South Yard.

The problems with the Hornbeck Offshore (HOS) vessels remain unresolved. Here’s the company’s comment on the issue:

“Nothing new to report this quarter as we continued to work with a bonding company and our customer towards resolution. The vessels and associated equipment and material are in our care and custody at our shipyard in Houma, Louisiana and activity remains suspended until further resolution”.

A similar comment on the issue was delivered during the Hornbeck’s conference call:

“We continue to work closely with the surety company that issued the shipyard performance bonds in order to complete the construction of the last two MPSVs (multi-purpose supply vessel – author) […] We will provide further updates on this program as they develop”.

In my opinion, the situation with MPSVs at its current stance presents no danger to the bull thesis.

Moving on to new work. Gulf Island Fabrication stated that an option to construct a second vessel for Oregon State University’s newbuild project was exercised. Concurrently, the company’s backlog increased to $348 million. Meanwhile, the Navy contract remains under dispute, and the company is awaiting a ruling by the Department of Justice. It should be noted that the first attempt to attack the contract was unsuccessful, and now, the company is dealing with a subsequent protest.

On SeaOne project, there was no particular news:

“Our EPC division continue to work with SeaOne on finalizing initial engineering design and project pricing along with efforts of expanding our presence in the future development of the offshore wind energy sector”.

SeaOne is a big project which includes an export facility in Gulfport, Mississippi and import facilities in the Caribbean and South America. Depending on the ultimate scope of work awarded to Gulf Island Fabrication, the project may be a big mover for the company’s backlog.

Source: company's presentation

As of August 8, 2018, the company had $50.8 million in cash and short-term investments. With current market capitalization of $144 million, cash is more than one-third of it (the company has no long-term debt). In fact, the company’s current assets exceed total liabilities by $128 million. So, the situation with significant undervaluation of Gulf Island Fabrication continues. I expect that the sale of the North Yard will be the next upside catalyst that will support the company’s shares. Given the general market distrust of the company right now, I believe that it will be a good idea to search for an accurate entry price to take part in the next leg up, similar to the one witnessed in April of this year. Currently, a level of ~$9.00 seems technically appropriate for entry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GIFI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.