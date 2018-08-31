Devon Energy - Next Target: $50

However, going forward, the company is sticking to its production outlook while margins are rising.

Devon Energy did have some minor troubles in its second quarter due to outperforming production costs and hedging losses.

Devon Energy (DVN) missed earnings expectations in its second quarter. The company even lost money after production expenses outperformed production growth. However, the company continued its divestitures and sticks to its full-year production growth expectations. Going forward, I expect the stock price to break recent 52-week highs on the back of rising oil prices and a solid financial position to fund future growth and increase overall shareholder value.

Source: Devon Energy

The Second Quarter Lost Money

The Oklahoma City-based oil & gas producer Devon Energy reported sales worth $2.25 billion in its second quarter. This is 3.69% higher compared to its prior-year quarter while EPS came in at a loss of $0.83. This is down from a $0.41 profit in Q2 of 2017.

DVN Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The bigger picture shows that sales are continuing their uptrend while net income is down since the end of 2017. Moreover, total oil & gas sales are down 20% on a year-on-year basis while production expenses increased 26%. Total oil production increased to 541 MBOE/d which is up from 536 MBOE/d in Q2 of 2017. The company also suffered from hedging losses of $131 million given that most oil producers have hedged their production at oil prices in the range between $50-60 which is a problem with current oil prices being close to $70.

This is where the bad news ends.

Good Times Are Ahead

One of the things the company did improve was its overall profitability. Devon Energy improved its margins per BOE by 31% to $20.19. This was the result of higher oil prices and a 3% reduction of lease operating expenses.

Furthermore, the company sold its stake in the EnLink Midstream company which resulted in a cash benefit of more than $3.1 billion. Moreover, even though this pressured short-term production numbers, the company is sticking to its production growth guidance for the full year of 2018 of 16% on a year-on-year basis.

To date, the company has announced divestitures worth $4.2 billion which is the total of the EnLink transaction in July ($3.125 billion) and upstream asset sales worth $1.1 billion. Additionally, Devon Energy is planning to sell additional assets worth $1.0 billion before the end of the year. This will be done by selling assets with low production expectations in the Southern Delaware Basin, Barnett Shale, as well as minor legacy oil assets across the US.

This will push cash from divestitures up to $5 billion before the end of the year.

At this point, one might ask what the company is planning on doing with this kind of cash. The company is not increasing its capital spending. Even though the company spent 9% less on capex in its second quarter, the company is sticking to its full-year capex prediction despite increased divestitures. The company is also not increasing its risk when it comes to oil price fluctuation. Devon Energy is continuing its conservative hedging strategy to focus on health cash flow numbers.

The good news for shareholders is that Devon is currently working on a $4 billion share repurchase program which will be completed in the first half of 2019. At this point, the company has already used half of those $4 billion to retire 5% of total shares outstanding. Overall, the company is executing the biggest share buyback program in the oil & gas industry when it comes to buybacks as a share of total market capitalization.

Moreover, the company is not negatively impacted by takeaway capacity problems in the Permian Region. The company's operations in both the Delaware Basin and STACK are supported by good pipeline connections with the Gulf Coast.

Source: Devon Energy Q2/2018 Operations Report

Takeaway

Devon Energy did not do extremely well in its second quarter. However, there is no reason to become bearish given that the company is extremely well positioned for (at least) the next few quarters. Devon Energy is still sticking to its 16% production growth target for the full year while overall profitability is rising. Moreover, the company continues to focus on financial stability which is a good idea given that its debt/equity ratio is at a rather elevated level of almost 0.80. The current ratio (liquidity) is at a solid 1.60.

That said, I fully expect the oil bull market to continue as I discussed in this article. This will benefit the company even though management continues its conservative hedging techniques.

The stock price just retested the downtrend which it broke just a few months ago. The red line displays the ratio spread between Devon Energy and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) which shows that Devon is generally speaking outperforming its peers during uptrends.

Source: TradingView

And last but not least, the company is massively reducing the number of shares outstanding. This will have a major impact on EPS in 2018 and 2019. And probably even beyond if the company uses its cash flow to further buy back shares - which I expect management to do.

All things considered, I believe that Devon Energy will continue its uptrend. I think we are dealing with a beautiful oil & gas player that will go to $50 rather sooner than later. The downside is an oil price decline which I do not expect to happen over the next few quarters.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.