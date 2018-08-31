Brink's Shaping Up Nicely With A Strong Q2 And Dunbar Acquisition

We've also seen a portfolio reallocation with the sale of the French airport division and acquisition of Dunbar. A portfolio realignment I prefer.

The second quarter was strong in terms of organic growth and acquisition-activity in attractive markets.

The stock has traded roughly flat, down 4% since then, but several positive news have occurred.

I covered The Brink's Company roughly two months ago. At the time, I praised their engagement for reinvesting in cash but felt unsure about the absolute valuation.

In my various articles on the cash-in-transit space, I've mentioned Brink's (BCO) multiple times. On a comparative basis (i.e. when looked at in relation to peers), the company is reinvesting more heavily into cash-in-transit and has broader geographical scope. Their exposure to South America is unique with the exception of Prosegur (OTC:PGCSY), whose capital allocation I dislike.

Unfortunately, the valuation for Brink's has been fairly rich. It seems that most buyers expect cash volumes to grow above GDP (as they historically have) in spite of credit card transactions and fintech innovations. I'm personally ambivalent regarding the role of cash. Many countries (China as the prime example) have seen cash go almost entirely away as mobile payment alternatives have taken over. Yet despite the rise of Venmo, the US has generally seen cash grow at 1.5-2x GDP. This has led to a fairly expensive valuation, consistently, for cash-in-transit players.

Furthermore, Brink's has an improved management team that has managed to drive growth and margin expansion at an impressive pace. The company is expensive, but I partly see why (if you believe in cash).

However, the company has actually gotten less expensive over the last month or two, in my view, as earnings outperformed and the Dunbar acquisition strengthened the company. Due to my humility regarding the future of cash, I'm unsure whether to buy at current prices, but recent events would make the purchase much more palatable.

In particular, the numbers were favorable for Q2, and Brink's has continued to commit to (what I view as) a favorable restructuring of their portfolio.

Covering Second Quarter Numbers Briefly

The first point was that the second quarter was great on most levels. There was a slight disappointment in guidance for EBITDA and free cash flow. There was some volatility in foreign exchange, but management repeatedly stressed that the stress is translational, not transactional.

I've explained what that entails in a previous article, here, but to reiterate:

If you have income in one currency, but expenses in another, then you can have a mismatched cost and debt structure. Volatility in foreign change can hurt individual operations' ability to continue operations without further capitalization. Imagine paying your employees in bitcoin, but receiving dollars. If Bitcoin doubled, you would be hurting.

If you have matched income and expenses, but you report in a third currency, then your operations will function well, but the reported bottom-line in your home currency might be distorted positively or negatively. Imagine paying your employees in dollars and receiving dollars for their work, but reporting your accounting in terms of bitcoin, (i.e. 0.0004 BTC earnings per share). If bitcoin doubled, you would technically report a "lower BTC per share", but your core operation wouldn't become unprofitable. As an American shareholder, the Forex action still hurts your bottom-line, but it doesn't threaten to ruin the underlying business.

With that brief explanation out of the way, let us look at the actual numbers and why they skew positive.

First of all, organic growth was fairly spectacular across the board. 8% on an organic basis, though (again) counteracted by some foreign exchange pressure. In their two most important markets, the US and Lat. Am, organic growth was extremely solid at 5% in the US and +20% in South America (partly due to foreign exchange, I have reason to believe from peers that organic growth was closer to 10%).

Furthermore, margins also expanded in both markets. OP margin grew 200 basis points in Latin America (17.8% to 19.8% for an 11% increase). The Latin American margin profile will be extremely important seeing as it remains the most attractive growth-profile in the world. Margins also expanded 270 (!!) basis points in the United States, from 5.4% to 8.1% - a 50% increase. This is also extremely important as the US remains the largest market on a revenue-basis.

The only non-performing market on both organic growth (~1%) and margins (60 bps contraction) was Europe. That leads me to the next point.

Portfolio Improvement

If we consider Brink's as a set of different regional cash-in-transit businesses, some will have attractive growth profiles (Latin America, regions of the United States) while others would be unattractive (much of Europe) and a few extremely unattractive (eastern China).

If capital allocators are doing their job, they will attempt to restructure the portfolio for the optimal amount of profitable growth at the lowest cost of transition. That is to: Sell the bad divisions expensively, buy good divisions cheaply. It's a difficult task and non-binary. It seems Brink's has succeeded in re-positioning the portfolio, but at considerable cost.

First of all, management sold an $80 million (in sales) airport security business that was unprofitable. The price is hard to ascertain but seems to have been roughly $10 million from the cash flow statement information. The price isn't amazing, but it's a clear escape from:

a. An unattractive geography.

b. A non-core business model.

c. low-margin, competitive space.

Each of these on their own would be moderately bad but could be overcome. Owning a great business that is non-core, owning a competitive business but with industry expertise, or owning a declining market with little competition can all work to generate cash flow, but once you operate in a competitive and declining market outside your circle of competence, you need to evaluate.

While it might be argued that the price was quite low, I see this as a clear continuation of focusing on driving core operations to maximum profitability.

Which brings me to where the sale money went.

Dunbar & Other Acquisitions

On the 13th of August 2018, Brink's finished the acquisition of Dunbar.

Dunbar is another CIT-focused company with a material (4th place) market share in the United States. Dunbar was purchased for $520 million. Dunbar had $390 million in sales which equals out to 1.33x sales, a fair price - Brink's sells at ~1.25x.

Dunbar also had EBITDA of approximately $43 million, 12x EBITDA. That is at the upper end of the valuation range given the capital intensity of the business. For example, Brink's sells for roughly 9x EBITDA.

The kicker is that Brink's expect $40-45 million in annual cost synergies. That would kick EBITDA to $90 million and therefore, a post-synergies 5.8x EBITDA. Normally, I would be extremely wary regarding management projections related to synergies, but so far, the management of Brink's have really performed admirably. It is believable that they would manage to remove a large percentage of the projected costs.

The Dunbar acquisition also helps related to tax matters.

At the same time, Brink's has been quite aggressive in South America, driving over 15% growth from acquisitions year-over-year in Q2. We still await the acquisition of Rodoban in Brazil, but I'm extremely pleased that the management team of Brink's are following a consistent rebalancing strategy into attractive markets while remaining at the core of their operations expertise.

Summary

Brink's capital allocation has been strong on qualitatives but lacked a little on price. That has partly been made up for by strong fundamental performance in cash volumes.

I'm still personally agnostic on cash, but if I wasn't this would have been a great quarter for Brink's. I'm still not long-term bullish on cash, but if you are, then Brink's clearly remains the most attractive entry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.