The Answer Is 'Not Much'

The 4 page disclosure is a disaster for investors: See quote at the end.

It looks not surprisingly like the dead DOL fiduciary rule, only with more freedom for abuses.

Confusion for investors. A field day for brokerage firms. No comfort for investment advisors. It's the new, improved SEC "Best Interest" (not fiduciary) rule.

Carnac the Magnificent says the question is: “what does the SEC’s (not fiduciary) Best interest rule mean for us?”

Last year, Michael Piwowar (then acting chair of the SEC before Clayton took over) said he planed to discuss a plan for the SEC to dislodge the DOL Fiduciary rule and write their own.

Did that.

He said the SEC could write the rule in such a way that it raises the standard for brokers advising retail investors but makes it easier to maintain business practices such as sales commissions and other incentives. The SEC's version also could rein in the threat of class-action lawsuits against brokers.

Did the broker-favorable stuff.

Raise the standard for advising retail clients? HMMM…?

The SEC did propose to change the nomenclature dramatically. A mere Broker couldn’t use the term “AdvisOr” or "AdvisEr" to describe their work, unless their firm is dually registered (which Big Broker firms are). That’ll certainly clarify things and protect retail clients. Right?

All “fiduciary” really means in investing is “The ethical Treatment of Somebody Else’s Money.” That said, what's all the noise about the SEC’s New (not a) Fiduciary Rule, But a “Best Interest” Rule? It’s just that: Noise. Noise is news today. What really changes for retirement plans and investors? How different is it from the dead DOL rule?

Not much actually. For instance:

The Financial Industry: You may have read a lot of chest-pumping hyperbole about how the rule “levels the playing field" is a “game changer” and so on. Firms will have to change their business models and annuities are dying. Nope. The one thing the financial industry does best is to adapt quickly to new opportunities and landscapes by creating new products and touting them profusely. Look for it.

Plans and Plan Sponsors: Not much here either. Laws established in 1974 require that an investment person must be a fiduciary to advise to an employee benefit plan. There will be some more disclosures we have to read about compensation to the provider and fees and such. And there will be a renewed emphasis on providing investment education to participants, which is good. We might have a slightly more clear way to evaluate service providers. Otherwise, business as usual.

Plan participants and IRA investors: The fees we pay might go down, a little, which is good. Hopefully, we will have an opportunity for actual investment education rather than just tear sheets on mutual funds, and, that, too, is good. Basically the same investment lineup and options we had before will still be generally available. Maybe they have a slightly different wrapper, but still….

So, when the noise dies down and the investment world goes on to other things, our world will still go on, pretty much as usual.

For current fee-based "advisOrs" not much changes, except paperwork. The SEC is big on paperwork. Firms already are going to zero commission mutual funds and ETFs, so a dramatic fee drop? Nah.

If you’re a broker, you can still sell commissioned products to plans and participants. Sure, you might have to have a few more disclosures and you have to disclose your fees. If you don’t want to disclose your fees, maybe you should consider a sales job at Shoes R Us in Paintball, Arkansas.

If you’re an insurance agent can you still sell an annuity to a 401k or IRA Participant? Sure — justify and document that it’s in the best interest of the client. Maybe you have the client sign off that he/she believes it’s in their best interest?

Can you sell non-traded REITs or hedge funds to retirement accounts. Sure, virtually any product is fair game, but remember to be prudent (whatever that means).

Do you have a reasonable basis to believe that it’s in the “best interest of the client” to pay a 7% up front fee for non-traded REITs, though?

What a broker has to do is have a reasonable basis to believe that the investment recommendation could be in the best interest of at least some retail customers.

Sure, there’s a provision for the rationalization for specific clients, but, can you hear, “Well I recommend this to all my clients and they love what I do, Sister Mary of the Plains (age 86) loves what I do, so I concluded the 7% front load illiquid REIT was in her best interest.

What does acting in a retail client’s best interest mean? Of course, he SEC chose not to specify what constitutes “acting in a retail client’s best interests” and believes such a determination would require a facts and circumstances test. The SEC did clarify that the Rule does not prohibit: Charging commissions on transactions, receiving compensation from third parties, recommending proprietary products or those of affiliates, including underwritten securities and principal transactions, complex products, allocating trades between retail accounts and the broker-dealer’s own account, and recommending a more expensive product or strategy compared to other alternatives even if such strategy or product results in fees to the broker-dealer

Read it again slowly.

Do we expect broker dealers to abandon commissions? Never.

In the long run, firms of scale will continue their business with relatively little disruption.

Once the dust settles (if it ever does), business as usual, only with more paperwork for slightly less money.

There was an article last week hailing the SEC Fiduciary rule as a consumer’s newest best friend. The writer cited friendly sources that said it will save consumers $18 B (T or G: It doesn’t matter). No chance. As a Plan Sponsor. Do not expect your expenses to go down dramatically, if at all. It you’re a Plan Participant or an IRA holder, the statistic I’m interested in is the median expense ratio of 401k funds at the end of 2018,19,20, etc.. If there are $7 trillion in retirement assets today, and I have let’s see, $100,000, then my savings annually should be 1/70,000,000 of the whole pool over time. So I save $287.14. If that’s the remaining life of the retirement asset—and I have 20 years to work (Gods forbid!), then I save an extra $14.36 per year, not counting inflation and appreciation. I can get 50 lbs of oats for the horses for that — once.

In all seriousness, (what fun is that), the savings to me and other participants will not have a significant impact on our retirement.

Will the disclosures make mom and pop more investment savvy? No.

Will any rule on or off the books make the financial business less vulnerable to poachers less ethical than you? No. Crooks are crooks.

Here is the best summary. I’ve read about the SEC rule. An actual investor talks about the Rule, and its 4 page disclosure form.

"My eyes glaze over when I look at this form because it's boring and old school and looks like something the government produced," said Jaimie Davis in an interview.

Ms. Davis attended the Denver SEC roundtable on the Rule event in order to tell her story of losing $2.3 million when a broker took all the proceeds from the sale of her small businesses and invested them in unregistered securities that collapsed. She lost the case against the broker in FINRA arbitration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.