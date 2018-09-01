Record Earnings, Rising Guidance, 20% Distribution Growth, And A Well-Covered 7.5% Yield

Management committed to 20% annual distribution guidance through 2021, and raised its guidance for EBITDA and for distribution coverage.

The yield is 7.5% with 1.17X trailing coverage, with 1.28X coverage in Q2 '18.

If you're looking for distribution growth in the midstream high-yield space, you should take a look at Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP), a new MLP whose management has committed to 20% annual distribution growth through 2021. This compares favorably with OMP's peer group, which has an average distribution growth target of 14%:

(Source: OMP site)

We first wrote about OMP back on 6/19/18, when it was at $18.16. It has produced a 22.36% total return since then:

Profile:

The parent/GP of OMP is Oasis Petroleum (OAS), which owns a 68.6% interest in OMP. There are 3 developments companies - "Devcos," which OMP owns varying amounts in: Bighorn, Bobcat, and BearTooth. OMP was founded in 2013, IPOd in late September 2017, and is based in Houston, Texas.

"We are a growth-oriented, fee-based master limited partnership formed by Oasis Petroleum to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations of Oasis and are strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. Our current midstream operations are performed exclusively within the Williston Basin, one of the most prolific crude oil producing basins in North America." "We generate substantially all of our revenues through 15-year, fixed-fee contracts pursuant to which we provide crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services for Oasis. We expect to grow acquisitively through accretive, dropdown acquisitions, as well as organically as Oasis continues to develop its acreage in the Williston Basin. Additionally, we expect to grow by offering our services to third parties and through acquisitions of midstream assets from third parties." (Source: OMP site)

In February 2018, OMP's parent company, OAS, also acquired ~22,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin from Forge Energy, which was its initial entry into the Delaware Basin part of the Permian Basin.

(Source: OMP site)

Distributions:

Management has raised OMP's quarterly payout for two straight quarters, from $.375, to $.3925, to $.41, but this is just the beginning. Management affirmed on the Q2 '18 earnings call, that they intend to continue 20% payout growth, at least through 2021, so there will be many more quarterly hikes coming down the road:

"OMP's financial position is compelling with coverage increasing over the next two years and we now have visibility into growing our distribution per unit at 20% past the end of 2021."

Coverage exceeded management's guidance of 1.1 to 1.15 in Q2 '18, rising to a robust 1.28X, which led to a further increase in coverage guidance for the balance of 2018 and into 2019.

Management now "expects third quarter 2018 distribution coverage to be approximately 1.2x to 1.3x and has increased fourth quarter 2018 distribution coverage from 1.2x to approximately 1.3x." (Source: OMP site)



"The deals we sign year-to-date in combination with continued growth in our parent in a lower cost structure led us to increase 2018 EBITDA guidance to $64 million to $68 million. OMP is also increasing 2019 EBITDA estimates to $102 million to $108 million and distribution coverage is now expected to enter 2019 around 1.4 times and quickly increase to 1.5 to 1.7 times for the remainder of 2019." (Source: Q2 '18 earnings call - emphasis ours)

With OMP at $21.86, and 20% payout growth guidance, we can look forward to a 9.24% yield in 2019, with very strong coverage of 1.4x to 1.7x:

IDRs :

At its current $.41 level, OMP isn't paying out any IDR $ yet - this will begin to kick in at the $.4313 level, which it will reach in Q4 '18.

(Source: OMP Q2 '18 10Q)

Taxes:

OMP issues a K-1 at tax time to unitholders. So far, it has gone ex-dividend and paid its distributions in February, May, and August, so it will most likely pay in the usual Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle that most LP's follow.

Options:

OMP doesn't have options available yet, but you can see more than 25 other trades daily in our public Covered Calls Table and over 30 trades in our Cash Secured Puts Table.

Earnings:

How refreshing to see big growth numbers like this in the midstream space - we weeded out many negative Q2 '18 earnings reports from much older companies, before writing this article about OMP.

OMP kept up its torrid growth pace in Q2 '18, and has averaged 65.82% revenue growth, 165% net income growth, and 62% EBITDA growth in the three-plus quarters since its IPO.

*OMP IPO'd on 9/21/2017, with just six days of operations as a publicly traded company - the Q3 '17 and older figures compare the amounts generated by OMP's predecessor, Oasis Midstream Services LLC, during the previous time periods.

All categories also look good sequentially, with revenue up ~8%, net income up 19%, total EBITDA up 15.8%, attributable EBITDA up 19.6%, and DCF up 21% in Q2 '18:

Revenue has been split almost evenly between Oil & Gas services and Water services so far in 2018, with both sides showing substantial growth vs. the same period in 2017:

(Source: OMP Q2 '18 10Q)

"All three DevCos grew volumes quarter-over-quarter. Our growth will continue to be supported by our sponsors rig program as Oasis is now running four rigs in the Williston with most of the activity focused on Wild Basin which has dedications from each DevCo. As an example of the types of opportunities we are seeing in the impact Beartooth DevCo increased water volumes about 28% relative to the first quarter which included robust growth from third parties as well as organic increase in sponsor volumes. As we look out into 2019 we also see that Oasis plans to add one to two rigs in the Williston focused on Beartooth assets. This activity will help support further growth especially in 2020." (Source: Q2 '18 call)

Looking forward, management sees the biggest near-term volume jump coming in Q3 - 4 '18, from OMP's Bobcat operations, in all service categories, and in Q4 '18, from Bighorn's natural gas operations:

(Source: OMP site)

Risks:

Parent company OAS faces a $100M lawsuit from Mirada Energy, which claims that OAS, OPNA, and OMS violated agreements with Mirada. The trial is currently scheduled for May 2019.

"The Company believes that Mirada’s claims are without merit, that the Company has complied with its obligations under the applicable agreements and that some of Mirada’s claims are grounded in agreements which do not apply to the Company. The Company filed an answer denying all of Mirada’s claims and intends and continues to vigorously defend against Mirada’s claims." (Source: OAS Q1 '18 10Q)

OAS generated ~$707M in adjusted EBITDA in 2017, and had a net debt to first quarter 2018 annualized EBITDA multiple of 2.9 times with EBITDA exceeding $474 million in Q1-2 '18, up 62%, vs. $292M in Q1-2 '17. OAS has a borrowing base of $1.6B. They increased full-year 2018 production guidance 4%, including the impact from divestitures. Additionally, they increased 2018 exit rate 10% and 2019 exit rate 6% from their last guidance, including the impact from divestitures. OAS's barrels of oil equivalent per day volume grew 28% in Q2 '18.

Taxes for IRA holders - Holding MLPs in an IRA may possibly expose you to tax issues, which typically limit UBTI to $1,000.00 per year. You'd also gain more tax sheltering benefits from holding OMP in a taxable account. Please consult your accountant for further details.

Analysts' Price Targets And Estimates:

At $21.86, OMP is 8.9% below analysts' low price target of $24.00 and is nearly 16% below the average $26.00 price target.

OMP has continued to receive upward earnings estimate revisions over the past month:

(Source: Reuters)

Valuations:

Management listed Antero Midstream Partners LP, (AM), BP Midstream Partners LP, (BPMP), CNX Midstream Partners LP, (CNXM), EQT Midstream Partners LP, (EQM), Hess Midstream Partners LP, (HESM), Noble Midstream Partners LP, (NOBL), Phillips 66 Partners LP, (PSXP), Shell Midstream Partners LP. (SHLX), and Valero Energy Partners LP, (VLP), as peers in the yield table we showed at the start of the article.

We put together the following table of valuations to compare OMP to these peers. OMP's 5.15 EV/EBITDA jumps out, being much lower than the 15.90 average. It also looks much cheaper on a price/book and price/sales basis.

We don't have a peer average price/DCF for it yet, but we can say that, in general, OMP's price/DCF of 11.40 is a bit lower than recent valuations we've seen in the midstream high yield space, which were ~12.4X:

Financials:

OMP's trailing debt leverage of 1.08X is much lower than peer averages, while its operating margin and ROA are both higher.

Debt and Liquidity:

As of 6/30/18, OMP had cash outstanding of $2.7 million and $165 million of borrowings under its $200 million revolving credit facility, with borrowing capacity of $35 million.

(Source: OMP site)

Summary:

We rate OMP a long-term buy, based upon its attractive, very well-covered yield, its strong distribution and earnings growth prospects, and its low leverage.

