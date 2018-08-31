U.S. Oil Production Hits New High But Disappoints Versus The Weekly

We are still forecasting US oil production to finish the year above 11 million b/d, but any surprise to the downside will only increase the global oil market deficit.

Permian production growth will slowdown into year end. The lack of takeaway capacity is starting to bite with Midland basin spreads widening.

Texas and GOM saw the biggest gains while Alaska, Colorado, and North Dakota declined.

EIA 914 is out today showing June monthly US oil production at 10.674 million b/d versus the 10.9 million b/d weekly estimate.

Welcome to the EIA 914 edition of the Oil Markets Daily!

EIA released its latest US monthly oil production figures today and June US oil production came in at 10.674 million b/d versus the EIA weekly estimate of 10.9 million b/d. This shows that US oil production was actually 226k b/d lower than the estimate.

On a m-o-m basis, US oil production increased 231k b/d from 10.443 million b/d in May.

These were the regions that saw material changes m-o-m:

Gainers

Texas: +165k b/d m-o-m

Gulf of Mexico: +154k b/d m-o-m

Losers

Alaska: -45k b/d m-o-m

Colorado: -24k b/d m-o-m

North Dakota: -16k b/d m-o-m

On Wednesday, in our weekly oil storage report, we wrote that:

Finally, U.S. oil production was pegged at 11 million b/d, with Lower 48 production revised lower by 100k b/d to 10.5 million b/d. Adjustment factors for unaccounted-for crude oil flipped positive again this week. Our trued-up U.S. oil production method, where we add the weekly U.S. oil production figure to the adjustment, shows U.S. oil production in August to be averaging 11.261 million b/d. Our view is that this is likely too high considering that the EIA 914 report for May showed U.S. oil production sub-10.5 million b/d. This Friday's EIA 914 will be an important one to watch.

With the EIA 914 showing US oil production at 10.674 million b/d in June, this confirms our view that US oil production is currently not as high as the "trued-up" US oil production estimate implies.

What is the "trued-up" US oil production and why does it matter?

Last year, we were bearish on shale production growth, but the EIA 914 at the end of December 2017 invalidated our thesis. We wrote a report on what happened here.

Following the mistake, we started to calculate the "trued-up" US oil production, a method where you take the unaccounted for crude oil (adjustment factor) and add it to the weekly US oil production estimate.

When the adjustment factor is positive, it means that supply was understated or demand was overstated. When the adjustment factor is negative, it means that either supply was overstated or demand was understated.

As a result, we started publishing a chart where we used the trued-up US oil production and overlapped it with the EIA 914:

(Note: The above chart is how we get to that trued-up figure.)

As you can see, the trued-up method did predict the surge in US oil production towards the end of 2017 while the weekly lagged the EIA 914 for months.

But since April, the trued-up US oil production figures have been materially higher than the EIA 914. The unaccounted for crude oil from April to August has been positive indicating that either supply has been understated or demand has been overstated. But judging by the monthly demand figures published in the EIA, we don't see how demand has disappointed:

(Note: Weekly demand above.)

Source: Giovanni Staunovo (Monthly US demand above)

For now, we don't have a good answer for you as to why the data shows this discrepancy. In our last month's EIA 914, we said that the slowdown in US oil production growth and the disappointment versus the weekly is likely the result of the Permian takeaway capacity issues. We are also starting to see Midland basin blow out versus WTI:

These were the two charts we posted from Morgan Stanley last time:

As you can see, the Permian bottleneck issues won't be resolved until Q1 2020, which should keep overall Permian growth in check until then.

Conclusion

EIA 914 report confirms that US oil production is nowhere near 11 million b/d at the moment (we are implying August). The lower US oil production figure relative to the weekly estimate continues to leave a question mark as to what is not being property stated in the weekly report. We do not have an answer to that.

What we do know is that Permian oil production growth will trend lower in the coming months as producers face takeaway capacity constraints. With the spread remaining wide, we should start to see well completion activities stall into year end. Our forecast continues to show US oil production finishing the year at 11+ million b/d. Any disappointment on this figure will only steepen the global oil market deficit we are currently seeing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.