Celgene Vs. AbbVie: The 2 Cheapest Large Cap Pharma Stocks

Celgene (CELG) and AbbVie (ABBV) are the two fastest growing large-cap pharma stocks. Both companies are heavily reliant on one drug, Revlimid for Celgene and Humira for AbbVie. Even considering concentration risk for each, I consider both as good buys right now, but I'd give the slight edge to Celgene for the following reasons:

Revlimid is fully patent protected until 2022 and then partially protected until 2026, which gives Celgene more time to diversify its revenue stream. AbbVie's Humira is protected until 2022 and will likely see competition from biosimilars before that.

Celgene has a higher expected growth rate, which should help close the gap on some of its weaknesses relative to AbbVie, which includes its free cash flow production and leveraged balance sheet.

Celgene has a class-leading PEG ratio of 0.54x, indicating a deep discount relative to AbbVie and peers.

Operating Performance - Winner: Draw

Both companies have shown impressive performance over the last couple of years. For 2018, each company expects records across all operating metrics and on pace for approximately 15% revenue growth.

Data Source: Celgene's SEC Filings

Data Source: AbbVie's SEC Filings

Revenue Concentration - Winner: Celgene

Both stocks have had an erratic history, despite consistently strong operating performance. Some of that can be explained by concentration risk (patent-cliff risk) from each company's leading drug. In terms of Celgene's revenue concentration, Revlimid makes up 65%, Pomalyst/Imnovid makes up 13%, Otezla makes up 10%, Abraxane makes up 7%, and all others make up 5%. The Revlimid patent cliff begins in 2022, but it's not a full patent cliff. In 2015, Celgene settled a patent infringement case with Natco Pharma over Revlimid. As part of the settlement, Celgene will permit Natco to sell a generic version of Revlimid prior to the April 2027 patent expiration. Natco will receive a volume-limited license to sell Revlimid in the US beginning in March 2022. It will be limited to less than 10% of sales the first year and gradually increase every year after, but less than one-third by March 2025. Natco will be permitted to sell unlimited quantities beginning at the end of January 2026. The bottom line here is that the real patent cliff isn't until the beginning of 2026. While Celgene will have to share Revlimid sales from 2022 through 2025, its portion is still significant.

In terms of AbbVie's revenue concentration, Humira makes up 61%, HCV makes up 12%, Imbruvica makes up 10%, and all others make up 17%. AbbVie lost certain patent protections at the end of 2016 for Humira, which has made them vulnerable to generic challengers that are trying to introduce lower-cost biosimilars. However, AbbVie currently has over 70 patents covering formulation, manufacturing, and method of treatment. According to AbbVie's CEO:

Any company seeking to market a biosimilar version of Humira will have to contend with our extensive patent estate, which AbbVie intends to enforce vigorously. We believe the litigation process and our intellectual property estate will protect Humira from biosimilar entry until 2022.

Free Cash Flow - Winner: AbbVie

Historically, each company has produced a similar amount of free cash flow when accounting for enterprise value. However, AbbVie is having the better current year and on pace to recognize more than $10 billion in free cash flow. Celgene's free cash flow has been down the first 6 months of 2018 as a result of working capital fluctuations and unusual items, but I'd expect that to reverse in future quarters.

Balance Sheet - Winner: AbbVie

Both companies have leveraged balance sheets, given a large flurry of acquisitions over the last couple of years. However, AbbVie is in a better position based on the ratios below (lower figures are better):

Celgene's Debt/EV = 0.25x

Celgene's Debt/Revenue = 1.45z

Celgene's Debt/Net Income = 5.6x

AbbVie's Debt/EV = 0.21x

AbbVie's Debt/Revenue = 1.14x

AbbVie's Debt/Net Income = 3.89x

Valuation - Winner: Celgene

Both companies are cheaply valued across the board. Celgene has a class-leading PEG ratio of 0.54x. I've rarely seen any company with a PEG that low. AbbVie has a better EV/FCF multiple, but as I mentioned before, Celgene's free cash flow production so far this year has been down from balance sheet fluctuations, which has elevated its ratio. Given this and a 16.6% growth rate, I still consider Celgene's current EV/FCF ratio of 25x attractive.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price/Sales and PEG Ratio provided by Yahoo Finance

EV/FCF provided by Ycharts

LT Growth Rate derived from Forward P/E and PEG Ratio

AstraZeneca (AZN) removed from the EV/FCF average calculation

Wall Street's Opinion - Winner: Celgene

Wall Street is a little bit more bullish on Celgene. More analysts recommend Celgene as a "Buy", and the stock shows more upside potential in terms of price targets. According to MarketWatch, the average target price for Celgene is $112.73, which represents 19% upside based on the current share price of $94.38. The average target price for AbbVie is $108.57, which represents 13% upside based on the current share price of $95.82.

Conclusion

I consider both Celgene and AbbVie as excellent stocks to buy. In my opinion, each trades at a significant enough discount to alleviate the concentration risk each has. I consider Celgene as a better buy only because it has additional time to replace Revlimid sales and a PEG ratio of 0.54x is impossible to ignore. Given a long-term growth rate that's close to 17%, I also expect Celgene's free cash flow to continue improving, which will help the company reduce its debt load in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.