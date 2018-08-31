Rambus Short Played Out Amid M&A Speculation And New Partnerships

Notwithstanding this revenue stream growth, the company did certain things that make me think it's gearing up for a major M&A move and I discuss it further.

In recent months, however, it managed to pull some great partnerships in developing new and fast-growing markets which pushed its growth projections to highs.

I've previously taken a short position in Rambus after it was dragged along with macro-market forces to near all-time highs with little organic growth to show for itself.

Thesis

Back in November of 2017, I took a look at companies which operate in the memory and tech space which felt overinflated by general market appreciation and concluded that the company was overvalued by about 40% based on upcoming maturities and the saturation in its core services offerings alongside a high exposure to a small number of market players, some of them far from leaders in the volatile space.

However, taking a fresh look at Rambus (RMBS) after recent quarterly announcements show efforts of diversification and new partnerships with mega-players in the data center space like IBM (IBM), which can present a bottom in growth stagnation and offer some consistent revenue growth in the 12-24 month timeframe with a lower risk profile than previously demonstrated.

Even if growth remains consistent, there have been some troubling (for the short-side, in any case) signs that the company is gearing up for some sort of M&A activity following the termination of its CEO and shrinking its board alongside pumping up small partnerships to boost its revenue streams. The combination of these 2 factors has me closing my short position and contemplating a long position as they gear up on both ends of growth.

Expanding Growth Avenues

In the Data Center business segment, the company announced a partnership with IBM to develop hybrid memory system architectures for future data centers, which is a very hot business as more and more of our life is being handled online and efficiency will become a real issue in the coming years as industry profit margins continue to shrink.

In further efforts to diversify its exposure to a small number of players on a royalty-based system, the company partnered up with several new players including a large venture in China to commercialize embedded RRAM with GigaDevice and THG Ventures called Reliance Memory. These should help the company's somewhat-suffering memory business to gain some further traction. These efforts did result in an uptick in memory revenues in the most recent quarter.

The company is also working strongly on introducing Mobile Edge technologies to offer their products and services to the mobile world, which is gaining huge traction in recent years and which the company has mostly shied away from. These factors and more have me rather optimistic on the company's organic growth measures which exclude their commitment to grow through strategic acquisitions which can further boost revenue streams.

By The Numbers

The company's sales growth has been trending unsteadily, following my initial thesis, fluctuating from a 30% quarterly growth to a mere 4% in the most recent one post-partnership acquisition.

Rambus' EPS, however, has been fairly steady on an adjusted basis if you adjust to one-time expenses related to debt refinancing and different ASC606 or ASC605 reporting methods which they've adopted in the previous year.

Revenue for the previous year came in at $393.1 million, a 17% Y/Y growth rate from 2016. Analysts do not expect the company to report a mere 2% growth rate in revenues to $401.3 million in 2018 but then a 5% growth rate in 2019. A look at profitability shows a similar but more upbeat picture with EPS of $0.68 for 2017 expected to grow 28% in 2018 to $0.87 and a further 8% in 2019 to $0.94. These estimates are rather liquid given the ramp up in revenues the company is executing, but the broad picture of organic revenue growth trends remains rather clear.

Valuation

As EPS grows from new strategic cooperations and the company's focus on diversification and investment in data center technologies with companies like IBM, I believe a rather median multiple of 16x earnings fairly values the company. With 2018's $0.87 EPS expectation, a fair value of $13.90 per share is derived, representing a roughly 15% upside potential to the median of the valuation range.

As Rambus currently trades around $12.05 per share, there's plenty of upside potential, and I believe, some limit to the downside as new revenue growth avenues continue to emerge as old ones remain on solid footings alongside the potential for the company looking to sell itself or form a strategic merger with one of its partners.

The company's ability to pay down its debt and meet other financial obligations, as I've raised concerns about in my previous article, have become more clear as they've generated over $117 million in cash in 2017 and expect some growth to that number in 2018 allowing for a smooth payback of interest and other financial obligations, which remain constant.

An Additional Speculation

As per usual occurrence, a company that's looking to sell itself to a bigger firm does a few things like shrinking its board, pumping up revenue streams to up valuation, and others. Rambus has been doing just that over the last year (see linked announcements above).

This is by no means a shock and almost anyone familiar with the technology space can assume that they've already gotten offers from here to Tuesday. The speculative part is when and who, which is something I won't be getting into since it's not my speciality, but the fact that they've gone through the normal hurrah of terminating its CEO, shrinking its board of directors, and pumping up small revenue stream agreements put me on the edge of holding the company's shares assuming an overvaluation.

When and for how much per share is something I'm not going to try and calculate, but the mere fact that the company seems to be preparing for a buyout has me closing my short position and contemplating an arbitrage-style long direction play.

Investment Conclusion

Based on the company's solid fundamentals moving forward with set partnerships and new ones expanding their offerings into Data Center and Mobile Edge uses, I believe there is less to worry about in the immediate future. The company formed new partnerships in those fields and are already projecting solid revenue stream growth for the year to come, boosting profitability by a considerable margin over last year's slump.

A further trend of M&A activity which includes terminating its CEO, shrinking its board, and forming strategic partnerships to boost its revenue streams, I believe holding a short position in the company, even as some can claim it remains richly valued, is dangerous and I am terminating my short position.

An investment consideration here is tricky given the multitude of factors facing the company in the upcoming year given the low revenue and EPS growth expectations from their current standing. I do believe the company has the potential to grow meaningfully, but given other macro factors, I remain reluctant on investing in the company unless for an M&A-arbitrage type of activity given recent developments.

I remain bullish on the industry but wary on the company's pending 2019 until actual revenue growth shows and don't see potential upside of about 15% enough to justify an investment, even if a speculative M&A one is quite possible.

