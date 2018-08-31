Commodities Recap For The Week Of August 31, 2018

The story of this week:

A bearish summer comes to an End

The Labor Day holiday weekend is the official end of the summer season as market participants will return from vacation next week. It has been a rough and bearish summer for commodities which experienced price declines on the back of protectionism in the form of tariffs and retaliation, the prospects for rising interest rates, and a stronger dollar. The dollar index broke above technical resistance in June and reached a high of 96.845 in mid August. The inverse correlation between the U.S. currency weighed on many raw material prices.

The dollar-sensitive precious metals moved lower, with gold and palladium falling to new lows for 2018, silver falling to its lowest price since 2016, and platinum plunging to an almost decade and a half low since the fourth quarter of 2003.

Meanwhile copper, the base metal that's a barometer for the health of the global economy, plunged from a high of more than $3.30 in early June to lows of $2.5520 per pound in mid August. Many of the other base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange as well as other industrial commodities experienced price declines. Crude oil, which traded above $75 in early July, fell to lows of $64.43 per barrel at the same time. All of the metals and the price of oil hit their lows when the dollar index hit its peak.

Lumber, which hit a record high at $659 per 1,000 board feet in May, fell to lows near the $400 level in August. The strong dollar also was responsible for new lows in the sugar and coffee markets as the Brazilian real declined precipitously against the dollar. Sugar fell below the 10 cents per pound level for the first time in a decade and coffee moved below $1 and traded to its lowest price in a dozen years.

Trade weighed on grains as soybeans fell to a decade low, while corn declined to its lowest price of 2018. Strength in wheat was the result of dry growing conditions in the European Union and Russia. It was a bearish summer in the world of commodities, and as we head into the fall season, many of the issues that took prices lower continue to face markets. The Fed will meet on September 26, and the odds favor another 25 basis point interest rate hike. The devil will be in the details when it comes to the market’s reaction as another, the fourth hike for 2018 in December could keep upward pressure on the dollar. However, the trade deal with Mexico and the potential of an agreement with Canada in the coming days or weeks could lead to progress with China on the trade front which would be supportive of commodities prices.

Meanwhile, sanctions on Iran, domestic political issues in the United States, a potential surprise from the ECB on monetary policy, the potential for even more U.S. tariffs on China, and a host of other issues could impact commodities prices over the coming weeks and months. The stock market continues to be at lofty levels with the path of least resistance for interest rates higher.

I wish everyone a happy, healthy, and safe Labor Day weekend. There's likely to be plenty of price volatility ahead in the commodities market after the long holiday weekend.

Highlights in commodities:

Gold posts a 0.54% loss on the week as the dollar index sits at the 95 level

Silver moves 2.27% lower since the last report

Platinum posts a 0.29% loss for the week, and was trading at a $414.50 per ounce discount to gold on their respective October futures contracts

Palladium rebounds 5.25% on the week and closes at almost $970 per ounce on Friday

Copper moved 1.53% lower on the week and closed at the $2.67 per pound level

Iron ore down 0.36% on the week

The BDI moved 5.56% lower since the last report

Rotterdam coal rises 1.53% on the week

Lumber down 0.82% on the week

October NYMEX crude oil moved 1.57% higher on EIA inventory withdrawals

November Brent crude oil moves 2.08% higher as Iran remains in the background

The premium for Brent over WTI in November closes the week at the $8.21 up $0.47 on the week

Gasoline moves 1.10% higher, and heating oil gains 1.60% since last week on the October futures contracts

The gasoline crack spread falls 2.73% while the heating oil crack increases by 1.79% on October futures

Natural gas moves 0.41% higher on the October futures contract as the $3 level proves elusive. The EIA reports an injection of 70 bcf into storage on Thursday for the week ending on August 24

Ethanol moves 0.99% lower on the week on the back of weakness in corn

November soybeans move 1.37% lower for the week

December corn gains 0.62% on the week

CBOT wheat moves 1.96% higher on the week. December KCBT wheat trading at a 7.75 cents premium over CBOT wheat

October sugar moves 3.62% higher on the week

December coffee down 2.77% since last week’s report

Cocoa moves 1.18% lower on the weekly on the December futures contract after last week’s 10% gain

Cotton up 0.72% on the week

FCOJ futures fall 1.15% on the week

Live cattle up 1.94% since last week as the 2018 grilling season ends

August feeder cattle up 1.64% since the previous report

Hog futures fall 2.61% on the week as they settle just above the 50 cents per pound level

The September dollar index futures contract moves just 0.02% higher and closes just above the 95 level

December long-bond futures trading at around 144-03 down 1-01 for the week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 25,965 on Friday, August 31, up 175 points on the week. The VIX moves 0.87 higher and was trading at 12.86 on Friday

Bitcoin closes at $7,050.49 Friday up $434.83 or 6.57% since last week

Ethereum moved marginally higher to $284.11 up just 0.86% since the last report

Price Changes for the week

GSG closes the week at $17.44 per share, up 20 cents since last week’s report.

Source: Barchart

GSG is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust which represents a diversified basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.43 billion and trades an average daily volume of 385,495 shares.

Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read… The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.