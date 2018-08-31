Nutanix: Buy The Dip

Nutanix has historically been a conservative guidance giver, so there's little doubt the company can continue its immense growth trajectory in FY19.

It's been a while since investors have cheered an earnings release from Nutanix (NTNX), the maker of hyper-converged systems that increase both the speed and total cost of ownership of a traditional enterprise server pool. As Nutanix's scale grows larger (since its 2016 IPO, Nutanix's revenue base has nearly tripled - a humongous accomplishment for a technology that was not so long ago considered experimental), investors begin to fear the effects of deceleration.

Yet, Nutanix still remains the darling of the IT sector when it comes to backend server infrastructure. It is the envy of VMware (VMW), whose competing hyper-converged offerings have gained some traction in the markets, but is far from receiving the "best-in-breed" acclaim that Nutanix has. No need to even mention HPE SimpliVity (HPE), which is a distant laggard in this race. In my view, Nutanix's reach into its addressable market is far from overextended, as the company is tackling a multibillion-dollar TAM in a product category that barely existed five years ago. It's not often that Goldman Sachs (GS) acknowledges a stock as a "once-in-a-decade" opportunity, but it gave Nutanix this recognition last year.

With Nutanix having now closed out its fiscal 2018, it's a good chance to take stock of the company's accomplishments this year and review the bullish thesis going forward. Recall that Nutanix's big pivotal moment came this year when it decided to shift to software-only billings. Previously, Nutanix's revenue base also included "pass-through hardware" revenues that bore very low margins. Now, Nutanix is focused on becoming a hardware-agnostic software platform for running an enterprise server infrastructure. This hardware-agnostic approach is, in part, what is responsible for Windows' rapid rise in the 90s, as PC makers of all flavors flocked to Windows' operating system and Microsoft (MSFT) enjoyed taking a hefty cut of each sale.

It's also worth noting that Nutanix crossed the $1 billion revenue mark in FY18, hitting $1.16 billion in revenues (+37% y/y) even after the elimination of pass-through hardware revenues. It hit this billion-dollar revenue mark in less than a decade of existence, and it did so without straining its cash balances. This fiscal year, Nutanix also broke positive free cash flows - a stark reversal for a company that was once feared for its heavy losses.

Moving forward, Nutanix's next leg of growth relies on moving down-market, as the company is already in place at many Fortune 500 companies. Recognizing the opportunity in covering a wider ground, Nutanix also announced an initiative called "Velocity", a new program for reseller/channel partners that will help to accelerate the company's push into the mid-market. Nutanix relies heavily on resellers to cover less prominent prospects - and for the large part, their sales efforts are "free", so this represents an incredibly accretive opportunity for Nutanix in the coming years.

In my view, Nutanix still remains a strong buy. Though shares are already up more than 60% in the year to date, the stock has traded largely flat since March, when the software-only announcement was widely broadcasted and investors began viewing Nutanix as more of a high-multiple software play.

There are very few companies that have attained a scale like Nutanix in such record timing, indicating the sheer utility and criticality of its product in the IT landscape. New products to be introduced later in the calendar year, such as the disaster-recovery-as-a-service product Leap (a competitor to Datto, which received a high-profile buyout offer from Vista Equity Partners earlier this year) further strengthens its technology leadership and cross-sell potential. Nutanix's moat remains deep, and dips in the stock should be viewed as buying opportunities.

Q4 download

Here's a look at Nutanix's Q4 results:

Figure 1. Nutanix Q4 results

Source: Nutanix investor relations

Revenues grew 20% y/y to $303.7 million, edging out over Wall Street's expectations of $300.6 million (+19% y/y) by just over one point and propelling the company's first-ever $1 billion-plus year. It's worth noting that, in accordance with the shift to software-only deals, hardware pass-through billings became a very small (9%) portion of total billings, down from 25% in the year-ago quarter.

Software-only billings, on the other hand, grew to about half of Nutanix's billings mix, and software and support services billings together showed impressive 67% y/y growth. Total billings, on the other hand, grew 37% y/y.

Given that billings are the more forward-looking indicator of revenue growth, the near-40% billings growth rate is a far better barometer of Nutanix's top-line growth than its 20% revenue growth this quarter, which is colored by the elimination of pass-through hardware. The bill-to-revenue ratio, a custom metric that Nutanix just started reporting, ticked up to 1.23x (from 1.17x in the prior year) in FY18, indicating that more and more billings are being pushed into deferred revenues. Nutanix's revenue pipeline and backlog is extremely healthy.

In addition, note that Nutanix signed on its largest-ever client in the quarter, which brought "greater than $20 million" in billings for the quarter. Nutanix mentioned that the customer was an agency of the Department of Defense. Total deals worth more than $1 million clocked in at 23. 21 of these deals were also greater than $2 million. Just because Nutanix is concentrating more down-market doesn't mean that its success among large enterprises and public sector clients has gone stale.

Nutanix also showed healthy performance on the bottom line. Largely as a function of its shift to higher-margin software and services, Nutanix saw strong gross margin improvements to 77.7% (on a pro forma basis), up more than 15 points from just 62.6% in the year-ago quarter. When it first went public, analysts feared that Nutanix would become a commoditized play, more in-line with low-valued storage stocks. A 78% gross margin, however, hardly indicates a commoditized play.

Nutanix's pro forma net losses (which largely exclude stock-based comp, along with other smaller items) also shrank to just -$19.0 million in the quarter, a much better loss than -$26.0 million in 4Q17. Pro forma EPS of -$0.11 also showed huge upside to Wall Street's forecast of -$0.21.

As an added cherry on top, Nutanix also achieved positive free cash flow this year:

Figure 2. Nutanix FY18 FCF

Source: Nutanix investor relations

Again, Nutanix was once a company that some investors avoided due to heavy losses. In FY18, Nutanix has been able to hit $30.2 million in positive free cash flow - despite losing the same magnitude of FCF in the prior year.

Final thoughts

In my view, the bullish thesis for Nutanix remains as valid as ever, especially given that the stock has barely seen any movement over the past few months while the rest of the technology sector has soared. Nutanix still maintains a wide advantage next to its closest peer, VMware, especially as it prepares Xi cloud services and prepares to make a bigger push into subscription deals. Stay long on this name. A balance sheet with ~$500 million in net cash ($934 million of cash, less $429 million in convertible debt), plus positive free cash flow, is another added plus that gives Nutanix the flexibility to make smart acquisitions. Stay long on this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.