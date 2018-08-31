Tesla: Ignore The Noise

I've been a Tesla (TSLA) bull from day one, as my previous articles here suggest, but recent news has me questioning the sustainability of the company's future.

No, it's not Elon Musk, he's actually one of the main reasons I remain such an avid bull of the company. It's not even whether the company goes private or stays public or the pending SEC investigation, but rather the most obvious (and least discussed on this site, apparently) reason - competition.

In recent years, somewhat under the radar of Tesla bulls I might add, most car manufacturers have been catching up with Tesla in terms of electric vehicle offerings and some non-major manufacturers have come close and improved on Tesla's autonomous capabilities, excluding that one crash which garnered all the media attention.

The main question I'm asking myself as I size up what to do with my Tesla shares for 2019 is this...

Will they be able to replicate or improve on Apple's (AAPL) business model of taking an existing technology and pushing it through minor improvements with its stronger processing capabilities, or will all the recent noise cloud their ability to do so? Tesla has brand recognition even more than some of the big names out there, meaning people who can (or can't) afford the Model 3, or any other for that matter, prefer the somewhat lucrative feeling of owning one of these cars. Is that enough for Tesla to survive the pending competition?

Recent Noise

I'll sum this up rather quickly since there have been about 10 articles per day discussing author opinions and facts about what's been going on, but I believe it's important for reference. Tesla's main problem, at least from the heavy hitter's perspective, is the pending SEC investigation following Elon Musk's tweet about taking the company private in relation to securities fraud and stock manipulation. However, contrary to classic Tesla bear perception, the investigation is only preliminary and information gathering was happening well ahead of this recent tweet-storm of potentially damaging information, and most analysts predict a headache but no real consequences given funding options and talk were had prior to the tweet, which saw the stock soar.

The second, more obvious one, is the Model 3 production limitations and its effects on the company's profitability promises. Although the Model 3 line is projected by almost anyone with a calculator as profitable throughout the year, it's far from perfect with declining other-model sales and the ramp up of other investments for the Tesla truck and other models set to be released throughout the year, notwithstanding any further product aspirations, which usually come sporadically throughout the calendar year. Even though I believe the company's profitability shouldn't be a priority as long as capital is cheap and demand is sky high, I think it will remain a stock price mover for the upcoming quarters as analysts continue to batter management on profitability and major shareholders contemplate further reducing their holdings due to price volatility.

The Real Risk - Competition

This is the bottom line question for me. Nothing listed above even comes close to the fierce competition from the likes of BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Byton, which are all hitting shelves throughout the year, including some that are already available to rival Tesla's Model 3. The essential problem with these new models hitting consumers (not literally) means a dilution, however small, to future Model 3 orders, which in turn will hurt the whole question of profitability as profit margins already are slim with a 25% ultimate goal. Even as other models become more cost efficient, and even if you take into account an only-slightly profitable Model Y or the company's truck, the bottom line is that Tesla will have to rely on something that most of the investment world knows from a different company in the technology space all together - Apple.

Apple's Business Model

Just to start off - I'm an Apple bull. That being said I do believe they've shifted from an innovator (in most consumer-facing technologies, not hardware) to a follower, and given their high profile and sleek coverings, they're selling a ton of them. The company essentially gave up on being first, or even being best, and just went with releasing identical technologies as other smartphones like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and even other Chinese manufacturers, and relies on its heavy consumer base of avid Apple and iPhone users alongside all its other products and services. This allows the company to sell millions and millions of units every quarter, and in theory, not in practice as we know, lack innovation all together and just release an Apple version of the latest "company X" model and still make more money than them.

That's the big question I have for Tesla. I have no doubt Elon Musk and his band of innovative brothers will continue to come up with disruptive ways to change the way we think of vehicles and driving, but competition is competition, and Tesla selling far less Model 3s down the line is not something they can afford to do. The real question is will the company keep its name brand alive down the line and sell Tesla even after other carmakers have identical technologies in identical mileage vehicles. The truth boils down to this - even people who can't afford the high price tag or people who can and can get a Series whatever with the same amount of cash prefer the somewhat exclusive Tesla just for the sake of saying they have one - same with the iPhone as most other phones have the same, if not more, capabilities.

The Answer

... is yes. I do believe Tesla will keep its glamour for the foreseeable future and still have enough demand from users and enthusiasts to keep the Model 3 and others demand high enough to justify the ramp up in production and eventual profitability.

However, I don't think that's enough for the company to remain as profitable as it should be (in the future) to justify such lofty valuations. You can read some other articles of mine here and here about why I still think Tesla is a wise, very-long-term investment, but for the time being I think short-term headwinds in the form of competition will hurt the company's future orders enough to put some pressure on the company's share price.

However lofty, analysts project the company's EPS loss to shrink from more than $10.00 to a mere $0.89 from 2018 and 2019 and longer-term projections show the company earnings over $7 per share in 2020. Even as most of you (if you've made it this far down the article) tend to laugh at these numbers since they've been projected thus far for this year, I still find it hard to justify a 42x earnings that far down the line with competition coming up.

Investment Conclusion

After all my recent due diligence I've come to the conclusion that given recent and upcoming headwinds it seems wise to take some profits on this wonderful company and wait to see initial sale signs of new competitive models and its effect on future orders. The company's investments in new models and the truck also will be a focus of my attention.

The company is going to face some rough competition from new electric vehicles entering the market in recent quarters from major US and global players and smaller players pushing autonomous technologies and sleek designs which make it hard to see demand keeping up to past one.

I believe the company is currently fairly values if everything holds up, and much more so down the line, so entering a new investment in the company is not something I will consider until new information is present. I remain bullish on the company's technology, but its execution needs work.

