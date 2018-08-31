Abercrombie & Fitch: A Rude Awakening

Even though the company did quite well in its second quarter, I think there are better retail stocks on the market. Hence I'm staying away from Abercrombie & Fitch.

The company revealed solid comps growth in the US while gross margins were able to grow by more than 100 basis points.

In March of this year, I wrote an article about the bull case of Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF). I mentioned a price target of $30 and the fact that the pressure to deliver strong results was absolutely key given the valuation of Abercrombie back then. The most recent quarterly results were actually not that bad. However, they also were not that great. Investor pessimism caused a massive sell-off which abruptly ended the uptrend that had pushed the stock price just a few cents below my $30 target before the earnings release.

EPS Beat, Sales Did Not

Second quarter EPS came in at $0.06 which is an unexpected profit. Analysts were looking for a negative EPS result of -$0.05. EPS is up from a $0.16 loss in Q2 of 2017. Note that the second quarter is the fifth consecutive earnings beat and the fifth consecutive quarter of positive EPS growth.

Sales missed estimates. The company reported sales of $842.41 million vs. expectations of $847.10 million. The year-on-year growth rate is at a solid 8% which is the fourth consecutive quarterly positive growth rate.

Comparable store sales growth came in at 3%. Abercrombie added 2% while Hollister reported comps growth of 4%. Total Hollister sales increased 12% which makes it the best second quarter ever. Abercrombie sales improved 3%. Note that both were effected by an extra calendar week and currency fluctuations. Adjusted for currency changes and selling days, we see that Hollister sales were up 8% while Abercrombie sales were up 2%.

Total comparable store sales were up 3% as I already mentioned. This is the result of 7% comps growth in the US and a 4% contraction in Europe. Contraction in Europe was the result of hot weather which resulted in lower overall retail sales while the company's product assortment was not suited for changing customer demand during an extended heat wave.

It's also important to note that the company slightly outperformed clothing and clothing accessory retail sales. Total retail sales growth (graph below) is currently growing at 6.3% which is one of the highest levels since 2011.

Adding to that, the company was able to grow its gross profit margin from 59.1% in Q2 of 2017 to 62.0% in the second quarter of this year. Operating income went from a $21 million loss to a $225,000 profit during the same period.

So far so good, but what's next? And why did the stock tank so much?

What's Next?

Before I discuss the company's guidance, it's important to mention that one of the reasons why the market punished the stock after earnings could be the fact that comparable store sales decelerated in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. First quarter comps were 3% for the Abercrombie brand and 6% in case of the Hollister branded merchandise.

That said, comps are expected to grow between 2% - 4% in the full year of 2018 which is in line with second quarter results. Total sales growth is expected to be in the same range as comps while third quarter sales are expected to be flat due to the additional selling week in 2017.

Gross profit is expected to be 59.7% which also is in line with most recent numbers.

Furthermore, the company is further investing in ways to increase sales and profitability in its stores. Abercrombie is focused to improve store productivity which will be achieved by closing stores and by reducing square footage. This year the company is planning to close 60 stores. Most of these closings will be in the US. Moreover, the square footage reduction has led to a 7% improvement of overall real estate productivity.

Adding to that, the company is focused on digital commerce fulfilment and omnichannel capabilities. In the second quarter, direct-to-customer sales improved 16% on a year-on-year basis. Moreover, the company is focusing on customer needs like the use of Venmo as a payment system.

And last but not least, the company continues to invest in supply chain capabilities to cut costs and to better service changing customer demand. On top of that the company continues to improve loyalty programs and overall marketing strategies.

Takeaway

Abercrombie & Fitch did a good job in its second quarter. The company outperformed clothing retail growth and had solid comps growth. However, international sales suffered because of a heat wave in Europe. It's also a problem that comps growth decelerated compared to the first quarter.

Moreover, the company's measures to enhance growth might not be enough. Loyalty programs and supply chain investments always are a good idea, but nothing special in the current retail industry.

Personally I do not see the benefit of buying Abercrombie shares at current prices. The company is valued at 36x earnings with a PEG ratio of 2.00. I'm not bashing the company because I'm quite satisfied with their performance and stock price rally. The company's stock price perfectly followed retail sales and retail stocks in general.

That said, I'm not sure the risk/reward ratio is still interesting on the longer term.

Even after the most recent drop, I'm not interested in buying the stock again. There are better retail stocks in my opinion.

On a side note, if you want to know what I consider to be a good retail stock, feel free to read my most recent article about DSW Inc. (DSW). DSW also invests in marketing and supply chains but with much stronger results.

Stay tuned!

