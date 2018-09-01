Revival Of Industrials

It might be time to consider the likes of Ford, GM, Nucor, and US Steel.

Regardless of how you feel politically, the tough trade talks appear to be on the way to revitalize the industrial and manufacturing base here in the United States.

In fact, the industrials as a group appear to be undervalued and may very well be fertile grounds for investment here in the United States.

Now with that said, let's take a closer look at the last 18 months of the Trump administration's efforts to bring lost manufacturing back to the US.

Trump made a commitment to bring manufacturing back to the United States after 30 years of losing our manufacturing base to the international community.

His first piece of legislation was tax reform. Corporate tax reform was instrumental in putting the United States on an equal playing field with the rest of the world. This was clearly the major first step toward rebuilding our manufacturing and export businesses.

With the rest of the developed world's corporate tax rates 15% to 25% and the US corporate tax rates in the mid-30s, it made perfectly good sense for companies to move their businesses abroad. This coupled with extremely low labor cost made it a no-brainer, especially for manufacturers.

Today companies are no longer penalized through taxation for calling the US home. This was a great start. In fact, it set the stage for what I will refer to as phase II.

Phase II is all about fair trade. Trump is in the process of dismantling bad trade deals that perpetuated the exit of manufacturing here in the United States. It certainly has been bumpy and will continue to be so, but this week fruits of his efforts came through loud and clear with the new Mexican trade accord.

Let's take a closer look at what was accomplished in this trade deal.

First of all, it was agreed upon that 75% of all materials and parts used in producing automobiles must come from North America. This includes both steel and aluminum products. Trump has promised to bring the steel industry back home. This is certainly a giant leap to making that happen.

This could potentially be significant for the likes of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) and maybe even U.S. Steel (NYSE:X).

Failure to follow this rule will cause an immediate 25% tariff on all automobiles moving between the two countries.

Secondly, 45% of all auto workers must make a minimum of $16.50 an hour. For years, Mexican autoworkers have made only $3.50 per hour. This clause will force automobile manufacturers to think twice before they move their manufacturing across the border. Lower labor costs are less of an incentive.

My third point is this, with most of the steel and aluminum for North America being manufactured here in the United States, as well as many of the part manufacturers, we may very well see new automobile manufacturing plants opening back on US soil.

This certainly bodes well for job growth here in the United States.

I don't think it was coincidental that the automotive industry was targeted in the new Mexican trade deal. You see one of Canada's largest exports to the United States is automobiles and their parts. Without Canada entering this trade deal, it could be subject to the previously announced 25% automotive tariff as well as the 25% steel and aluminum tariff.

It's no surprise that the day after the announcement of the trade deal, Canada sends a delegation to Washington.

The automobile industry has been under significant pressure of late. Valuations are extremely low. Ford (NYSE:F) particularly has had difficulties selling its cars abroad. Valuations for both Ford and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are very depressed. Open markets combined with lower tariffs may very well be a catalyst for the autos over the next few years.

Until the deal was completed with Mexico, Canada was reluctant to discuss any trade deals with the United States.

Agriculture was another item negotiated as part of this deal. Naturally the idea was to give some relief to our farmers relative to several offsetting tariffs the rest of the world implemented, particularly China.

Once again agriculture wasn't just pulled out of thin air. You see, Trump's biggest complaint with fair trade with Canada has to do with extreme timber and dairy tariffs placed on our exports. My guess is agriculture is being discussed with Canada and could have resolution as early as today.

The stage apparently is set, and it appears to me Canada will soon become part of the new NAFTA agreement.

With the groundwork being laid for the automotive industry in North America, I suspect a trade agreement with the EU will be forthcoming. If you remember correctly, a few weeks back Trump put on hold the 25% tariff on automobiles coming out of the EU. It was suspected a trade deal would soon be coming with the European Union.

With NAFTA II nearing completion, it is no wonder the EU yesterday offered the US tariff free trade on automobiles. It appears, however, Trump's trade team is expecting a little more.

It's important to note that those countries that fail to negotiate will find themselves in a position where their own automotive manufacturers may be forced to produce more of their products inside the US.

Here's a good example, let's say BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) built a vehicle retailing for $30,000 at its South Carolina plant. That same vehicle imported from Europe would cost at least $37,500 once you consider the 25% tariff.

That may be a little oversimplified, but from a manufacturer's standpoint, I believe I would want to move that production to South Carolina, increasing jobs in our manufacturing sector.

It appears the Trump administration is working on bilateral trade agreements with our allies throughout the world. Once these are in place, I suspect we will be in a stronger position to negotiate with China.

Though it may appear very simplistic and I'm certain the devil is in the details, Trump in my opinion has certainly accomplished a great deal economically in his short one-and-a-half-year tenure.

The US economy is certainly hitting on all cylinders. Some may argue the bull market is long in the tooth. Nine plus years would certainly support that argument.

With the industrials appearing to be undervalued and certainly no appearance of a slowing economy, it may very well be the time to add to industrial positions. Historically deep cyclicals do very well in late stage economic expansions.

This is my humble opinion!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investment advisory services offered through World Equity Group, Inc., member FINRA and SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Dogwood Capital Management is not owned or controlled by World Equity Group, Inc.