Gold Mining Bull: Top News for August 2018

Here's a monthly recap of the top news in the gold mining sector for August, including acquisitions and takeover announcements, financial results and other relevant updates, to keep readers up-to-date on news in the sector. Check out my update for July if you missed it.

Well, August has just been a brutal month for gold and gold-related stocks. This is not entirely a surprise, given gold's typical summer weakness, but I think that the sell-off has been worse than expected.

This selloff is temporary and has presented gold bulls with an outstanding short-, medium- and long-term buying opportunity in my view. The price fell under $1,180/oz briefly on August 15 and 16, only to recover a bit lately to the current price of $1,205/oz. But prices are still very low when looking at the charts. Just five months ago, gold was closing in on $1,400/oz. The VanEck Gold Miners Index (GDX) fell under $18.50 per share on August 15 and has only rebounded slightly since then.

I think it's looking like a possibility that the worst is over for gold; September and November are the two months when gold tends to perform the best of any, and looking at the technicals, prices hit extreme oversold levels on the relative strength index on August 15 and have since popped higher; you'll see a bullish MACD crossover recently occurred for both gold and the GDX (black line crosses over red line).

There's also rising US inflation (which is typically very good for gold prices), which hit 2.9% in July, and "personal consumption expenditures" (PCE) inflation hit 2% in August, which is the Fed's preferred way to measure inflation. So, inflation clearly hasn't stopped rising despite the Fed's rate hikes, and this is something to keep an eye on. If the Fed keeps raising rates, what would that mean for the stock market and GDP growth?

The World Gold Council has also said that it expects gold demand to pick up throughout the rest of the year. I wouldn't rule out another sell-off in the short-term, but the odds look like they are in gold's favor.

I've scoured through various gold mining newsletters and company websites to find the top news of the past month. Here's a recap of the top news from the gold mining sector for August 2018 (in no particular order). My current strategy and portfolio holdings are available at the bottom of this article for subscribers.

10. Kirkland Lake Gold Earnings Impress Again

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) is basically printing cash at this point. The company's latest quarterly earnings saw the company post net earnings of $61.5 million ($.29 per share, and $.53 per share for the first half of 2018), record cash flow from operations of $120.9 million (56% increase year-over-year), and free cash flow of $60.7 million (18% increase). The company's net cash position has risen to $318.4 million, up from $231.6 million to start the year, and it has no long-term debt. It is adding cash to its balance sheet quarter-after-quarter.

Guidance was also increased, with full-year production expected to exceed 635,000 ounces, compared to previous guidance of 620,000 ounces, at slightly lower cash costs.

9. Sandstorm Gold Posts Strong Quarter

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) also impressed me in Q2. The royalty and streaming company reported $18.9 million in revenue on sales of 14,465 gold equivalent ounces; operating cash flow was $12.3 million compared to $11.21 million last quarter, and it rose in spite of lower realized gold prices.

Sandstorm also gave several positive updates on its conference earnings call, with solid progress coming out of Turkey at its Hod Maden project and new drill results. The company also answered questions about its tax structure, deal pipeline, available capital for deals, and the possibility of dividends in the future.

8. Great Bear Resources Lands Major Investment

After reporting several high-grade gold discoveries at its Dixie Lake gold project in the Red Lake District of Canada, explorer Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:GTBDF) announced it has secured a $10 million investment, with $4.8 million being invested by Rob McEwen and $1.2 million invested by McEwen's company, McEwen Mining (MUX), which is a nice third-party endorsement of Great Bear's properties.

Great Bear is earning into a 100% interest in Dixie Lake, plus the nearby West Madsen properties, located just west of Pure Gold's (OTCPK:LRTNF) Madsen project. Great Bear is an interesting exploration company, but shares have had quite a run and perhaps look a bit overvalued here.

7. Tahoe Resources Reduces Workforce in Guatemala, and Theft Attempt

The troubles continue at Tahoe Resources (TAHO), and this is not surprising.

First, the company was forced to let go 200 employees at its Escobal mine, which is currently not operating as the company waits on the Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate the Escobal mining license. A few days later, 12 security contractors were kidnapped at the company's Guatemala operations; these contractors were reportedly injured and held at gun point for several hours before being released safely. According to Tahoe, the lack of legal certainty at its Escobal mine has led to increased violence in the area.

Things don't seem to be going that well in Peru at the La Arena mine, either. The company said thieves cut into the top of the La Arena mine's pregnant solution pipeline to absorb gold from the solution. Holes in the pipeline created quite a mess, as it led solution into the nearby Sayapampa Creek. The company estimates that around 600 cubic meters of pregnant solution may have flowed into the Sayapampa Creek via the storm water management system. There likely won't be an impact to the mine's production, but it's not likely to sit well with surrounding communities or environmental officials.

Tahoe was listed as one of the "top" gold stocks to avoid in 2018, and it's still a strong sell in my opinion.

6. Coeur Mining to Buy Northern Empire Resources

Coeur Mining (CDE) made a move earlier this month to buy out Northern Empire Resources for its Sterling Gold Project in Nevada. The project contains four heap-leachable gold deposits equaling 709,000 ounces of inferred resources (at 2.23 g/t). Total gold production from the Sterling Mine between 1980 and 2000 was 194,996 ounces of gold with an average gold grade of 7.44 g/t, according to Northern Empire. It's a fully permitted, past producing mine that is likely to be brought online with low capex.

The deal values Northern Empire at $90 million, a 40% premium to its 20-day trailing volume-weighted average share price as of August 1. It looks like a somewhat expensive deal for Coeur, as each inferred gold ounce is valued at $127/oz; I've typically seen deals range from $50 to $100 per ounce in resources that are higher-confidence than inferred. Sterling has a large prospective land package and drilling has returned grades much higher than 2 g/t, so perhaps Coeur believes the exploration upside is worth the cost.

It's a good deal for Northern Empire Resources shareholders, and also bodes well for other explorers working in Nevada, such as Gold Standard (GSV) and NuLegacy Gold (OTCQX:NULGF).

5. Maverix Metals Acquires Royalty on McCoy-Cove Project in Nevada

Royalty newcomer Maverix Metals (OTCPK:MACIF) announced that it has acquired a 1.5% NSR on the McCoy-Cove project in Nevada. This is a development stage project owned by Premier Gold (OTCPK:PIRGF) that contains two past producing mines. In May, Premier announced the results of a preliminary economic assessment on Cove that outlined an 8-year mine life, with 92,400 ounces of gold production annually. Premier has also budgeted for $19 million in exploration at Cove this year.

The royalty was originally supposed to be included in its royalty portfolio acquisition from Newmont (NEM), but was subject to a right of first refusal by Premier for $12 million. Premier has chosen not to exercise its right, so the royalty is transferred to Maverix.

Maverix also reported $5.4 million in operating cash flow in Q2, which is approximately $21.6 million on an annual basis. With a market cap north of $400 million, the stock looks a bit pricey in my opinion.

4. Osisko to Acquire Beaufield, and Drills New Discoveries at Windfall

It was a very active month for Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF). On August 14, the company announced it will acquire nearby explorer Beaufield Resources in a deal valued at just under $19 million. It's a strategic move by Osisko as Beaufield owns several properties located next to Osisko's Windfall deposit. Beaufield's stock hasn't been doing so well with gold prices lower, either.

The company also announced a $68 million private placement of flow-through shares, which was later increased to $72.5 million. The funds are likely to be used to ramp up exploration at its newly acquired properties, or perhaps another deal is in the works.

3. Gold Standard Reports Massive Drill Results

Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) reported that it hit 2.08 g/t gold over 229.8 meters at its Dark Star gold zone (a massive intersection) located on its 100%-owned Railroad-Pinion project in Nevada. This oxide intercept is higher-grade and more continuous than predicted by the resource model, according to the company.

Investors have taken notice, as Gold Standard's stock has held up fairly well during the last downturn. The company also said it is raising $10.5 million in a private placement, with existing shareholders Goldcorp (GG) and OceanaGold (OTCPK:OGDCF) participating. The offering is being done at a price of C$2.05 per share, slightly higher than the current stock price.

2. Nevsun Rejects Lundin Mining's Hostile Takeover Attempt

Nevsun Resources' (NSU) management and board do not want to accept Lundin's (OTCPK:LUNMF) takeover bid of C$4.75 per share, which they feel undervalues the company's Timok project.

The company will proceed with a strategic review of its options, which may include a takeover at a higher price, or an equity financing, as it has received four such proposals from major and mid-tier mining companies. I'm personally surprised that Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) or Freeport-McMoran (FCX) has yet to make a bid on Nevsun.

1. Northern Star Buys Alaskan Gold Mine for $260 million

Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) has agreed to acquire a 4.1 million ounce, high-grade underground gold mine in Alaska called "Pogo" for $260 million.

This looks like a pretty good deal because the mine is already operating and is producing 250,000+ ounces of gold annually at sub-$900/oz AISC. So there are no upfront capex requirements, and the deal values the asset at $63 per ounce. Pogo has already produced 3.8 million ounces of gold over the past 12 years at 13.6 g/t, but still has plenty of life left. And it's located in a great mining jurisdiction. Pre-tax free cash flow was just over $100 million last year from the mine, according to Northern Star's presentation.

