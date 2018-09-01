REITs Resume Rally On Another Record Week For U.S. Markets

After dipping as much as 16% in the beginning of 2018, REITs have climbed back to their highest level since the passage of tax reform last December.

Another week, another record high for US equities. Encouraging progress on NAFTA trade talks highlighted an otherwise quiet week on the earnings and economic data front.

Real Estate Weekly Review

The S&P 500 (SPY) extended gains from last week’s record-high, climbing nearly 1% on the week. Encouraging progress on NAFTA trade talks, but signs of a setback on China and EU trade relations, highlighted an otherwise quiet week on the earnings and economic data front. Real estate equities delivered a mixed week with the REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) climbing to 2018-highs but homebuilders (XHB and ITB) continuing to struggle amid softening home sales data throughout the peak summer season. Pending home sales fell for the seventh straight month in July, missing expectations. Rental markets appear to be picking up the slack, however, confirmed by a solid 2Q18 earnings season for residential REITs.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 12pm Friday)

The Housing 100 finished flat on the week, led by gains in the residential REIT, home improvement retail, and brokerage and technology sectors. In other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (REM) finished the week higher by 0.2% while international real estate (VNQI) finished higher by 1.2%.

Earnings Season Recap

This week, we published our quarterly report on the homebuilding sector: Homebuilders: Signs of Softness. After surging in 2017, homebuilders have slumped this year on concerns over a slowdown in the post-recession housing recovery. Rising construction costs have negated the positive effects of reaccelerating economic growth. Already operating at razor-thin margins, surging lumber prices and a lingering labor shortage continue to bedevil homebuilders. Homebuilders generally met expectations in 2Q18, highlighted by stronger-than-expected operating margins.

Last week, we published our second quarter REIT Earnings Recap. Bull markets don’t die of old age, and neither does the real estate cycle. Following a mild downturn in 2017, robust economic growth has reignited the real estate cycle. After a disappointing 2017 beset by earnings misses and downward revision, REITs have delivered strong results through first two quarters of 2018, beating expectations and raising guidance across most sectors.

REIT metrics inflected higher in the second quarter, led by continued strength in the industrial and residential sectors. Retail REITs have seen improving metrics as the “retail apocalypse” has receded. Of course, don’t forget about interest rates. Rising rates pressured REITs in the first quarter of 2018, but REIT valuations have been buoyed recently by the pullback in Treasury yields.

Real Estate News & Outperformers

Hotel REITs were the top-performing sector on the week as the ongoing saga over the acquisition of LaSalle (LHO) between fellow REIT Pebblebrook (PEB) and Blackstone (BX) appears poised to continue into the autumn months. Sunstone (SHO) and Host Hotels (HST) each climbed more than 3% on the week.

Industrial REITs also continued their strong 2018. This week, we published our quarterly update: Industrial REITs: The Need for Speed. The reacceleration in economic growth has overwhelmed any negative effects from trade concerns. Rents rose 9% in 2017 and are on pace to rise another 7% of 2018. According to Prologis research, incremental supply and demand are expected to be roughly balanced in 2018. Prologis (PLD) finished the week higher by 2%.

Homebuilders, on the other hand, continue to struggle in 2018. The sector dipped more than 1.5% on the week, dragged down by 4% dips in Pulte (PHM), MDC Holdings (MDC), and TRI Pointe (TRI).

2018 Performance

REITs are now higher by 1.9% YTD on a price-basis, their highest weekly close since the passage of tax reform last December. Despite the recent strong performance, REITs are still underperforming the S&P 500 on the year, which is higher by roughly 9%. Homebuilders are off by more than 17% after rising more than 50% last year. The 10-Year yield has climbed 44 basis points since the start of the year, aided by the 23% climb in the price of crude oil and 10% rise in gasoline prices.

REITs and housing-related equities have outperformed the broader US stock market over the last 25 years. The NAREIT All-Equity REIT Index has delivered a 12.1% average annual return while the Fidelity Construction & Housing Fund (FSHOX) has delivered a 10.8% annual return since 1994. The S&P 500, meanwhile, delivered a 9.9% annualized rate of return during this period.

Real Estate Economic Data

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Home Prices Keep Rising, But Growth Slowing

National home price indexes continue to show a strong- but slowing- 5-7% rate of annual appreciation despite the headwinds from rising mortgage rates and indications of slowing home sales in recent data. Tight supply, a result of years of underbuilding and robust demand, should continue to support national home prices. Pockets of home price weakness in coastal cities, particularly in high-end markets in the relatively high-taxed Northeast region, have been noted in recent quarters as the effects of tax reform gradually filter through the housing markets. The Case-Shiller national index showed 6.3% YoY growth in May, down from 6.5% in the prior month. The FHFA and indexes showed a similar magnitude of slowing over the last month of data. National home prices are now 11% above peak levels on a nominal basis but remain 8% below peak levels after adjusting for inflation.

The negative effect of rising mortgage rates, higher prices, and lack of supply on homeownership demand has clashed with the positive tailwinds of reaccelerating economic growth. Mortgage applications for purchases have dipped in recent quarters as mortgage rates have climbed near post-recession highs. Mortgage demand has been sluggish throughout the post-recession period and mortgage standards have remained far tighter than in the bubble period. As a whole, households are significantly less levered to the housing markets as in the mid-2000s.

Despite peaking supply growth in multifamily markets, most national rent indexes have shown surprisingly strong rental market fundamentals, a trend that was confirmed by the recent round of earnings reports from apartment REITs. The Zillow ZRI index for rental markets, however, has inflected lower in the summer months as supply pressure in high-end rental markets has negatively impacted rent growth. Supply pressure in multifamily markets will be a continuing theme throughout 2018 and into 2019. With supply growth a certainty, the wild card for apartment rent growth will be demand. We continue to believe that rental demand will surprise to the upside due to continued homeownership unaffordability, strong labor markets, and changes to the tax code which further incentivize renting and support rent growth.

Soft Home Sales Data Continues

Last week, we noted that new and existing home sales data both missed expectations for the second straight month in July, fueling concern that US housing markets may be slowing after more than a half-decade of solid growth. This week, pending home sales data missed estimates, showing a 2.3% decline from July 2017, marking the seventh consecutive month of declining YoY sales. Pending home sales, a measure of signed contracts for home sales, tends to lead existing home sales by one to two months. While robust economic growth and rising consumer confidence normally translate into rising home sales, single family sellers face headwinds including rising mortgage rates, affordability challenges, changes to the tax code that weaken homeownership incentives, and strong competition from the rental markets. Existing home sales data, which account for roughly 90% of total home sales, are lower by 1% on a TTM basis.

The dynamics of the housing markets are substantially different than the pre-recession period, which was characterized by pockets of oversupply compounded by an unprecedented tightening of credit and a sharp contraction in household formation. Following a building boom of single family homes in the early 2000s, new construction activity ground to a halt after the financial crisis. Housing starts as a percent of the adult population dipped to historic lows in 2010 and remain at less than 50% of the historic average.

A decade of substantial underbuilding has resulted in historically “tight” housing markets. The vacancy rate for owned and rental housing are each near or below three-decade lows. Since 2012, household formations have outpaced new housing supply by nearly 1.5 million. The quarterly US Census HVS survey released last month showed that apartment vacancy dipped to 6.8%, the second lowest rate in the last 35 years while homeowner vacancy dipped to the lowest rate in nearly 20 years. This decline in vacancy has been impressive considering the headwinds of declining labor force participation and household rates as a percentage of the adult population, which appear to have finally bottomed after more than a decade of sustained declines.

The relative lack of new supply has led to a period of sustained housing inflation, an issue that is likely to persist given the favorable demographic trends and continued impediments to supply growth including poor public policy and rising construction costs. Tightness in housing markets will continue to support home prices and rental rates, and we believe that both will growth at above-inflation rates over the next five to ten years.

Bottom Line: Another Solid Week For REITs

Homebuilders continue to struggle on signs of softening conditions in the single family sales markets. Pending home sales fell for the seventh straight month in July, missing expectations. Home price appreciation has moderated, but overall housing inflation is poised to persist indefinitely amid the lingering housing shortage. Case Shiller data showed a 6.3% YoY rise in prices. Robust consumer confidence fueled strong spending in July, according to PCE data. Inflation data was in line with estimates with Core PCE matching the Fed’s 2% target.

We will continue our REIT and Homebuilder Rankings updates next week with reports on the storage and retail sectors. Be sure to check out all of our quarterly updates: Industrial, Single Family Rentals, Data Center, Apartments, Cell Towers, Manufactured Housing, Net Lease, Malls, Industrial, Shopping Center, Hotel, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Storage, Homebuilders, and Student Housing.

