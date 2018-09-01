Technically Speaking For The Week Of August 27-31

U.S. markets were up on the week.

Consumer spending is strong; there's a huge divergence between U.S. and global equity markets.

Once again, the rules-based international trading order is under assault.

After WWII, the U.S. led an effort to create a rules-based international order. Yes, we had a selfish motive: creating markets for our goods. But this order also had positive effects for all involved. Lower trade barriers led to increased trade and prosperity. Global poverty declined. That's not to say there weren't problems. We're starting to deal with the negative developments - namely the hollowing out of opportunity in developed economies and an increase in financial inequality. Yet, the overall benefits outweigh the problems. In this light, Trump's statement that he's considering pulling out of the WTO is nothing short of abject stupidity. The global trading community - which is led by a large number of U.S. multi-national companies - has taken WTO rules and ingrained them in their contracts and overall structures. Withdrawal would lead add a tremendous amount of instability to day-to-day business operations that we simply don't need right now.

The U.S. Consumer continues to spend. Here's the latest information from the Bureau of Economic Analysis:

There's a lot of data above. Let's start with the two green lines that underline the procession of Y/Y percentage change in income and spending on a monthly basis since January. Income (top row) has been increasing between 2.6% and 3% while spending has increased by 2.2-2.8% over the same period. BEA data aligns with the Census Bureau's retail sales numbers:

The top charts show total retail sales while the bottom charts show sales ex-autos. The left charts show the absolute number while the right charts show the Y/Y percentage change of each data set. All four charts are at or near five-year highs. Add very high consumer confidence to this data, and you have 70% of U.S. growth doing very well.

This group of charts is really starting to bother me:

It shows the ETFs that track most of the major global equity markets. Only Australia (top row, second from the left) and the U.S. (bottom row, far right) are rallying. Everybody else is moving sideways or is near 52-week lows.

Turning to the markets, here is the weekly performance table:

The QQQs were the best performer, rising about 2.3%. This was followed by the OEFs, IWMs, and SPYs. The Treasury market was off slightly. This is a classic bull market performance chart.

However, we see an interesting divergence in the five-day charts:

The DIAs formed a rounding top. This is one of the best examples of that formation I've seen in a long time.

In contrast, the IWMs were up slightly. Notice the solid rise and fall pattern, with prices moving back to the 200-minute EMA on a regular basis.

And then we have the QQQs, which rallied and then consolidated in a triangle pattern between the close on Thursday and the Friday.

The 30-minute charts are more bullish:

The Nasdaq is in a solid uptrend that started mid-August. For the last few days, prices have been consolidating gains from that rally.

The IWMs are in a similar situation, but they're consolidating in an upward sloping wedge.

The SPYs have broken their recent trend and are moving lower but in a disciplined may.

As we end the week - and the summer doldrums - the markets are in a good place. They're supported by a strong economy and great earnings season. Instead of selling off, the markets consolidated gains near the top to their recent trading patterns. This is a good way to go into a long weekend.

