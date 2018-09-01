Trade Wars! SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 08.31.18

By SchiffGold

The SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap podcast combines a succinct summary of the week's precious metals news coupled with thoughtful analysis.

There's been some progress toward a new NAFTA deal, but the trade war with China rages on. Meanwhile, the EU called Trump's bluff on a no-tariff policy. In this episode of the Friday Gold Wrap podcast, host Mike Maharrey talks about trade wars and their economic consequences. He also covers Jerome Powell's latest comments. Is the Fed getting more dovish?

Tune in to the Friday Gold Wrap each week for a recap of the week's economic and political news as it relates to gold and silver, along with some insightful commentary.

You can also listen on SoundCloud: