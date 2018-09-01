MannKind - Script Growth Slow As Debt Payment Is Due

MannKind (MNKD) has once again found itself having to wait until the last moment to address its cash situation. The company has $3 million due to Deerfield on August 31st, and as yet has made no announcement with regard to how this payment will be made. With cash on hand dwindling to an estimated $10.3 million as of this writing, the situation is very critical. The debt was originally due in mid-July, but Deerfield and MannKind agreed to extend $3 million of the payment to the end of August.

The most likely method of payment will be with shares of stock. The problem is that the previously agreed upon conversion rate was above $1.80 per share, and the stock is trading substantially below that. The option on use of shares belongs to Deerfield, so there can be no automatic assumption that shares can be used. If the company renegotiates the conversion to a lower price, there will be an 8-K filed. MannKind can use its ATM facility to raise the needed funds, but that adds (or has already been adding) selling pressure to an already depressed stock. MannKind owes Deerfield $25 million in principal as follows:

$3,000,000 due on August 31st

$5,000,000 due on May 6th

$5,000,000 due on July 1st

$10,000,000 due on July 15th

$2,000,000 due on December 31st

Deerfield is the senior lender to MannKind and also has $75 million in milestone payments related to net sales of Afrezza with the first installment coming when net sales reach $50,000,000. The senior position of Deerfield as it relates to debt makes additional debt negotiations more complex. While many investors would like to see MannKind get out from under the thumb of Deerfield, the task is not so easy. Virtually all of MannKind's assets are used as collateral in the Deerfield contract.

In addition to the Deerfield debt, MannKind has a bit over $5 million due to Amphastar this year for insulin, and the 2019 contracted insulin payments are about $14.2 million.

Afrezza Script Sales

Afrezza script sales for the week ending August 24th came in at a bit below 570. This is an improvement over the week prior, but remains well off of the pace needed to impress the Street or hit its own published guidance. Thus far in 2018, scripts have grown from about 400 at the beginning of the year to a bit under 600. With 66% of the year gone, the growth this year has been much slower than needed.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Quarter Over Quarter

Thus far, Q3 has not delivered impressive growth. Q3 of 2018 is pacing just 13% better than what was delivered at this stage in Q2. We are seeing growth, but it is modest growth. Perhaps the most troubling number in the Q3 story is the lack of NRx growth (new scripts), which is pacing at just 4.68%. It takes new scripts to drive refills. If refills continue pacing above new scripts, it could be an indication of a peaking user pool. Compounding this issue is the fact that some scripts reported as new are actually existing customers with new dosing or new insurance.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Year Over Year

The year-over-year data presents the best talking points for the company. These numbers do appear impressive at first blush, but the triple-digit improvement that the company boasted about in the last quarterly call is evaporating as we get to a more apples-to-apples comparison. Scripts in Q3 of 2018 are pacing 52% better than what was delivered a year ago. The revenue on a year-over-year basis has improved by a better margin due to the new SKUs vs. the old SKUs. As impressive as some of these numbers appear to be, the data in 2018 is not showing a continuation.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Refills vs. New Scripts

In its Q2 quarterly call, MannKind's management stressed the importance of new scripts outpacing refills. One reason that the company wanted to address this issue is the perception that refills are much lower than desired. The problem is that if you only look at the equation from one side instead of two, you might miss an important dynamic.

In concept, early in a drug launch, you will see new scripts outpacing refills by a wide margin. This is because you are just beginning to tap into the potential pool of users. As a drug matures, refills will eventually overtake new scripts. That happens when you have retained a large percentage of users that you exposed to the product and the pool of potential users gets smaller.

MannKind has wanted to give the impression that it is still early in its growth cycle and that there is still plenty of potential. The data is beginning to point to something different. One might argue that this dynamic is simply seasonal, but the fact that refills and NRx are so close is something to watch.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Projections

Afrezza script sales remain behind my projections despite the fact that I have already lowered my projections slightly based on the Q2 conference call. This does not bode well when you consider that my projections have MannKind missing its own guidance, and the fact that these lagging script sales are much less than what would be needed to impress the Street, potential partners, potential lenders, or potential participants in an equity offering. Simply stated, the needed second half of the year shift in trajectory is not happening as yet. In the remaining 18 weeks of the year, I am projecting scripts to come in at a level between 13,300 and 14,700.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

In terms of revenue, things are tracking along the needed lines with net revenue a bit behind the curve.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

MannKind Guidance

Let's face it. MannKind has not been very good at projecting its revenue guidance. It has already guided to a net revenue number that is lower than the company originally gave, and frankly, may well have to do so once again. The company finished the first half of the year with about $7.4 million in net revenue and guidance of $22 million for the year. This implied that the second half of the year needs to deliver about $14.6 million. By my estimation, the last 8 weeks have delivered just about $3 million. I estimate that net revenue now stands at about $10.5 million. In essence, the company has 18 weeks to garner $11.5 million in net revenue. It will take about 18,500 scripts to deliver that level of revenue. The simple math shows that scripts need to average over 1,000 per week from here on out to reach the goal. Let me be blunt. At this moment, MannKind's guidance is not believable. That is not a good position to be in when you are trying to raise cash, garner a partner, or impress the Street.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Cash

The cash situation at MannKind is critical. I estimate that the company finished the week ending August 24th with $12.1 million in cash, and as of this writing, has just $10.4 million in cash. The company has $3 million due to Deerfield on August 31st, and has about $2.7 million due to Amphastar before the end of the quarter. It is possible that the company has been tapping the ATM facility to raise some cash, but that is far from ideal given the price of the stock. One question many investors may be asking is whether or not the company got any offers when it held its investor conference back in June with the stock price near $2 per share.

If MannKind did get offers, and did not act on them, it will likely have been a costly mistake. At current prices, any equity offering or debt offering with converts could eat up a big chunk of shares for only a quarter or two worth of cash as the reward. By my math, MannKind has about 231 million shares that are either authorized or committed in some fashion. That leaves just 49 million open shares to work with and 10 million preferred shares. The preferred shares have not yet been defined as to what they entitle a holder to do. The bottom line is that the company needs to use shares to finance its operations, but is quickly running out of them. That could mean yet another request to add to the authorized share count just a year after the last request added 140 million shares.

I anticipate that MannKind will run out of cash right at the end of Q3 or beginning of Q4. That means the company will be in default on a covenant which requires the possession of $20 million in cash at the end of any quarter. In simple terms, a lot needs to happen in the next 4 weeks, and most of it will not likely be shareholder friendly.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Summary

Investors should know that if MannKind used cash to pay Deerfield the $3 million, there is no filing necessary. If the company used shares, the latest we could see an 8-K filing is Thursday of next week. Absent the company announcing something, investors will find themselves going into a holiday weekend in the dark, and may not know the status of anything until next Thursday. These dynamics put a distinct advantage in the hands of speculative traders. I anticipate that the company will be able to buy itself a little bit of time, but it is certainly not a comfortable situation for investors. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.