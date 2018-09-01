Don't Get Into IBM For The Wrong Reasons

The yield is great and the stock is cheap, making IBM a good opportunity for value traders and income-driven investors.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a company that is caught between its past and the future. That has made it a highly debated topic as investors grapple over whether the company's push into "strategic imperatives" such as cloud, security, artificial intelligence, and mobile services will be sufficient to replace its fading hardware-based legacy businesses.

Investors can point to positive attributes in the stock such as its generous dividend yield and attractive valuation. However, there are long-term warning signs present that should make long-term-oriented investors think twice about buying and holding this household name. The company's organic performance isn't what it once was, and there is fierce competition in many of the fields that IBM is trying to establish positions in.

Operational Performance Has Eroded Despite Strategic Imperatives

IBM has been in a multi-year transition, migrating from its legacy hardware businesses to its "strategic imperatives" since CEO Ginni Rometty took the reins of Big Blue in 2012. These businesses include analytics, social technology, mobile data, IBM Watson, and cloud services.

Over the course of the last six years, these strategic businesses have grown to the point where they now represent about half of total company revenues.

Source: YCharts

While IBM has converted a slightly higher portion of its revenues into free cash flow since 2012 (a good thing), the company has seen noticeable contractions in both operating margin and its cash return on invested capital.

The cash rate of return on invested capital has seen an especially sharp decline. This is troubling because the CROCI is a gauge on the overall effectiveness of management of company resources and a general indicator of the strength of the business. The drop we see is partially attributed to the company's move into very competitive spaces via its strategic imperatives. Companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) are all competitors with IBM in different ways. With such a competitive environment, where so many large players have extensive resources, IBM is arguably no longer the "big fish" in its operating spaces.

The Company Is Running Out Of Room For Financial Engineering

While the preference is for a company to grow its earnings per share through organic business performance, a luxury of a high cash flow producing company is that it can use some of that cash to move the needle on its own.

Source: YCharts

Over the years, IBM has spent tens of billions of dollars on buying back stock to help push earnings higher. As we can see, the buybacks drastically decelerated in 2015, and earnings per share suffered with it.

This was partially planned because everyone knew that revenues were going to decline as the company continued to migrate from its old hardware centric legacy businesses to its new cloud and software based agenda. The stock buybacks have helped to "soften the blow" of its rapidly shrinking business.

But over the course of this time, IBM has racked up a bit of debt. Its net debt position has grown to more than $34 billion, and the company is currently leveraged to more than 2.7X EBITDA. The panic bells aren't going off yet in this regard, but I start to get a little worried when a company surpasses the 2.5X EBITDA leverage mark.

The Opportunity Cost

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of IBM's journey to transform its business has been the length of time that it has taken. They say "timing is everything", and investors who have held through much of the past six years probably get heartache when they see that the market has gone on to 130% returns, while IBM has remained flat.

Source: YCharts

The biggest question investors have to ponder is "how can IBM drastically improve its financial performance when efficiency metrics have deteriorated despite the growth of its strategic imperatives?" IBM is now in an arena filled with competition that is performing at a higher level than it.

Competitors Performing Far Better

We can illustrate this by charting the same metrics from earlier in the article, but this time include some of IBM's notable competitors.

Source: YCharts

While we acknowledged that IBM's 16.36% is a good conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow (in a vacuum), we see that it actually stacks up poorly against the majority of its peers.

Source: YCharts

We see a similar story looking at the operating margin for the group. In IBM's case, the operating margin is drastically lower than all but two peers. How is operating margin going to improve in such a competitive environment? How are other companies able to operate at such higher margins? IBM has been heavy on advertisements flashing IBM Watson's capabilities and the intricate solutions that it can bring to complex problems. However, this has yet to show up in the financial results of the business. That isn't to say that it cannot happen, it's just that results haven't been enough to drastically alter the overall direction of IBM.

Source: YCharts

An interesting trend appears when we chart the cash return on invested capital. There appears to be a group downward trend present, which matches up with IBM's own downward trend. This speaks again to the competitiveness of some of these services, where some cloud-based services almost become a commodity in some aspects. Again, the peer group is holding up with higher FCF conversion rates and operating margins. Is IBM equipped to go into this battle?

IBM Could Appeal To Specific Investor Groups

Despite the operational struggles, and daunting competitive headwinds that the company faces, value- and income-focused investors could benefit from the current position that the IBM stock is in.

Analysts are projecting IBM to earn approximately $13.80 per share for the full fiscal year. That places earnings at a meager 10.5X earnings multiple. This is a sizable discount to the 10-year median earnings multiple of 13.3X that the stock has traded at.

Source: YCharts

Furthermore, the free cash flow yield of IBM is up to almost 9%. While off of its highs from the past several years, a high-single-digit yield indicates that the stock is trading at a strong value from a FCF basis. This metric is important because maximizing your FCF per dollar invested will usually equate to stronger investment gains over time. Cash fuels all aspects of a company including dividends, buybacks, and reinvestment for growth.

Source: YCharts

Income-focused investors can benefit from a dividend yield that is well in excess of 10-year Treasury notes. The 4.20% yield is near the highest that IBM stock has offered in the past 10 years.

Source: YCharts

The dividend is also safe. The dividend consumes less than half of IBM's free cash flow, and it has consistently grown at a rate above inflation for the past 10 years. Investors should note that the dividend payout ratio has crept higher, while growth has moved in the opposite direction simultaneously.

Conclusions

It is a fairly easy argument to make that IBM's stock is trading at attractive valuations. But I don't think that should make the stock an attractive investment opportunity for all. Value investors may trade the name, and income-focused investors can look forward to several years of solid dividend growth at a high yield.

For those with a long-term mindset in store (such as myself), we need to ponder the opportunity cost of waiting for a turnaround that a) may not happen, and b) may happen, but take several more years to happen. As it is, analysts are projecting IBM to grow earnings at a 1% CAGR over the next five years. While the long-term story may play out eventually, how much better off would investors be with an alternative company in their portfolio - one that has a proven record of success already?

Sure, these companies are trading at higher valuations, but as long as we aren't paying into insane valuations, most premiums should burn off (and then some) within five years. For example, Alphabet is projected to grow earnings at an 18% CAGR over the next five years. That places earnings per share at around $90 five years from now. Even if the stock's earnings multiple compresses from the 31X it currently trades at to 25X, you are still going to almost double your investment in that time period.

The comparison isn't perfect, but the point remains the same. The dividend and valuation of IBM are a good opportunity for investors geared towards a specific trade or income focus. Investors looking to build wealth over the long term should think twice before jumping into IBM's stock for the long haul. IBM just isn't a "best of breed" anymore.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor, and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only, and is not intended to displace advice from a fee based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.