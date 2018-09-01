Pinduoduo: The Growth Is Staggering

Having traded relatively sideways since its IPO, there is still plenty of upside for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo just reported the results of its fiscal second quarter, the first time the company has reported earnings since going public in late July.

What wild ride it's been for Pinduoduo (PDD) in the one month that it's been public. The innovative Chinese e-commerce company, which puts a spin on traditional e-commerce rivals in Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) by rewarding shoppers who purchase items together with referred friends, has been a lightning rod for both praise and criticism, and it's not uncommon for the stock to swing up and down as much as 10% in a single trading session.

The latest catalyst for the stock is its first earnings release, published in the last week of August. In a massive surprise for the market - which had been giving Chinese stocks a cold shoulder for most of the month on escalating trade tensions and the failure of renegotiations with the U.S. - Pinduoduo soared past estimates and gained 7% on the news, though it had fallen more than 15% the day before. Ultimately, the current share price sits just above the levels at which the company went public:

PDD data by YCharts

I'm firmly on the bullish camp for Pinduoduo. Chinese stocks in general are undervalued - most of the Chinese internet giants, such as the two aforementioned e-commerce names as well as other heavyweights like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Baidu (BIDU), are more than 20% down from recent highs. The allure, of course, is growth. Chinese internet stocks are serving a vastly underpenetrated market with a billion-plus population that is increasingly pivoting toward the middle and upper-middle classes - in contrast to the U.S. internet giants, where revenue growth has been respectable but the bulk of earnings expansion has been driven by tax reform.

Despite contentious debates, Pinduoduo remains poised for growth

Among the Chinese internet stocks, Pinduoduo is perhaps king of them all in terms of growth. In Pinduoduo's first earnings release as a public company, it reported 26x revenue growth (yes, revenues multiplied by 26, it's not a typo), whereas some U.S. internet companies would be lucky to see 26 percent revenue growth.

Of course, I'll concede that Pinduoduo is a hodgepodge of potential issues. Part of the reason the company has been able to grow so quickly is the fact that last year provided such a low compare - in essence, it has barely any track record for success. This quarter's growth rate could quickly dissipate within a year.

And then there's the more serious issue of product quality. Mere days after Pinduoduo went public, Chinese market regulators ordered an investigation of the company on claims of fake product advertising. Pinduoduo has garnered somewhat of an unsavory reputation among some users for being a hub for cheap and counterfeit products. The company has taken action against these claims recently, however, having removed more than 4 million product listings and shutting down more than 1,000 sellers over the past few weeks.

Colin Huang, Pinduoduo's CEO, openly addressed the subject on the company's earnings call:

"Many investors are interested in the recent reports on infringing and a counterfeit products our platform. I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that we have and will always have zero tolerance for counterfeit products. We are the first and one of the few platforms in China that have insisted on the 10 times penalty of counterfeit products and we will not compromise on this. However, we acknowledge that there is still quite a lot to do in eliminating infringement offenses on our platform. That being said, we are consciously and vigorously taking steps to improve. For example, in 2017, we are proactively removed a total of 10.7 million problematic products and blocked 40 million links that are raised infringement issues. The amount of problem products that we proactively removed was 125 times the amount of complaints that we received. We have also partnered with over 400 brands to work together on combating counterfeit. As we continue to step up our efforts to eliminate infringement offences from August 2 to August 9 alone we closed 1,128 stores, removed almost 4.3 million problem products and blocked over 450,000 links that had infringement issues. We are working closely with the market regulatory authorities to gum combat counterfeits and infringement offenses. We have already reported 36 cases recently to the local market regulatory authority and it will be more in the near future."

With shares up since the earnings call, it appears that Pinduoduo's open stance to the counterfeit debate was warmly received by investors.

Q2 download

In spite of this news, the company's growth seems to be humming along. The following snapshot offers a useful glimpse into its user activity in the most recent quarter:

Figure 1. Pinduoduo user metrics

Source: Pinduoduo investor relations

MAUs in the quarter reached 195 million, growing about 6x year-over-year. For some rough sizing comparisons, Twitter (TWTR) has about 330 million MAUs, though the tweeting service has been around for more than a decade. Pinduoduo, by contrast, will turn three years old in September, and it has reached two-thirds of Twitter's MAUs. Whether Pinduoduo will be able to hang on to these users remains to be seen, but as it currently stands, its growth is astounding. Its group buying and referral strategy is clearly effective at building a large shopper network.

Meanwhile, also notice that active buyers (defined as a user with at least one purchase in the quarter) grew 3.5x in the quarter, while annual spending per buyer also doubled. This is a powerful combination - a multiplication of buyer counts, as well as higher average spending per buyer, is a huge driver of revenue growth.

Here's a look at the company's full results in the second quarter:

Figure 2. Pinduoduo Q2 results

Source: Pinduoduo investor relations

As previously noted, revenues ballooned by a factor of 26x to ¥2.71 billion, or the equivalent of $409.4 million. This was largely driven by a huge increase in buyers and GMV, with GMV growing 7x in the trailing-twelve month period to ¥262.1 billion. While it's easy to become numb to these large numbers, note that Alibaba hit ¥164 billion in GMV in one day - Single's Day, the Alibaba equivalent of either Black Friday or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day - so Pinduoduo still has plenty of room to grow. The Chinese market, after all, is incredibly massive.

One point is important to capture: As noted by Pinduoduo's CEO, the fact that its revenue growth greatly outpaced its GMV growth is a strong indicator of the company's accelerating monetization ability.

Expanded monetization also translated into strong gross margins. Gross margin hit a staggering 85.6% in the quarter; it was negative in the prior quarter. Within the short span of a year, Pinduoduo has transformed a gross margin loss into one of the highest margins in the e-commerce sector, largely as a function of the fact that Pinduoduo doesn't carry actual inventory; it derives the majority of its revenue from services and commissions.

Operating losses, of course, were large, which is another point of concern for conservative investors. Especially in an IPO year, Pinduoduo has invested heavily in both its corporate infrastructure as well as sales and marketing. However, note that the bulk of Pinduoduo's IFRS-based losses this quarter are attributed to stock comp relating to its IPO, though accounting losses tallied up to nearly -$1 billion, and pro forma losses (netting out the impact of stock comp) were "only" -$102 million.

Final thoughts

The first earnings report after going public is an important test for newly public companies, and Pinduoduo has passed with flying colors. 26x revenue growth and 6x GMV growth amid a rising user trend is difficult to find in other e-commerce companies.

Expectations for Pinduoduo are muted, especially given the recent noise around fake products, creating a large opportunity for gains. It's often in these controversial bets, however, that so-called "multi-baggers" are found in the stock market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.