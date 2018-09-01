S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Rally Continues With Fresh Record Highs

Investors need to ignore the "low volume" arguments during the recent rally. The skeptics spinning that yarn have been wrong for years.

"As long as a stock is acting right, and the market is right, do not be in a hurry to take profits." - Jesse Livermore

When the S&P barely eked out a new high on Friday August 24th, there was some concern that there wasn't much conviction behind the move. More doubt was in the air when some noted that the Dow 30 Industrial average had still not posted a new high.

All of that was dispelled quickly as the follow-through rally took the index to fresh new highs with every major sector participating in the move.

Lately it has been a tale of two markets, the U.S versus the rest of the world. While just about every major U.S. index is either at or right near a new high, global markets don't look nearly as attractive.

Source: Bespoke

While U.S. stocks made higher highs and higher lows on their way to all-time highs, the MSCI World Ex US index looks quite the opposite, trending lower and close to 52-week lows.

Source: Bespoke

The only international market that is bucking that trend is India's SENSEX where the bull market there continues to roar.

In the intermediate term, I do not see much in the way of any major change. It would be hard to envision fund managers walking away from the 20+% forecasted earnings growth here in the U.S. What could develop is a firming of international markets. That would be helpful for the global market picture, and we could see that take place as money managers now look for what they view as bargains overseas.

Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel

Money managers are curious folks and they run as a herd. Fund managers surveyed by BAML now view EM equities as their least favorite asset class. Their allocation to EM equities fell to 1% underweight this month, the lowest since January 2017, when they began to pile into what then became a huge overweight position.

The U.S. percent of world market cap has topped 40% for the first time since 2005. A factor in that major move higher for the U.S. the fact that China has fallen from 10%+ down to 7.5%, leaving China in 3rd place behind Japan.

I would remind readers that if they decide to go bottom fishing in the global markets, remember in many cases you are investing in a bear market. I would rather wait until I see a turn back into bullish mode before thinking about getting involved. China would be where I would be most interested to deploy some funds.

Going back to the U.S., it took seven months, but the S&P 500 finally took out its January 26th closing high on August 24th. At this point, the S&P is 1% above its January 26th close. During those seven months, stocks with higher valuations and no dividend yields have crushed stocks with low valuations and high dividend yields. The dollar's rally has also impacted stock performance, with "Domestics" outperforming "Internationals."

The next leg of the secular bull market to take the index to more all-time highs has begun.

Economy

One indicator to look at for signs of a looming recession is the leading coincident indicator ratio, which on average peaks about 2 years ahead of recession (median 2.5 years).

Source: Bespoke

Unemployment claims (4-wk avg) second lowest in 49 years. This average rises at least 7 months ahead of the next recession.

Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel; Data: Federal Reserve database.

Nothing is infallible, but the first inclination should be to follow what history tells us. While the unexpected can happen, given the recent data, that probability is very low.

Chicago Fed national activity index fell 0.35 points to 0.13 in July after climbing 0.96 points to 0.48 in June (revised from 0.43).

August Chicago PMI Business Barometer Index comes in at 63.6 vs. consensus of 63.8. Although the index remains elevated, that is a three-month low. Jamie Satchi, Economist at MNI Indicators:

"The MNI Chicago Business Barometer continues to signal solid business sentiment, despite easing for the first time in five months, with growth in output and demand holding up well." "Inflationary pressures look set to continue, potentially bleeding into consumer prices, with over 60% of firms reporting that they have passed on higher input costs to customers in recent months, and others foreseeing doing so in the near future."

Dallas Fed manufacturing index fell 1.4 points to 30.9 in August following July's 4.2 point increase to 32.3.

Richmond Fed manufacturing index rose 4 points to 24 in August after dipping 1 point to 20 in July.

The second read on the second-quarter GDP rolled in at 4.2%. The trajectory of growth is still very positive; excluding inventories from quarterly growth, this was the best quarter for GDP since Q1 of 2006.

U.S. consumer confidence pops to a new 18-year high of 133.4 in August from 127.9 (was 127.4) in July, accompanied by a surge in the current conditions index to a new 18-year high as well of 172.2 from previous 17-year highs in June and July.

Michigan Consumer sentiment fell 1.7 points to 96.2 in the final August reading, though it's up from the 95.3 preliminary read. It follows a 0.3 point dip to 97.9 in July. It's the lowest since the 95.7 in January.

Home prices as captured by the Case-Shiller home price indices for existing homes have slowed somewhat but are still rising at a robust 6% year-over-year range nationally.

Pending home sales dipped 0.7% to 106.2 in July, a little weaker than forecast, after bouncing 1.0% in June to 107.0 (revised from 106.9). The index has been choppy on a monthly basis, and has ranged from 104.3 (January) to 107.8 (March) so far in 2018, and hit a recent high of 113.0 in April 2016. Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist:

"The housing market's summer slowdown continued in July. Contract signings inched backward once again last month, as declines in the South and West weighed down on overall activity. It's evident in recent months that many of the most overheated real estate markets, especially those out West, are starting to see a slight decline in home sales and slower price growth." "The reason sales are falling off last year's pace is that multiple years of inadequate supply in markets with strong job growth have finally driven up home prices to a point where an increasing number of prospective buyers are unable to afford it."

Global Economy

French GDP came in as estimated showing 0.2% growth, the same as the first quarter.

GfK consumer confidence dropped for the fourth month in the last five. Declines have been very small in magnitude, so the indicator is still relatively close to record highs.

China services PMI rose to 54.2, up from the July reading of 54. Manufacturing PMI beat expectations rising to 51.3 for August. Both remain in expansion mode.

Canadian quarterly GDP expanded at a 2.9% annual rate, the fastest pace in a year.

Earnings Observations

Final Q2 results show 9.5% year-over-year growth on revenues and 24.8% year-over-year growth on earnings. As I often comment, earnings, and direction of equity markets, carry a very high correlation.

FactSet Research weekly update on second quarter results:

With 99% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for the quarter, 80% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 72% have reported a positive sales surprise.

The blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 25.0%. If 25.0% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the highest earnings growth since Q3 2010 (34.1%).

Ten sectors have higher growth rates today (compared to June 30) due to upward estimate revisions and positive earnings surprises.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.8. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (16.3) and above the 10-year average (14.4).

At the sector level, the Healthcare (84%) and Information Technology (82%) sectors have the highest percentages of companies reporting revenues above estimates, while the Consumer Staples (56%) sector has the lowest percentage of companies reporting revenues above estimates.

The Political Scene

From turmoil to truce. The trade war that really wasn't had some positive moments this past week. U.S. and Mexico reach a preliminary trade deal, paving the way to replace NAFTA. From the outset, the pessimists thought the situation was dire, and now the skeptics are poking holes in any proposed deal. Business as usual for the so-called "experts". Funny, but I don't think many viewed the old deal as perfect. It never solved ALL issues for ALL concerns, and any new deal won't do that either. A reality check please.

I'll remind everyone that the "turmoil" resided in the minds of the crowd that constantly jumps to conclusions and declares the worst possible outcome as fact. Listening to the financial media on Friday reminded me of children sitting outside trying to listen to what their parents were talking about. Then as children will often do, manufacture stories.

Negotiations are ongoing with the Eurozone and the U.K., and now Canada is ready to talk. That is not surprising, seventy five percent of Canadian exports go to the U.S. So much for the idea that the administration can't negotiate deals on ALL fronts at the same time. Honestly, I don't know where some people get these ideas and why most continually make wild assumptions.

Regardless of how any of this is perceived, any skepticism that continually raises all sorts of "what if" scenarios needs to be tempered. The bottom line, there IS a path to some resolution through negotiation, and that is what the stock market is looking for.

For those pundits out there that still may not "get it". Despite the tariff noise, the S&P just closed at 2,901.

The Fed, the Yield Curve, and Inflation

This topic has been mentioned frequently over the last year, but contrary to what a lot of people believe, a flat yield curve has generally been a positive environment for equities. The table below shows the S&P 500's performance in the one, three, six, and twelve months after each of the periods shown in the chart.

Source: Bespoke

Each period shown includes how many days had passed since the last time the yield curve was flatter than 75 basis points. At 3,870 days, the most recent streak of the yield curve being steeper than 75 basis points was the longest by far.

In terms of market performance, the results have been much better than average. One month later, the S&P 500 saw an average gain of 1.89% (median: 2.20%) with gains in all but one period. That's over three times the S&P 500's historical one month return of 0.62%.

The one period of declines was in 1978 when the S&P 500 dropped 1.1%. Three months later, the S&P 500 was positive five out of seven times for an above average gain of 2.76% (median: 6.02%).

Here, both periods of negative returns were in the 1970s. Six months later, the S&P 500 averaged a gain of 7% with gains five out of seven times. In four of those periods, the S&P 500 was up over 10%. One year later, the only period where the S&P 500 was down was from February 1973 through February 1974 when it declined more than 13%.

In total, however, the S&P 500's average gain was 12.04% (median: 15.86%). That compares to an 8.25% average gain for all one year periods since 1962.

When I opened the year with my view for the markets, I noted that inflation was the number one concern among investors and financial analysts as we entered 2018. It was a highlight as we started the year, and remains in the news today as many wonder if inflationary forces will accelerate and force the Fed into action. OK, inflation is grinding higher as the economy improves and labor becomes scarcer. The other side of that story shows the major deflationary forces at work in the global economy remain very much in place.

The "Amazon economy," growing technological advances including automation/robotics, retiring baby boomers being replaced by lower-wage millennials are all with us today. Wage inflation does not necessarily translate into broad core price inflation, which is the measure the Fed is concerned with.

Wage hikes can be funded from other sources besides raising prices. Non-inflationary sources like the newly found earnings from the Trump corporate tax cuts come to mind. Just like other issues where everyone has the same outlook, inflation just might be another. Perhaps a scary inflation spike that many are expecting won't be here anytime soon.

So while many analysts were telling investors to get involved in the sectors that would benefit from inflation, the graphic below shows how they have performed in 2018.

Source: Bespoke

Sentiment

AAII weekly sentiment showed that some have now turned bullish with a reading of 45%, the highest level since June. Despite that gain, we still have not seen a read above 50% in quite some time. Bears dropped to 24.4% as many were run over and are no longer with us to participate in the surveys. May they R.I.P.

Crude Oil

The EIA weekly inventory report showed a draw in crude oil inventories of 2.6 million barrels versus a consensus of a 967K draw. At 405.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are at the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 1.6 million barrels last week and are about 5% above the five-year average for this time of year.

The tight trading range continues as WTI closed the week at $69.88, up $1.29 for the week.

The Technical Picture

An investor could not ask for a better overall technical view. The Dow 30 Industrial Average lags as the only major index that has NOT made a new high. The Dow 30 is approximately 2% from doing just that. All of the other major indices are in sync setting new highs.

Market breadth remains strong. When the S&P recorded the new high on August 24th, every major U.S. Index and ETF was up at least 0.50% and is now up over 5% on the year. In addition, every S&P 500 sector's cumulative A/D line hit a 52-week high that week. It simply doesn't get any better than that.

The index has put both time and distance from the top of the trading range that contained it for six months. An indication that this move is indeed genuine.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

There was nothing weak about this liftoff, and the only issue now, the S&P is extended in the short term. This suggests a small pullback soon to consolidate the recent gains. It matters little, because when major indices are in sync like this, it is a sign that there are more highs ahead.

Look for initial support at 2,865, with major underlying support now at 2,800-2,810. Any pullback will be an opportunity to tweak portfolios, positioning them for further gains. It will NOT be a time to lighten up.

Market Skeptics

The continuing commentary about corporations using too much of their cash for shareholders seems to never go away. Maybe it's all overdone.

If we look at the chart closely, we see that the ratios that are in place look quite "normal".

Individual Stocks and Sectors

If you have been overweight Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Healthcare, you are having a good year.

Source: Bespoke

Those three sectors along with the Financials continue to see upward revisions to earnings forecasts, and they will be the place to be going forward.

If an investor isn't impressed by the market's ability to ignore negative news, I'm not sure what would impress them. There have been plenty of bricks in the wall of worry. The market has shrugged them off. One example, the S&P has gained around 20% since the start of the Mueller investigation. The positives of a pro-growth agenda and favorable technical factors have overwhelmed the negatives.

As the market climbs, the doomsayers become more numerous and more vocal as they conclude that the odds are in their favor now.

Nothing could be further from the truth as they continue to labor under a delusion. Instead they should be following the premise that has been cited here over and over, strength begets strength. The winning streak continued as August marked the time period where the S&P broke out of the trading range that capped the average for six months. That made it five months of gains in a row for the S&P. This is only the seventh time dating back to 1928 that the S&P 500 sees five straight monthly gains spanning April through September.

Bespoke Investment Group says when that happens, there is a high probability that the usually weak month of September is also positive. In the prior six instances, September is up as well with an average gain of 2.46% and gains five out of six times.

In the last nine instances when the S&P is up 5+% by Labor Day (like it is now), the remainder of the year was up all nine times with an average gain of 7%. Of course, nothing is guaranteed, but it's easy to see that jumping to the conclusion that stocks are about to get significantly weaker could be a mistake.

What drives stock prices is earnings momentum, not headlines. For sure the earnings momentum is very real if one cares to pay attention to it. The major indices sell for the same PE multiples as they did back in January. The 10-year Treasury bond yield forward multiple is considerably below its long-term average. For a forward-looking investor, the present market valuation is far from expensive and might even be viewed as cheap relative to bonds.

As we look ahead, there is some history that favors the bullish trend continuing. This earnings-driven secular bull market has more room to run. I continue to remind all, we take it one day, one week at a time. Right now, the evidence tells us there is little need to make any material changes to portfolios. Any pullbacks in your favorite stocks are buying opportunities.

The country lost a great American last weekend, a moment of silence for Senator John McCain.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Best of Luck to All!

