First Look At SurveyMonkey's IPO

Revenues hit $219 million last year. The company is growing at a mid-teens rate, but its loss profile is significantly smaller than other SaaS peers.

Given the strength of popular consumer internet names like Dropbox and DocuSign this year, SurveyMonkey has the potential to climb much higher.

Pricing on the IPO is still to be determined, but SurveyMonkey's last recorded valuation puts the company at an estimated $2 billion market cap.

SurveyMonkey, a longtime Silicon Valley unicorn that has been around since 1999, has finally filed for its IPO.

It's been a long time coming: SurveyMonkey (SVMK), the San Mateo-based provider of its ubiquitous survey software, has finally filed for its IPO. At one time, it appeared that SurveyMonkey was staying private forever - in 2013, it touted one of the largest private capital offerings at the time, recapitalizing itself with a mixture of $800 million in equity and debt.

It doesn't seem that SurveyMonkey is going public for lack of capital, however. The company has hit positive free cash flow status, which will be a sticking point as it markets its offering to Wall Street and large institutional investors - rare is the SaaS company that actually produces positive cash flow, though with SurveyMonkey having existed for nearly 20 years, we'd expect some level of maturity and profitability from the company.

And though it's not necessarily swimming in capital, SurveyMonkey still retains a decent amount of cash - $43.4 million, as of the end of June. Proceeds from this IPO - which can reach the hundreds of millions - will be partially earmarked to repaying SurveyMonkey's debt from the 2013 offering.

SurveyMonkey is an interesting IPO. Most of the software deals we've seen this year (and there have been plenty, with 2018 being a banner year for technology IPOs) have been of relatively young startups with high growth rates and equally high burn rates. SurveyMonkey, on the other hand, is a company that's been around the block for nearly two decades - and its low-teens growth rate, as well as a somewhat less exciting product proposition, may be the most difficult obstacles to overcome in this IPO.

Still, it's hard to ignore this IPO due to the immense brand capital SurveyMonkey has built up through the years, as the de facto company that powers most internet surveys - though it's worth noting as well that SurveyMonkey has a credible rival in Qualtrics, the Utah-based survey company that is also in the process of exploring an IPO.

Given the slower-growth nature of this IPO, SurveyMonkey may price at a lower valuation than other SaaS IPOs this year, opening up an opportunity for shrewd investors. Here's what we know about the IPO so far:

Understanding SurveyMonkey's business model

From a consumer perspective, SurveyMonkey is deceptively easy to understand. Users click through surveys powered by SurveyMonkey, and that's about it. The scale of this company is enormous - SurveyMonkey's CEO Zander Lurie, in the CEO Letter section of the S-1 filing, noted that SurveyMonkey enables 20 million questions to be answered every day.

But how does the company actually monetize these surveys - where does its ~$200 million in annual revenues come from?

It probably comes as a surprise to many that SurveyMonkey, like many of its Silicon Valley SaaS brethren, is now a subscription-focused company. Despite the heavy level of consumer interaction with the product, SurveyMonkey's customers are largely comprised of enterprises and non-profits, though some individuals are also paying users.

The company has 616,000 total paying users as of the end of June, and a stunning 98% of the Fortune 500 is counted in the paid user base. Organizations use SurveyMonkey's platform for a wide variety of touchpoints - from employee and constituent surveys to customer feedback forms. In addition, SurveyMonkey employs a proprietary AI engine called SurveyMonkey Genius to help its clients design surveys.

It appears, however, that SurveyMonkey's paid user base is fairly saturated. As of the end of the June quarter, SurveyMonkey's base of 616k paid users grew only 3% y/y versus 2Q17:

Figure 1. SurveyMonkey paid user count

Source: SurveyMonkey S-1 filing

It stands to reason, then, that SurveyMonkey will have to engage its current accounts for cross-sell and upgrade opportunities in order to chase revenue growth.

Here's a look at the company's different paid subscription tiers:

Figure 2. SurveyMonkey subscription plans

Source: SurveyMonkey S-1 filing

Note that SurveyMonkey offers a free plan that still has unlimited survey-creation capabilities. However, users in the higher paid tiers have access to more questions/responses per survey, as well as more advanced data-collection and survey design features.

SurveyMonkey estimates its domestic TAM to be $25.0 billion, a space it defines as "People Powered Data." It believes its international opportunity to be "significantly larger" and foreign expansion remains one of the key opportunities for SurveyMonkey. In FY17, only 35% of SurveyMonkey's revenue base was derived overseas.

Financial overview

Here's a look at SurveyMonkey's historical results:

Figure 3. SurveyMonkey income statement, FY16-1H18

Source: SurveyMonkey S-1 filing

The most difficult point for SurveyMonkey to overcome in this IPO is its lack of impressive revenue growth. Revenues grew just 5.5% y/y in FY17 to $218.8 million. Growth has picked up somewhat in the first half of 2018 (good timing for the IPO), with revenues of $121.2 million advancing 13.8% y/y and teasing to investors the possibility of re-invigorated revenue growth this year.

But with only 3% y/y growth in SurveyMonkey's paid user base, growth will be difficult to come by. International expansion will truly be the key here, but even then, SurveyMonkey will find it difficult to even accelerate its growth into the high teens. It's up against difficult peer comps in the market, where the typical SaaS IPO is growing at 30-40% or perhaps even more.

The fact that SurveyMonkey has been investing into research and development is a mixed bag. On one hand, it's encouraging that the company is investing in its future and is leaning into product development as a means to revenue growth. However, the 37% y/y growth in R&D spending in the first half of 2018 greatly outpaced revenue growth and is responsible for a deterioration in SurveyMonkey's operating margins. Note also that gross margins declined in the first half of this year - down 50 bps to 70.5% (on a GAAP basis), from 71.0% in 1H17.

Operating losses, on the other hand, widened to -$12.6 million in the first half of this year, representing a GAAP operating margin of -10.4%. Like gross margins, SurveyMonkey suffered a 50 bps decline on this front - down from -9.9% in the year-ago quarter. Still, we have to put this into perspective - most SaaS companies in the Valley are posting operating margins worse than -30%, albeit at a much faster-growing top line.

Still, there is a silver lining on the bottom line front. SurveyMonkey generated positive FCF of $11.8 million in the first half of this year, up from a loss of -$6.7 millions in 1H17.

Figure 4. SurveyMonkey EBITDA and FCF

Source: SurveyMonkey S-1 filing

This represents a fair FCF margin of 9.7%, a stark contrast to most recent IPO peers that are posting huge cash burn. However, note that SurveyMonkey also faces a difficult comp against Dropbox (DBX), which went public earlier this year and boasts 28% FCF margins.

Key takeaways

SurveyMonkey's lack of top-line growth prevents me from being too excited about this IPO. Perhaps even more concerning than the company's low-teens revenue growth is the fact that its paid customer base is virtually stagnant, and with 98% penetration into the domestic Fortune 500, SurveyMonkey's ability to grow hinges largely on its ability to expand overseas - a point that investors may take sourly in a tense global trade environment, amid economic uncertainty in emerging markets.

Still, SurveyMonkey has a well-known brand name to lean on as it prepares to go public. Depending on the pricing of the IPO, it may still be worthwhile to get in early.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.