How Compounding Boosts Dividend Growth Investing

I describe the rationale for the DGI approach. I then provide results of an actual Coca-Cola investment using DGI. This is not a current KO buy/sell recommendation. The KO holding just illustrates how DGI works.

I reinvest all dividends automatically with DRIP for more shares in the issuing company after every dividend. More shares means more dividends at next payout time.

Dividend Growth investing (DGI) inherently involves buying and holding shares of high-quality companies that have paid rising dividends for many years, preferably decades.

My primary goal is dividend income growth from long-term, dividend-paying stocks that regularly and reliably increase their dividends. Price appreciation after purchase is important but secondary.

This article describes a concept to those new to stocks. There are two fundamental approaches to the stock market - speculation and investment. A key concept is dividend compounding power.

Definition of Compounding

Compounding is a simple and effective way to grow income and asset value that costs zero after the commission to buy the original shares. Wall Street and the media promote and sell products aimed at producing revenue for them, but are not necessarily in the best interest of stock market participants (their customers). The products include the following concepts:

"Take a simple idea and take it seriously." - Source: Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway

So, what's an excellent "simple idea" that avoids Wall Street's asset-depleting business models? We all know that the Street makes billions from trading and annual expense fees. But one "simple idea" that avoids those expenses involves compounding high-quality stock dividends.

Here is one definition of compounding:

"[Compounding is] the ability of an asset to generate earnings, which are then reinvested in order to generate their own earnings. In other words, compounding refers to generating earnings from previous earnings." - Source: Investopedia

I have the opinion that compounding is appreciated very little, but is hugely important.

Capitalism is rife with boom and bust cycles that go back hundreds of years. Two recent ones include the Financial Crisis of 2008-09 and the oil price collapse of 2014-15. Like many people, the Financial Crisis adversely affected me. However, one of my bright spots was dividend growth investing in high-quality dividend stocks. Coca-Cola (KO) is one of those investments.

As young people and/or new investors search for the best approach to build a nest egg, they soon realize there are many reasons to save. Some of those reasons include: funding a house or car, more education, extensive travel, pay down debt, start a business, build a retirement nest egg, or… just survive until the next payday.

Others strive to build a future that leads to "financial independence". That future includes sufficient income from a base of strong net asset value (NAV). NAV simply equals assets (holdings) minus liabilities (debts). Assets include savings, investments, house, cars, etc. Liabilities include loans, debts, mortgages and other obligations.

Financially independent investors have assets that generate more income than their expenses. The people with that status attained it by relentlessly sticking to this basic plan for many years:

Regularly grow income-producing assets

Diligently whittle down liabilities toward zero

Track growth of NAV over time

Enjoy increased financial security as NAV grows

Achieve financial independence on or before retirement

I contend that a debt-free family balance sheet is extremely liberating.

People naturally want asset growth because inflation tends to continually reduce the buying power of assets. For example, since 1960 the Consumer Price Index has grown by 3.73 percent per year. - Source: US Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics

However, over the same time period, as measured by the S&P 500, stocks have grown by 6.77 percent per year (without dividends reinvested) and 10.07 percent per year (with dividends reinvested). - Source: MoneyChimp

Therefore, by that measure, S&P 500 stocks have outperformed inflation. Consequently, many believe that stocks are important for building wealth. Naturally, one wonders why some stocks have outperformed inflation. I believe that the basic reason is based on the fundamental core of capitalism. That core rewards companies with management and employees that innovate and work hard to succeed in a competitive economy. Ultimately, that relentless effort to "get better" enhances job security and grows earnings for the company and its owners (shareholders).

Most people understand that stock investing can be risky. Indeed, stock prices fluctuate by the minute, sometimes wildly. When prices collapse, some sell out of fear and panic in order to prevent further loss. But most stocks ultimately recover.

Occasionally, some companies with bad business models do not recover and maybe even go out of business. But more commonly, they enlist new management, change their business model, innovate new technologies, make an acquisition, borrow money, divest a low-margin division and/or offer new products to resolve the problems. The good news is that high-quality companies with competent management and good business models mitigate investing risk. Dividend growth investors should focus on those types of companies.

Speculation vs. Investment - A Big Difference

Stock market participants should know and understand the difference between speculation and investment. The difference is huge. A definition for speculation is:

"[Speculation is] the act of trading in an asset, or conducting a financial transaction, that has a significant risk of losing most or all of an initial outlay, in expectation of a substantial gain." - Source: Investopedia

A well-known definition of investment is:

"…the old way was easy to tell. An investment is something that pays you. So is real estate an investment? It can be. So are stocks an investment? They can be, but only if they pay you. And the only real way a company can directly pay you is through dividends." - Source: Value Line

It is likely that non-dividend stocks are inherently more volatile since the risk is higher. They leave you totally at the mercy of other people's opinions. Every transaction has an optimist and a pessimist. Prices go down when pessimists (bears) dominate optimists (bulls) and vice versa.

"I believe non-dividend stocks aren't much more than baseball cards. They are worth what you can convince someone to pay for it." - Source: Mark Cuban, billionaire businessman

In contrast, dividend stocks are typically less volatile. They mitigate the dominant influence of the stock market with a company's public commitment to reward shareholders (the owners) with ongoing dividends that typically grow every year. Reliable growing dividends can put a floor under a stock price.

"Dividends may not be the only path to an individual investor's success, but if there's a better one, I have yet to find it." - Source: Josh Peters, author of the book "The Ultimate Dividend Playbook"

The Market and Schizophrenia

The dictionary defines schizophrenia this way:

"Any of a group of psychotic disorders characterized by progressive distortion of the personality, withdrawal from reality, hallucinations, delusions, social apathy, emotional instability, etc." "Behavior that appears to be motivated by contradictory or conflicting principles." - Source: British Dictionary

At times, the stock market is highly irrational. One well-qualified investor described it this way:

"If you think about it, the stock market is the only market on earth where shoppers routinely behave this way [favor high prices, shun low prices]. When stock prices are high and inflated, people can't seem to get enough overvalued securities to add to their portfolios. However, when these same companies go on sale at significant discounts to true value, it's as if investors are saying they will not buy that cheap stuff." - Source: Chuck Carnevale, financial analyst, advisor, author and co-founder F.A.S.T. Graphs

Here's the ugly reality - no one can accurately predict stock market prices next week, next month or next year. Stock prices are incredibly erratic in the short term. Overreaction is rife. Mr. Market frequently reacts to good news by running the price up, but sometimes it goes down. And the market may react to bad news by running the price down, but sometimes it goes up. This erratic price movement may occur despite the underlying quality of the company.

Consequently, Mr. Market's behavior sometimes resembles schizophrenia. But astute investors take advantage of the volatility. Here's an example of market overreaction. That behavior created a situation in which investors took advantage of a stock price collapse of Western Union (WU) in late 2012:

Source: E*TRADE

Western Union was founded in 1851. After many corporate changes, it now has over 550,000 agent locations in 200 countries and territories. It possesses the largest global market share in transfer payments and serves both individuals and businesses. It transacts in over 130 currencies and can send money to billions of accounts worldwide.

In a market overreaction to bad news in October 2012, WU's stock price collapsed 30 percent, but its fundamentals were solid. The price dip created a four percent dividend yield and a huge buying opportunity. No doubt, many investors "bailed out". However, more astute investors took advantage of the opportunity and bought shares when the price was depressed.

The WU stock price fully recovered to the level prior to collapse in nine months. Investors who declined to sell in the collapse (and maybe bought more shares) benefitted by not panicking. They held on to their shares, enjoyed the higher yield, and then the price recovery.

Dividend Definition

For the uninitiated who understand that some companies pay dividends, but don't fully understand the mechanism, the following presents a brief summary. A dividend is a periodic cash payout by a company from its cash flow. The dividend is paid to all shareholders for each share they own. So, in that sense, dividends resemble bank account interest.

Dividend yield percent defines the size of the payout relative to the current price of a share of the stock. It is equivalent to bank account interest. The yield formula is:

Yield% = (annual dividend $ / current stock price $) x (100)

For example: annual dividend = $0.50 per share, price = $20 per share

Yield% = ($0.50 / $20) x (100) = (0.025) x (100) = 2.5%

Dividend payouts are typically very regular. They commonly occur four times per year (quarterly). The current annual dividend is determined by this formula:

Annual dividend = (4) x (last quarterly dividend)

Dividend payout does not fluctuate with stock price, which constantly fluctuates. These characteristics are important to dividend growth investing… predictability and reliability.

What Is DRIP?

DRIP stands for "dividend reinvestment plan". This treatment of dividends automatically reinvests every dividend payout into more shares of the paying company. Every dividend then results in more total shares owned. The reinvestment in new shares always occurs at the current market price.

As market prices fluctuate, DRIP is "dollar cost averaging" (DCA) the new shares. This means DRIP buys more shares if prices are down and buys fewer shares if prices are up. Therefore, DCA lowers the average cost per share….a very good thing. Furthermore, some brokers such as E*TRADE, charge nothing for DRIP transactions. Thus, all new DRIP shares have zero trading commissions.

Now one can see the compounding benefit of DRIP. Since each DRIP transaction adds more shares, every dividend thereafter will have a higher dividend payout. The higher payouts will in turn buy even more shares, compounding future payouts every subsequent quarter.

Without DRIP, what choices does an investor have? He or she could hold the cash in a savings account at a near-zero interest rate. Or the investor could spend the cash, which reduces his or her nest egg. But in all likelihood, the investor still needs to grow the nest egg, making both of these choices unsatisfactory.

Finally, the investor may use the cash dividend to invest in a different stock for any number of reasons. While this may have some benefit, such as diversification, it has drawbacks as well. It will likely take time and work to select the right stock and it will involve more transaction fees. Furthermore, it will likely take time to accumulate enough capital from paid dividends to fund a new stock purchase of reasonably large size. This will increase the length of time the money is not deployed in the market.

My preference is to achieve diversification by simply buying other stocks from new capital versus using cash dividends. Obviously, others may see it differently. At any rate, I like DRIP because it boosts compounding of both share count and future dividends.

A respected Seeking Alpha author created the following diagram to illustrate the benefit of reinvestment of dividends with DRIP. I believe the depicted technique is "dirt simple". David Van Knapp has a name for the process. He calls it The Dividend Growth Machine:

Source: David Van Knapp

The Good News - High-Quality Companies

History shows that a few companies have stocks that fail. Some even go out of business due to various reasons. In fact, every company has problems. However, the good news is that some high-quality companies have long-term track records of solving the problems in order to:

Increase revenues (sales)

Increase earnings (profits)

Increase dividends (shareholder payments from profits)

Some companies achieve this positive performance over decades. If the increasing dividend track record meets or exceeds 25 years, the companies are called Dividend Aristocrats. And increasing dividends for 50 years or more warrants, the title Dividend King.

As I've said, stock prices fluctuate erratically and maybe even irrationally with Mr. Market, many by the minute. However, over time, prices must and will reflect good company performance:

Earnings growth of the company

Dividend payout to shareholders

Dividend rate growth

Long-term regular increases of earnings and dividends ultimately provide a reward in the form of higher stock price. Mr. Market simply cannot ignore the good "value" of a company forever.

Therefore, in my opinion, an investor succeeds in the market by changing his or her objective. The investor's goal needs to switch from "price" to "income growth". And if growing income occurs, then growing price or asset value will take care of itself due to market recognition. I agree it's a stretch for many to accept this change in their objective. But I believe that ultimately financial independence is built on income from enough assets to meet or exceed living expenses. And the income grows from assets that provide a growing income. Therefore, in my opinion, both the "starting point" and the "end point" objectives are the same - income growth.

In order to achieve growing income, don't trade (or speculate) in stocks for short-term gain or price movement up or down. I believe "day trading" is very risky. Instead, focus on long-term investing in stocks with earnings (profits) growth. Those stocks should have a long history of dividend payouts and a regular growth of dividend rate. They should be bought only at a fair or discounted price and held for the long term. In the rare event they are sold, the sale should occur at an inflated price, if at all possible

Price is important when you buy or sell. But while holding a stock, earnings and dividend growth are primary for the DGI. Stock price is secondary. Paper profits or losses are just that…paper.

One thing to understand and appreciate is that if a stock has a depressed price, but continues to pay a good and rising dividend, the DRIP acquisition of more shares will compound even faster. A given dividend amount will buy more shares when prices are low.

Finally, the focus on buying stocks with growing income versus trading for price movement results in an investing approach not yet mentioned - buy and hold. Investing for regular and growing income inherently involves holding after buying, sometimes for many years or even decades. Dividend growth investors inherently gravitate to the buy and hold mode. I advocate buying excellent dividend-growing companies and then holding them long term.

"When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding management, our favorite holding period is forever." - Source: Warren Buffett, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway

What is Compound Interest? Think Snowball

The most important concept to dividend growth investors is compounding, which originates with the concept of compound interest and its relationship to DRIP. Some quotes from famous people underscore how important compounding is to financial wellbeing:

"Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understand it, earns it….he who doesn't….pays it." "Compounding is mankind's greatest invention because it allows for the reliable, systematic accumulation of wealth." - Source: Albert Einstein, physicist "Remember that money is of a prolific generating nature. Money can beget money, and its offspring can generate more." - Source: Benjamin Franklin, a founding father of the United States

Compound interest is like growing assets from the couch. It is interest paid on interest in addition to interest paid on the original principle. Your money earns money and your money's earnings earn even more money. Compound interest is a simple and effective way to legitimately build a nest egg.

But the trick is that you need to leave the money alone and let compounding work its magic. In other words, you must have the discipline to sit on your couch. That discipline requires a characteristic that many investors don't have….patience.

"The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient." - Source: Warren Buffett, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway

Understanding compound interest is simple enough, but what is the underlying mathematical definition? The simple equation is shown here:

FV = (PV)(1 + R)N, where

FV = future value

PV = present value

R = interest rate

N = number of compounding years

Here's an example:

Compound annually

PV = $100

R = 5%

N = 7 years

FV = ($100)(1 + 0.05)7 = ($100)(1.4071) = $140.71

In this case, the CAGR is 5.00 percent.

But stock dividends are commonly paid quarterly, not annually. The quarterly payment approach means the compound interest equation is modified to this form:

FV = (PV)(1 + R/4)4N

FV = ($100)(1.0125)28 = ($100)(1.4160) = $141.60

In this case, the CAGR is 5.09 percent.

There is a small, but finite, increase in the future value (FV) and the CAGR for compounding quarterly versus compounding annually, even though the present value (PV), interest rate (R) and number of compounding years (N) are the same. This slight difference helps the dividend growth investor who employs DRIP for quarterly dividend payments. Longer holding periods magnify the difference even more.

If the company raises the dividend rate (typically annually), the compounding is magnified further. Consequently, compounding with DRIP has all these favorable features going for it for dividend growth investors who buy and hold high-quality, dividend-paying shares:

Automatic dividend reinvestment

Zero transaction cost dividend reinvestment

Higher share count every quarter

Higher asset value due to more shares every quarter

Dollar cost averaging for lower average cost of DRIP shares

Higher dividends every quarter due to more shares

Higher dividends and share count due to annual dividend rate raises

Higher dividend yield on cost

People inherently relate to the concept presented by the compound interest equation...

FV = (PV)(1 + R) N

...because it captures the meaning of the well-known phrase:

"Time is money" - Source: Benjamin Franklin, a founding father of the United States

Why Coca-Cola?

With that background on how dividend growth investing with DRIP works, let's examine actual results for a 12-year holding of one of my dividend stalwarts, Coca-Cola. The proof is in the pudding, as they say. And I like to show the "pudding" graphically, because it's easier to understand than a sea of numbers.

Remember, this not a current buy or sell recommendation for KO.

Source: W. Edwards Deming, data scientist

First, why would anyone invest in Coca-Cola? Most investors know and recognize the fact that KO has struggled mightily over the 12-year time period with several problems that have hindered its ability to continue its previous growth that extended over a century. And those problems have resulted in many believing KO is, at best, a "mediocre" stock and is essentially "over the hill". But I believe the company has the (new) management and capability to turn around and continue growing to expand its long history of global growth and brand recognition.

Coca-Cola was founded 132 years ago in 1886 and is the largest non-alcoholic beverage company in the world. It produces 500 brands. The top 21 brands each generate over $1B of revenue each year. It sells 3,500 beverage products that include sparkling, still, water, juice, tea, coffee, sports and energy drinks. It boasts a massive global distribution system that serves 200 countries. Over one-half of KO's revenue comes from outside North America.

In 2017, KO enjoyed the following market positions in the US:

#1 - Coke

#2 - Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Lite, Coke Zero

#3 - Fanta

#4 - Sprite

The largest KO stockholder is Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), which owns 9.4 percent (400,000,000 shares) of outstanding stock. That stake has been owned since the late 1980s and is slated to pay out $624 million in dividends to Berkshire in 2018, representing about 53 percent yield on cost. Through 2017, Berkshire has collected about $7.5 billion in KO dividends.

I want my dividend growth investing to primarily focus on high-quality companies. There are many ways to measure quality, but an investment company with a dividend focus called Investment Quality Trends (IQT) has a process by which it tracks dividend payers that meet certain quality requirements. The stocks that meet the requirements are called "Select Blue Chips". The quality requirements and KO's status against them are summarized below:

IQT indicates that out of thousands of stocks, only 243 meet its "Select Blue Chip" requirements.

So how has KO done in the last few years in terms of basic performance like revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and quarterly dividends? The next chart tells that part of the story:

Source: E*TRADE and author

It is obvious that KO's basic performance has serious challenges. The chart shows revenues tapering off since 2013-14. And EPS flattened in 2012-14 followed by a drop to lower levels which are very erratic and even negative in the last year. And all of this occurred while the US stock market has been reaching new all-time highs. The only good news is that the chart shows that KO reliably increased dividends every single year.

If this chart was the one and only piece of knowledge about Coca-Cola, a potential investor might avoid it like the plague. But while that chart tells us that the company has its challenges, it says nothing about what management is doing to resolve the problems.

First challenge - In 2008-10, the chart shows revenue slumping in the Financial Crisis and EPS dropping somewhat to a lesser extent. KO weathered the crisis better than many and by 2011 the problem had basically rectified itself. I believe this had more to do with KO's consumer type products… people will drink beverages regardless of the economy. Today's economy is booming, which can't hurt KO's prospects going forward.

Second challenge - It is well-known that many in the US and developed countries have concluded that soft drinks containing sugar are bad for human health including obesity. That problem hit Coca-Cola directly in its highest revenue earner - Coke. The company fought that challenge in it least two major ways: introduction of lower (or no) sugar alternative products and package size reduction with a price reduction that provided a higher profit margin than the larger package. These and other solutions have helped, even though there remains more to do.

Third challenge - Coca-Cola's numerous bottling and packaging subsidiaries had very low margin performance with no end in sight. Consequently, the company began divesting those operations to other parties and it recently essentially completed the task. The company is just now beginning to benefit from these actions. The divestments mean lower overall revenue, but higher profitability without the low margin bottling and packaging operations.

I am optimistic that good management actions are beginning to make the difference with this giant beverage company. I look forward to continued dividends and rate raises. I point out again that KO raised its dividend every year despite the challenges.

My Actual KO Investment

I bought 100 KO shares at $42.50 per share on 6-27-06 in an E*TRADE account. After the buy, I reinvested virtually all the dividends into more KO shares at zero commission. In August 2012, KO implemented a 2-for-1 stock split, which created twice the shares at half the price.

The following charts present the 12-year results for the investment through 6-30-18. The charts include actual results using DRIP. I also included the calculated hypothetical results without DRIP for reference. All data are "split adjusted" for the 2012 stock split. The holding essentially brackets the Financial Crisis and Great Recession. KO's performance reveals that the company weathered that major event fairly well, including ongoing dividend increases.

Long-Term Price Growth Despite Volatility

The first chart of the holding depicts the 12-year movement of KO's stock price. Surprisingly, it exhibited a fairly nice rise despite the volatility and the rather strong challenges.

Source: E*TRADE and author

In split-adjusted terms, I bought 200 shares of KO for $21.25 each on 6-27-06 for a total of $4,250. Twelve years later the share price stood at $43.86. Assuming no dividends, that price represents a 106.4% rise over the period, which represents a CAGR of 6.22%. The steadily rising price performance seems more positive than the negative revenue and EPS results over the same period.

However, KO actually did pay dividends. Maybe the steadily rising dividends had something to do with the price rise, because KO raised the dividend rate every single year. Another possibility is that the investing public simply had unshakeable faith that KO would somehow solve its problems, regain profitability and continue to sustain the dividend growth story.

During the Financial Crisis of 2008-09, the price fell significantly, but recovered nicely by 2011. With my buy and hold commitment, I'm glad I didn't sell. I just continued collecting dividends.

Historic Dividend Commitment

My view is that, while many stocks performed better, KO's "mediocre" price rise was less important to many dividend growth investors than the steadily rising dividend. After a century of dividends and over a half century of dividend raises, that faith in KO is understandable.

KO has paid dividends every year since 1920, a period of 98 years. And KO has increased the amount of those dividends with rate raises every year since 1963, a period of 55 years. During the 12-year holding period since 6-27-06, the dividend rate has increased with a CAGR of 7.99%. That increase handily beats inflation. As of 6-30-18 market close, the original 200 share holding that cost $21.25 per share ($4,250 total) had these results:

Price $43.86/share

Dividend $1.56/share/year

Share count 282.55 shares

Yield 3.56%

Yield on cost 10.37%

Asset value $12,392.64

KO does indeed have a strong dividend culture.

From a historical perspective, KO's annual dividends from 1979 through this year are depicted below. Notably, the raises never stopped despite huge economic challenges like the 2008-09 Financial Crisis and others. The 39-year CAGR for dividends during that period was 9.79%. And the 2018 dividend payments amount to over 38 times the 1979 dividend payments.

Source: Coca-Cola and author

This picture is a thing of beauty. KO dividends don't fluctuate like stock prices… they SNOWBALL!

The next picture shows the actual dividend payments for my holding using DRIP (the larger actual amounts) along with the non-DRIP calculated payments (the lower amounts) for the complete 12-year holding.

One can see the annual dividend rate raises with every fourth quarterly payment. And on the DRIP version, one can see that every single quarterly payment is slightly larger than the one before it due to the higher share count from the DRIP reinvestment in more shares.

The steadily increasing payments along with the fact that the bars never go down is extremely satisfying to a dividend growth investor. I never get tired of looking at it. The relentlessly positive trend of the chart occurred despite the challenges KO faced during the holding period.

Source: E*TRADE and author

Dividend rate raises plus DRIP equals compound interest on STEROIDS!

To further understand the meaning of the chart, here are some numbers behind it. For the hypothetical non-DRIP (lower bars) case:

2006 quarterly dividend = $31

2018 quarterly dividend = $78, w/o DRIP, growing once per year

Dividend 12-year CAGR = 7.99%, w/o DRIP

For the actual DRIP (higher bars) case:

2006 quarterly dividend = $31

2018 quarterly dividend = $110.19, w/ DRIP, growing every quarter

Dividend 12-year CAGR = 11.15%

Thus, the DRIP dividend growth is 3.16% higher than the non-DRIP dividend growth. And the last DRIP dividend is 41.3 percent higher than the last non-DRIP dividend. DRIP does indeed make a difference. Unlike erratic stock price charts, this chart is very reliable and predictable.

Cumulative Dividends

Now let's look at the total amount of dividends paid during the 12-year holding period.

Source: E*TRADE and author

The chart shows the cumulative dividend for the calculated hypothetical non-DRIP case (lower graph line) and the actual DRIP case (higher graph line). Also, at the top of the chart, the total original cost of the investment of $4,250 is shown for reference.

The total payout for the hypothetical non-DRIP case is $2,546, which is 60% of the original investment. The total payout for the actual DRIP case is $3,107.72, which is 73% of the original investment. Therefore, the DRIP cumulative payout is 13% higher than the non-DRIP case. And, with time, the difference between the two cases is growing.

Clearly, in another couple of years, the cumulative DRIP dividends will surpass the original investment cost. The non-DRIP case will also, but will take longer. Dividends and DRIP compounding definitely make a difference and will ultimately pay back original investment cost. KO's global brand recognition just might have been helpful here. Good dividend-paying stocks will ultimately fully pay back the investor's original investment cost as income grows.

Share Count Growth with DRIP

The next chart reveals how share count grew beyond the original purchase of 200 shares (split-adjusted) due to DRIP increases in shares owned with every quarterly dividend payment.

Source: E*TRADE and author

The original purchase was 200 split-adjusted shares. If DRIP had not been activated, the holding would still be 200 shares. However, DRIP was activated as soon as the purchase was made. New shares were added with the very first dividend and every dividend since. At end of 12 years, the holding contained 282.5 shares, which is 41.3% more than the 200 shares of the original purchase. That total represents a 2.9% CAGR in share count growth.

Note that the chart shows growing share count without a single negative downturn. This feature also resembles the dividend charts, which also all show positive trends. The characteristics of this chart are incredibly reliable and satisfying. DRIP compounds share count. Since DRIP boosts both dividends and share count, it increases both income and asset value of the holding.

Dividends Grow Total Asset Value

Dividends also grow asset values. If a stock pays no dividends, then there is no benefit. If a dividend is paid, but not reinvested (held as cash), then there is some benefit. Finally, if the dividends are reinvested with DRIP, there is a maximum benefit for asset value due to more share count and higher dividends driving higher share count with every dividend payout.

Source: E*TRADE and author

The collapsed asset values (approximately 30%) during the Financial Crisis are obvious, but the recovery is very nice. KO is a good buy and hold example. I'm glad I didn't panic and sell during the crisis. Instead, I kept buying with DRIP at the lower prices.

The chart above shows the significant advantage of dividends and DRIP.

All three cases start with the $4,250 original investment. The lowest line indicates a hypothetical case that assumes KO paid no dividends. The asset value is simply the original 200 shares multiplied by the (fluctuating) stock price. The middle line indicates a hypothetical case for 200 KO shares plus dividends held as cash. The highest line is the actual case for growing share count with dividends reinvested with DRIP. The end points on the far right (on 6-30-18) for the three cases are:

Dividends grew the total asset value, but DRIP added even more.

Note that $12,392 is 41.3% higher than $8,772 and it is 10.8% higher than $11,184.

KO Holding Summary

I present below a summary of the KO holding performance for the 12-year period:

DRIP automatically buys more shares, making it suitable for "couch potatoes". Without any "new cash", DRIP adds more shares and more dividends every quarter. And it adds more of both every year with dividend rate raises.

DRIP buys "dollar cost averaged" shares, lowering average cost per share.

DRIP incurs zero commission for quarterly DRIP transactions for lowest possible cost.

Dividends from high-quality companies are:

Typically less volatile than stock prices

Typically very reliable

Typically occur quarterly

Typically increase annually

Typically beat inflation

Getting Started in DGI

Learn how to invest in dividend growth stocks. Read everything you can. Some excellent starting points are these three books:

"Dividends Still Don't Lie" by Kelley Wright, Managing Editor, Investment Quality Trends

"The Single Best Investment: Creating Wealth with Dividend Growth" by Lowell Miller, Founder and CIO, Miller Howard Investments

"The Ultimate Dividend Playbook: Income, Insight and Independence for Today's Investor" by Josh Peters, CFA, former Editor, Morningstar "DividendInvestor" newsletter

Read every book on Warren Buffett you can find.

Some Opinions on the Compounding Dividend Snowball

"There are worse situations than drowning in cash and sitting, sitting, sitting." "I remember when I wasn't awash in cash - and I don't want to go back." "Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. Never interrupt it unnecessarily." - Source: Charlie Munger, Vice-Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway "Dividends, like stock prices, are not guaranteed. Nevertheless, dividends, unlike stock prices, can be quite reliably predicted." - Source: Mike Nadel, Seeking Alpha author

Conclusion and Takeaway

Learning how to invest in high-quality, dividend-growth companies can pay off in reliably growing income and wealth from your couch at near zero cost. I believe that growing dividend income inherently involves lower risk than many other investment or speculation endeavors.

While my 12-year KO holding may appear "mediocre" to some, it had extremely reliable growth of income, share count and asset value. In addition, both income and asset value growth greatly exceeded inflation. Without a doubt, while other stock activities might have performed better, many were much riskier and/or performed much worse.

I am fundamentally satisfied with the 12-year KO investment for these reasons. The dividend income growth (11.15% CAGR) exceeded the growth of price (6.22% CAGR), asset value with DRIP (9.33% CAGR) and inflation. And since I'm a dividend growth investor, the mediocre revenue and earnings performance of KO still provided decent dividend growth. Therefore, KO turned out to be a good choice for growing income.

The 11.15% KO dividend growth occurred for two fundamental reasons:

Compounding due to dividend rate raises every year

Compounding due to dividend reinvestment using DRIP every quarter

A final comment… I'm retired, so if I decide I need KO's dividend for living expenses, I will turn off DRIP and spend the dividend cash. During the holding period, the dividend growth was 7.99% CAGR without DRIP, so it still beat inflation. KO's predictable dividend is definitely a "sleep well at night" (SWAN) investment. Furthermore, KO's management is gradually righting the ship, which makes me optimistic about the future.

I wish you well on your journey to financial independence.

Disclosure: The article states that the 12-year KO holding period ended on 6-30-18. However, KO's most recent dividend had an ex-dividend date of 6-14-18 and was paid on Monday 7-2-18, which was the very first business day after the end of June. I included this dividend in some calculations since it had already been announced and was paid on the first business day after the end of June.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO, WU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.