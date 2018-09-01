Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Pfizer Abandons Drug, Adverum's IND, Merck's HIV Approval

Stocks in News: PFE, ADVM

Pfizer bails on DMD candidate domagrozumab

Discussion: Pfizer (PFE) announced termination of its domagrozumab (PF-06252616) indicated for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The decision followed a disappointing Phase 2 study (B5161002) primarily concerned with safety and efficacy of the data in which the candidate failed to achieve the primary endpoint. The study completed almost 2/3rd of the planned trial and without any major adverse reports could have continued till its completion within a year in August 2019.

The endpoint mentioned in the report was the mean change after one year from baseline in 4 Stair Climb (in seconds) versus placebo. Apart from this, efficacy was tested with a six-minute walk and quarterly MRI scans of the patients’ muscle growth or condition. Another ongoing open-label extension study will also be stopped. However, the company reported to remain committed to their DMD disease program. Now they will refocus on the gene therapy platform to initiate further trials. The news probably impacted the share price of the company which showed a fractional downward movement.

DMD is the most common of the group of thirty inherited genetic diseases collectively called muscular dystrophy (MD). The lethal disease leads to gradual loss of control over the muscles and a progressive weakening of them. The genetic code responsible for maintenance and growth of human genetic code is mutated in the people affected by the disorder. Usually the patients inherit the disorder from their parents.

In DMD, the genetic mutation directly affect the production of the protein called dystrophin. In the absence of dystrophin, the muscular structures are distorted and the condition of the affected person steadily deteriorates. Most of the patients start showing the symptoms of the disorder before attaining the age of five and they often have a severely curtailed life span of just about 30 years.

Patients usually start becoming too weak to walk around the age of 12 and by the age of 20, most of them needs to be placed on a ventilator. A decade-long study in the US, the UK, France and Canda, ranging from 2005-2015 reported that during that time, birth prevalence of the disease ranged from 15.9 to 19.5 per 100,000 live births. Standard of care for the disease involves various combinations of corticosteroids, scoliosis surgery, ventilation and physiotherapy. As the disease progression leads to patient’s physiological deterioration, the cost of treating the condition steadily climbs.

Domagrozumab is a monoclonal antibody (mAb) that demonstrates anti-myostatin functions. The mAb is an engineered protein that binds to myostatin and blocks its activity. Encoded by the MSTN gene, Myostatin can be called the muscle protein in human beings. In particular, it is mostly found in the skeletal muscles that control movement. Myostatin controls muscle growth and stops them from growing too large. So, by a combination of double negatives, anti-myostatin therapy can better the muscle function by allowing it to grow further in people with muscle wasting diseases.

Though theoretically an anti-myostatin agent should have worked in various related conditions of muscular dystrophy, Pfizer’s recent abandonment is just one in the long series of abandonments and trial failures of anti-myostatin agents. Way back in 2011, Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) and Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) started curtailing development of their ACE-031. They eventually closed the development program of ACE-0311 completely in 2013 and dropped it completely two years later.

In 2015, Atara abandoned its PINTA745 and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) wound up its bimagrumab development in 2016; however, several more are still part of the disease and therapy programs. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) both recently acquired such candidates in recent years, indicating that there is still a committed possibility of breakthrough in the therapy development. Though the latter set of companies were presented as committed to the disease program involving anti-myostatin agent, there was considerable pressure on Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) whose share price slid ~10%. SRRK develops another anti-myostatin agent.

Adverum Biotechnologies announces IND active for ADVM-022 to treat wAMD

Discussion: Investigational New Drug (IND) application of Adverum Biotechnologies’ (ADVM) novel gene therapy candidate ADVM-022 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD) is now active. The company is all set to commence the Phase 1 dose escalation study involving 18 patients. The trial will use a single intravitreal (IVT) injection to evaluate the safety and tolerability primary endpoints.

The endpoints will be assessed after 24 weeks of administration of the injection. Secondary endpoints will assess changes in best-corrected visual acuity at the end of same trial time. To do that, measurement of central retinal thickness and count of number of rescue aflibercept injections too will be taken into account. A total of twelve years will be observation time for each of the patients enrolled in Phase 1 trial.

wAMD occurs among only 15% of all macular degenerations. In a process called choroidal neovascularization (CNV), abnormal blood vessels grow under the retina and macula. Any leak in these new blood vessels may often lead to bleeding or leaking eye fluid. Due to this leak, the macula bulges to distorting or destroying central vision in a quick and deadly fashion.

The company’s lead gene therapy candidate ADVM-043 has moved to Phase 1b indicated for treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency. Apart from ADVM-022, subject of the current news, the company has another gene therapy candidate called ADVM-053 indicated against hereditary angioedema (HAE). This candidate has made progress similar to ADVM-022 and is at the end of preclinical stage.

The share price of the company had a dream run since this January. In January alone, the stock rose more than 100%, setting out at $3.65 and touching its 52-week by the end of the month at $8.59. In spite of various market corrections and fluctuating tailwinds for the sector in general, the stock is almost back to its January high at $7.30 at the last close.

In Other News:

FDA OKs two new HIV treatments from Merck

Merck's (MRK) once-daily DELSTRIGO (doravirine 100 mg/lamivudine 300 mg/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg) and once-daily PIFELTRO (doravirine 100 mg), combined with other antiretroviral medications, for the treatment of chronic HIV-1 infection in adult patients who have received no prior antiretroviral treatments is now approved by the FDA.

Alnylam's patisiran OK'd in Europe for hATTR amyoidosis

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' (ALNY) ONPATTRO (patisiran) indicated in hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy is now approved by the European Commission.

FDA accepts Bristol-Myers' application for sprycel in pediatric patients with newly diagnosed Ph+ ALL

Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) supplemental BLA for combination therapy of Sprycel (dasatinib) and chemotherapy for the treatment of pediatric patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is now accepted for review by the FDA. PDUFA is scheduled on December 29.

New formulation of AstraZeneca's long-acting Bydureon OK'd in Europe

AstraZeneca's (AZN) new formulation of Bydureon BCise (exenatide 2 mg prolonged-release suspension for injection) as a once-weekly dose in a pre-filled pen (approved by the FDA in October 2017) for the treatment of type 2 diabetics whose blood sugar levels are not adequately controlled with other glucose-lowering medicines together with diet and exercise is now approved by the European Commission.

Glaxo's Nucala OK'd in Europe for children with severe asthma

GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) NUCALA (mepolizumab) is now approved by the European Commission as an add-on treatment for patients aged six to 17 years with severe treatment-resistant eosinophilic asthma. Earlier, in December 2015, the European Commission approved the drug for treatment of adult patients.

FDA grants Insys Therapeutics Fast Track designation for epinephrine nasal spray

Insys Therapeutics’ (INSY) epinephrine nasal spray receives Fast Track designation as an investigational treatment for acute, life-threatening allergic reaction of anaphylaxis.

FDA OKs Bayer's Jivi for hemophilia A

Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) Jivi (antihemophilic factor [recombinant] PEGylated-aucl) is now approved by the FDA for the regular prophylactic treatment of hemophilia A in previously treated patients of at least 12 years of age.

REGENXBIO up 8% on new pipeline candidate for Batten disease

REGENXBIO (RGNX) announced a new gene therapy candidate, RGX-181, for the one-time treatment of a common type of Batten disease called late-infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 disease

J&J's Actelion files marketing application in Europe for expanded use of Opsumit

A marketing application for expanded use OPSUMIT (macitentan) is filed by Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) unit Actelion. OPSUMIT has an existing approval in EU to treat of pulmonary arterial hypertension in patients classified as WHO Functional Class II (slight limitation on physical activity) or Class III (significant limitation on physical activity). The extension application will seek to use the drug to improve exercise capacity in adults with a rare type of pulmonary hypertension called inoperable chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (WHO Functional Class II and III). Currently, there are no approved drugs for the condition in EU.

Shionogi's Mulpleta available in the U.S. for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic liver disease

Shionogi & Co.’s (OTCPK:SGIOF) FDA approved (in July 31, 2018) drug Mulpleta (lusutrombopag) is now available throughout the U.S. The drug is approved as a once-daily, orally administered, small molecule thrombopoietin (TPO) receptor agonist indicated in thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo a procedure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.