52 Monthly Paid Canadian 'Safer' Dividend Equities Of 132 Revealed For September 2019

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" dividend CAD MoPay stocks produced 3.76% more gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

"Safer" CAD MoPay stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios to further document their dividend backing. Forty-three of the 132 were discarded in this screening due to their negative annual returns.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted Ten Top "Safer" Dividend Canadian MoPay Stocks To Net 10.88% to 54.52% Gains To September 2019

Note that five of the ten top net gain "safer" dividend MoPay stocks (shaded in the chart above) were also found among the top ten yielders for the coming year. Thus, the yield strategy for this "safer" Canadian dividend MoPay group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices were collected by YCharts for 2018-19. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 2019 were:

Crius Energy [KWH.UN.TO] (OTC:CRIUF) netted $545.20 based on target estimates from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 95% less than the market as a whole.

Canadian Life Cos Split [LFE.TO] netted $253.97 based on projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 122% more than the market as a whole.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust [NXR.UN.V] (OTC:EFRTF) netted $253.61 based on target price estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. No Beta number was available doe NXR.UN.V.

Trez Capital Senior [TZS.TO] netted $213.73 based on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 95% less than the market as a whole.

H&R REIT [HR.UN.TO] (OTCPK:HRUFF) netted $206.92 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Cominar REIT [CUF.UN.TO] (OTCPK:CMLEF) netted $195.75, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Dividend 15 Split Corp [DF.TO] (OTC:DVSPF) netted $164.90 based on a mean target price estimate from ten analysts combined with projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 166% more than the market as a whole.

CT Real Estate Investment [CRT.UN.TO] netted $175.97 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Trez Capital Mortgage [TZZ.TO] netted $152.98, based just on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 91% less than the market as a whole.

Timbercreek Financial [TF.TO] netted $108.83 based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for TF.TO.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 22.16% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Canadian MoPay "safer" stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

52 of 132 Canadian Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks Showed Positive Returns And Free Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the raw list of 132 all-cap MoPay Canadian stocks on this list from which the 'safe' dividend 52 were sorted. Below are those 52 that passed the dividend "stress" test. These all-cap Canadian monthly pay dividend stocks report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial plans, however, are frequently re-targeted by corporate boards of directors managing company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Tahoe Resources (THO.TO) failed to pay its past thirteen months of dividends and, therefore, is assumed to have reverted to a no pay mode, dropping it off this list. In another case, Corus Entertainment [CJR.UN.TO] (OTCPK:CJREF), while showing adequate cash flow and positive returns while its share price plummeted over the past year, announced in June a reduced dividend reverting to quarterly pay mode starting in December and hence is off the list. This article asserts that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Six Business Sectors Were Represented By "Safer" Canadian Equities Paying Monthly Dividends In September

Six of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the fifty-two equities alleging "safer" September dividends. The representation broke out, thus: Financial Services (17); Utilities (2); Real Estate (26); Consumer Cyclical (5); Energy (1); Industrials (1); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Healthcare (0); and Technology (0). The first three sectors named on the list above were represented by the top ten "safer" dogs by yield.

Yield Metrics Uncovered A Slight Bargain July MoPay "Safer" Dividend Stocks

Top ten "safer" All-Cap Canada MoPay dividend stocks per August 27 YCharts data ranked by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Calculated 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Canadian Dividend Equities (11) Delivering 18% Vs. (12) 17.35% Net Gains from All Ten By September 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Canadian MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 3.76% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced of the ten, Crius Energy Trust, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 54.52%.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend MoPay dogs as of August 27 were: Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corp. [TZS.TO]; Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp [TZZ.TO]; Canadian Life Cos Split [LFE.TO]; BTB REIT [BTB.UN.TO] (OTC:BTBIF); and Dividend Select 15 [DS.TO] (OTCPK:DVVDF), with prices ranging from $2.49 to $6.49.

Higher priced five "safer" Canadian all-cap MoPay stocks were: Crius Energy; True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO]; Melcor REIT [MR.UN.TO]; Artis REIT [AX.UN.TO] (OTCPK:ARESF); and Brompton Split Banc Corp. [SBC.TO], whose prices ranged from $6.54 to $14.72.

That distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

