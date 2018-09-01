Tracking Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update

The top three positions are Procter & Gamble, Sysco Corporation, and General Electric, and they add up to over two-thirds of the portfolio.

Nelson Peltz's 13F portfolio value increased from $9.91B to $10.03B this quarter. The number of positions increased from 7 to 8.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Nelson Peltz's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Peltz's regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2018. Please visit our Tracking Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q1 2018.

This quarter, Peltz's 13F portfolio value increased marginally from $9.91B to $10.03B. The number of holdings increased from 7 to 8. The top three holdings are at ~68% of the 13F stock portfolio: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), and General Electric (NYSE:GE).

New Stakes:

nVent Electric plc (NVT): NVT is a 4.39% of the 13F portfolio stake established as a result of its separation from Pentair plc that closed on May 1st. Later in the same month, around 1.5M shares were purchased at prices between $24 and $28. Peltz controls 9.85% of the business. NVT started trading at ~$25 and it now goes for ~$28.

Stake Increases:

General Electric: The GE position is currently at ~10% (top three) of the 13F portfolio. The stake was established in Q2 2015 and increased by ~83% the following quarter at an overall cost-basis in the low-20s. Q4 2015 saw a ~14% trimming at prices between $25 and $31.50. The stock currently trades well below their purchase price ranges at $12.94. There was a ~7% trimming in Q4 2016 at prices between $28 and $32.50. For investors attempting to follow Trian, GE is a good option to consider for further research. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Note 1: In October 2017, Trian won a board seat at General Electric. Soon after, long-time (16 years) CEO Jeff Immelt stepped down. John Flannery, the head of GE's healthcare unit, was named as the new CEO. Trian's activism had previously resulted in bonuses of the executive management team to be overhauled so that they are linked to the performance of GE's industrial operations.

Note 2: The GE stake was first disclosed in a 13F amendment filed on 10/5/2015. Trian avoided disclosing this stake in Q2 2015 by making use of the "Section 13(F) Confidential Treatment Requests".

Bank of New York Mellon (BK): The original BK stake was built-up during the first three quarters of 2014 at prices between $31 and $40. There was a ~31% selling in Q3 2017 at ~$53 and that was followed with a similar reduction in the following quarter at prices between $51 and $55. The stock currently trades at $52.15 and the stake is at ~9% of the portfolio. There were marginal increases in the last two quarters.

Note: In 2014, Trian's co-founder Edward Garden was added to BK's board. The company also unveiled a cost-saving plan to reduce $500M in expenses through 2017. In March 2015, Marcato Asset Management requested Trian's support in its efforts to replace BNY Mellon's CEO but Trian rejected the plan. In Q4 2016, Marcato exited its position.

Mondelez International (MDLZ): MDLZ is a ~8% of the 13F portfolio position. The original stake was from Q4 2012 when over 19M shares were purchased in the mid-20s price-range. The following quarter saw a stake-doubling in the low-30s price-range. There was a ~55% selling last quarter at prices between $40.50 and $46. The stock currently trades at $42.72. This quarter saw a marginal increase.

Note: Following its stake establishment in 2012, Trian pushed Mondelez for a merger with PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) but that did not pan out. In early 2014, Peltz acquired a board-seat in a compromise agreement with Mondelez. In March this year, Nelson Peltz left the board and was replaced by Trian's president Peter May.

Stake Decreases:

Sysco Corporation: SYY is the second-largest position at ~29% of the portfolio. It was purchased in Q2 2015 at prices between $36 and $39 and increased by ~300% the following quarter at prices between $35.50 and $41.50. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at $74.82. There was a ~5% selling this quarter at ~$66 per share.

Note: On August 20, 2015, Sysco appointed Nelson Peltz and Josh Frank (a partner at Trian) to the company's Board. Trian's ownership stake is at ~8% of the business.

Pentair plc (PNR): PNR is a ~11% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q2 2015 at prices between $40 and $46 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $34 and $46. The stock currently trades at $43.48. Trian controls ~7% of Pentair. There was a ~11% reduction this quarter at $42.15 per share.

Note 1: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the nVent Electric separation that closed on May 1st.

Note 2: Trian has stated that its involvement with PNR is focused on helping the business grow the core both organically and through acquisitions while divesting non-core assets.

Wendy's Company (WEN): The WEN stake goes back to 2005 when Trian Fund Management was founded. The position has fluctuated over the years. Q1 2014 saw a ~22% stake reduction at prices between $8.50 and $10. Q2 2015 also saw a ~17% reduction as Trian sold shares back to Wendy's as part of its $1.4B buyback program. The following quarter saw a further ~17% selling at prices between $8.50 and $11.50. Q4 2016 saw an about turn: ~9% increase at prices between $13 and $14.50. There was a ~14% reduction in Q2 2017 at $15.97 and that was followed with a similar reduction last quarter at ~$16.50. This quarter also saw a ~7% trimming at around the same price. The stock currently trades at $17.65. The position is now at 5.42% of the 13F portfolio.

Note: In December 2015, Matthew Peltz was added to Wendy's board. Nelson Peltz is the Chairman of the Board (non-executive chairman since June 2007). Trian controls ~13% of the business.

Kept Steady:

Procter & Gamble: PG stake was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $82 and $90. Q1 2017 saw a huge ~5x stake increase at prices between $83.50 and $92. The stock currently trades near the low end of those ranges at $82.95. It is now its largest position at ~30% of the portfolio. For investors attempting to follow Trian, PG is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: In July 2017, Trian launched a proxy fight for a board seat at P&G and termed P&G's business culture a "suffocating bureaucracy". A whitepaper soon followed proposing a re-organization under a "lean holding company" structure: a) beauty, grooming and healthcare; b) fabric and home care; and c) baby, feminine and family care. Trian narrowly lost the proxy battle, but P&G still appointed Peltz to the company's board. In June this year, Peltz indicated his reorganization plan is "under very serious consideration" by the company's board.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Peltz's 13F stock holdings in Q2 2018:

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.