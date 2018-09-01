Yext: Moving To Neutral On Valuation

Given how quickly this stock has risen amid the threat of deceleration in the coming few quarters, investors would be wise to take in profits now.

Perhaps the fact that Yext failed to meaningfully raise its full-year outlook (which it bumped up by just $1 million) rankled investors.

Perhaps moreso than any other stock, Yext (YEXT) offers proof that a valuation-based approach to investing in technology companies works wonders. When Yext went public last year at just $11 per share, the company attracted barely any attention from investors, and shares bounced around in the low teens without any meaningful direction. Shares were then trading at a valuation of just barely over 5x forward revenues, a huge steal in the face of an increasingly expensive market with expanding valuations.

Yext wasn't just a value play, though. What I also liked about Yext was the fact that its core product offering was so distinguished from other SaaS companies. The bulk of the SaaS industry is focused on the same core set of applications such as CRM, HCM, or finance - but precious few are tackling more niche aspects that can be revolutionized by software. Yext took on location management and is now the recognized thought leader in the space. Without Yext, companies would be hard-pressed to push out location-specific updates across their online presence on sites such as Google Maps (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Yelp (YELP), and others.

I had been a bull on Yext early on since the company's IPO, recognizing both its technology strengths and its lowball valuation. But by that same vein, I have to be cautious on the name - as Yext has caught up to its potential and rallied sharply this year. Yext started out this year barely higher than where the stock went public - in the low teens - but since then, the stock has more than doubled. That rally has also taken Yext to a valuation above 10x forward revenues, the threshold beyond which I consider a company with mid-30s revenue growth to be quite expensive.

YEXT data by YCharts

To be sure, there are many valid reasons driving Yext's recent rally - most of them surrounding Yext's product direction. The company has doubled down on AI, and new features allow software-assisted updates to a company's digital footprint. In addition, the company announced a high-profile integration with Amazon Alexa (AMZN). For better or worse, companies that end up tangled with Amazon tend to experience large stock movements - either up or down, depending on the direction of the news. For Yext's part, the possibility of expansion through Alexa's user base was a strong enough impetus to drive shares up sharply this summer.

Yext's small pullback after posting Q2 earnings, in my view, is a much-needed breather in a white-hot stock. Yext's beat margin to Wall Street's expectation, as usual, left a lot to be desired. Though the company is consistent at providing estimates and beating them, the fact that it only raised its full-year outlook by $1 million can be troubling for investors. When a stock is priced at >10x forward revenues, good often isn't good enough.

The bottom line on Yext: I retain a constructive opinion on the company for the long term and have enormous respect for CEO Howard Lerman's vision, as well as in Yext's ability to continue driving enterprise growth. However, I believe Yext will be hard-pressed to outperform the broader market in the near term, as the NASDAQ soars to new heights and investors begin taking precautionary measures against valuations at historic heights. Defensive stocks have begun to gain traction, and expensive names are selling off. Yext has lost the value element that drew me to it in the first place.

Yext's tremendous growth and product innovation prevent me from being too pessimistic on the stock, but in my view, investors would be wise to take profits and wait until Yext finds itself at a lower valuation before buying back in. My year-end price target on the stock is $22.50, representing 8.5x forward revenues and a price that's more in line with other SaaS peers at similar growth rates.

Q2: growth rates decelerate slightly, while logo additions remain impressive

Here's a look at Yext's results in the second quarter:

Figure 1. Yext 2Q19 results

Source: Yext investor relations

Yext grew revenues at 35% y/y to $55.1 million, decelerating three points from 38% y/y growth in Q1 while beating Wall Street's expectations of $53.8 million, or 32% y/y growth. While results still maintained a decent margin to Wall Street's expectations, the three-point sequential deceleration is somewhat concerning. We can't expect companies to grow at a perpetually high rate - very few companies, like Salesforce.com (CRM), have been able to maintain more or less constant growth rates for an extended period of time - but for a stock now valued at >10x forward revenues, investors catching a whiff of deceleration are likely to flee.

Nevertheless, it would be a stretch to call Yext's growth weak. Particularly impressive this quarter is the company's additions to its logo count. New clients include AT&T (T), Chanel, Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), and MetroPCS, while expansion deals include Home Depot (HD), Enterprise Rent-a-Car, and Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM). Yext's client list has become a blue-chip roster to be envied by any SaaS company in the Valley - and its ability to "land and expand" within its installed base will be a continued source of growth for the company.

Additionally, Yext has added a new module in Yext Events, which help businesses create and manage (obviously) events on the calendar. This new, complementary category can be a significant source of upsells for the company. Some additional context from CEO Howard Lerman on the product during the company's earnings call:

"We're selling Yext Events as a discrete license and a per event per year basis and we develop packages with different levels of features in each tier and much the same way that our other licenses work. We believe events meaningfully add to our market opportunity, because it opens up a completely new type of entity for us. Yext began selling licenses related to where a business is and when it's open. We call that the location entity."

Yext also showed decent performance on the bottom line. Gross margin improved slightly (30 bps) to 74.4%, up from an already-high 74.1% in the year-ago quarter. Yext also managed to bring down sales and marketing costs, its large category of operating expenses (as for most SaaS companies), down 230 bps as a percentage of revenues.

Yext's operating loss widened slightly to -$21.2 million, representing a GAAP operating margin of -38.4%. Note that Yext's loss margin skews slightly toward the high side, even for SaaS companies - especially considering it's now in a moderate growth phase in the mid-30s. It's making marginal progress, however, as operating margins improved 210 bps over -40.5% in 2Q18.

Pro forma EPS of -$0.10 slightly beat out Wall Street's expectations of -$0.11, while operating cash burn narrowed slightly to -$4.4 million:

Figure 2. Yext operating cash flows

Source: Yext investor relations

Key takeaways

I don't see any immediate red flags in Yext's Q2 results. But rather, my rotation toward neutral on the stock is based on what I didn't see - accelerated revenue growth or a major operating margin improvement that could help to justify the company's elevated valuation multiple. With a stock valued this richly, investors expect to be compensated with more than so-so results.

In my view, we'll have a chance to bite at Yext again at a lower valuation. This remains a top-notch growth stock that can continue to expand its addressable market for years to come, but from an equity investment perspective, there are far better (and cheaper) SaaS stocks to invest in during the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.