OneSpan: Struggling In The E-Signature Market

In my previous article, I discussed why I believe DocuSign (DOCU) to be a great SaaS company, while briefly mentioning OneSpan (OSPN) as a competitor in the e-signature market. For this article, I will be using my 3-step framework for analyzing OneSpan's growth potential as a hybrid SaaS company:

Product/Service

From OneSpan's 2017 10-K, OneSpan is not a pure SaaS company since it still deploys on-premises solutions, but as we will learn from latter sections, they seem to be pivoting to a pure SaaS business model:

We offer cloud based and on premises solutions using both open standards and proprietary technologies. Some of our proprietary technologies are patented. Our products and services are used for authentication, fraud mitigation, e-signing transactions and documents, and identity management.

The first concern I have about OneSpan is that despite being created in 1991, it has had weak revenue growth.

The revenue figures from 2008 to 2017 are unstable, which is typical of an on-premises software company. Over the course of 9 years, OneSpan has only grown revenue by 45% total, which indicates serious struggles with their ability to either develop compelling products or market their services and capture sales effectively. The CAGR I calculated for revenue during that 9-year period was only 4.2% as well. I mentioned in my previous article that the e-signature business was estimated to be around $25 billion, yet OneSpan's revenues have declined while DOCU and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) are witnessing revenue growth rates in excess of 30% in the e-signature market.

Another concern I had involves the pattern of revenue increases and decreases. After 2008, revenue falls and stays relatively steady, then spikes in 2011. After 2011, revenue dips and stays stagnant for two years again, and then hops up in 2014. Revenue did increase in 2015, but has once again fallen and stalled above $190 million.

I believe that this cyclical pattern of revenue jumping and stalling is symptomatic of the on-premises business, in which OneSpan's customers come back every few years to upgrade (combined with new customers), and this leads to a spike in revenue, with a few years of stalling revenue as customers are satisfied with their licensed products. OneSpan is trying to expand their SaaS business model, but the pace may be too slow.

Their 2013 10-K shows evidence that Digipass was offered as a cloud-based solution, but fast forward to 2017, and the proportion of SaaS revenue only grew 5% from 2016 to 2017. It seems that the growth in SaaS revenue is primarily from existing customers, because product and license revenue fell by roughly $10 million, while service and other revenue grew by $10 million. Even if that may not be the case, OneSpan is clearly struggling to increase overall revenue.

Looking at revenue by geographic region, the concentration of revenue from EMEA immediately caught my attention. As many of you know, the EU implemented GDPR earlier this year, which created significant hassles for companies that store and process data within Europe. Since 48% of total revenue came from EMEA, OneSpan is at a competitive disadvantage relative to DocuSign and Adobe. In DocuSign's latest earnings call, management stated that they obtained approval for binding corporate rule (BCR), which is considered the "gold standard for cross border data transfer by data processors and data controllers." DocuSign only derives 17% of their revenue from outside the US, yet claims to be the only company in their market to have BCR approval, while OSPN made no mention about GDPR in their latest earnings call. Adobe, being the behemoth that it is, already cleared GDPR hurdles well in advance. Thus, I believe that DOCU and ADBE will outpace OneSpan when it comes to gaining market share in EU, since they are better equipped to avoid violating GDPR laws.

The takeaway from this section is that OneSpan's revenue growth has been historically weak, the combination of its high concentration of EU revenue and weak communication on GDPR compliance puts it at a disadvantage versus competitors, and its transition to a purer SaaS business model is happening too slowly.

Sales & Marketing

In this section, I always start with looking at operating expenses. In this category, OneSpan is doing mostly good. Their sales and marketing expense is at the typical level for SaaS businesses. Their sales efforts haven't helped increase revenue, but that was discussed in the prior section. Since OneSpan seems to rely on acquisitions to innovate their services, 18% is a fair proportion to spend on that division. The one thing I would like to see improvement on is general and administrative expense. The acquisition of Dealflo is one of the culprits that led to higher overhead, but I expect management to eliminate redundant positions and decrease excess costs arising from G&A in future quarters.

The COGS table above illustrates the adverse effect of product licensing (in lieu of SaaS services) upon gross margin. In just one year, from 2015 to 2016, total gross margin rose 8% to 68%. If you look at 2015, product and license gross margin was at 57% – extremely low compared to competitors. Meanwhile, services and other gross margin was at a fantastic 87%. However, the weight of on-premises revenue meant that gross margin was a meager 60% in 2015. The situation improved overall in 2016, with licensing margin up to 66%, and services revenue at 77%.

Comparing 2016 and 2017, it seems that margins have now stabilized for licensing and service revenue, combining for a 70% total gross margin. As for the latest quarter, total gross margin was reported to be 73%, so OneSpan is actually improving steadily in that regard.

DocuSign's Q1 2019 10-Q revealed gross margin to be 63% in the latest quarter. However, a $15.8 million one-time expense related to RSUs skewed that figure, so after accounting for that effect, DOCU's true gross margin was 73% in the latest quarter. This means that OneSpan is actually on par with DocuSign when it comes to controlling costs. The key differentiator will be who can increase revenue at a faster rate.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

When analyzing balance sheets, I am primarily interested in current assets, because maintaining a liquidity buffer is vital when scaling as a SaaS oriented business. So, I was concerned when I noticed that total current assets fell 22%, down to $176.8 million. Apparently, OneSpan acquired Dealflo for $53 million in the previous quarter, which explains the drop in current assets. If you compare short-term investments between 2018 and 2017, it was cut to zero in the latest quarter. This tells me that management wants higher revenues quickly, and is doing this via acquisition. When pressed by analysts for information on Dealflo's revenue figures, the CEO had this to say:

I am not sure what we want to say about Dealflo revenue... we adjusted our guidance to account for the revenues that we expect in 2018, that was about a little over $4 million change to our guidance in the year and in the – but in the second quarter, we really only had 1 month of Dealflo in the numbers. So it’s really about $400,000 to $0.5 million roughly of revenue contribution in the quarter.

Per year, Dealfo is expected to add around $4.8 million to $6 million. Management mentioned that Dealflo has averaged 25% revenue growth in the last few years, so if gross margin averages 70% per year, it would take 12-13 years to pay off this acquisition. The boost in revenue generated from Dealflo alone would likely be a maximum of 3% for the next annual report. We will not know about revenue/cost synergies until future reports, but from the information I have now, the Dealflo acquisition appears to be a desperate attempt to increase revenue.

Moving onto cash flows, the section I focus on is cash flows from operations (CFOs). For SaaS companies, you generally want to see positive CFOs, because that shows self-sustainability in operating the business, which means a lower chance of having to further dilute equity to raise capital, or having to raise debt – especially in a rising interest rate environment. In 2017, net cash from operations was positive despite the downward trend. However, OneSpan only avoided negative net operating cash flows since they had negative net income for the year, meaning that they could defer taxes to future periods. Once their net income becomes positive again, those tax liabilities will kick in and lead to lower net operating cash flows unless net income is high enough to offset the tax liabilities. Thus, this adds further pressure on management to boost revenue and the bottom line ahead of the next earnings report, otherwise OneSpan may have negative net operating cash flows, which is a huge red flag for SaaS companies.

Conclusion

OneSpan is experiencing struggles with revenue growth, which may be in part due to the portion of their business still tied up in product licensing aside from their SaaS offerings. A significant portion of their revenue is also tied up in EMEA, which is concerning because their competitors, DocuSign and Adobe, have lower proportions of revenue from Europe, and are also better positioned to avoid GDPR sanctions. However, OSPN is doing well with total gross margin, which hit 73% in the latest quarter (on par with DocuSign), and gross margin looks positioned to increase as a larger percentage of their revenue is derived from the higher margin SaaS offerings. On the balance sheet, the purchase of Dealflo seems to be a desperate attempt to increase revenue, and does not seem justified when comparing the expected revenue and acquisition cost, but we will have to wait until the next earnings report to see if revenue/cost synergies make Dealflo a compelling addition to OneSpan. Finally, analysis of operating cash flows led to doubt about OneSpan's ability to maintain positive net operating cash flows in future periods, which is important for SaaS companies to maintain, since it signals financial discipline during the scaling process.

In conclusion, I would not recommend purchasing shares in OSPN, and would eliminate any long positions for the reasons listed above.

