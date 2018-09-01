Recent Stock Purchase August 2018

I can't believe it's been six weeks since I made my last purchase in my DGI portfolio, but if you've been following me for a while, you already know that I make at least one buy every single month. It just happened to be that I made my August buy on the last day of the month. Part of the reason for my delayed purchase was not being able to decide where to deploy my cash for the month and the other was wanting to wait for my dividend cash pile to build up a bit more. With that being said, let's take a look at my August stock purchases.

I have added to my taxable account 13 shares at $70.85 for a total investment of $921.05 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in D now totals 94 shares with a market value of $6,635.46.

I have added to my taxable account 29 shares at $31.95 for a total investment of $926.55 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). This is a new position.

I have added to my taxable account 16 shares at $58.55 for a total investment of $936.80 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). This is a new position.

August ended up being one of my larger months for investment as I was able to put $2,784.40 to work in my dividend growth portfolio. I really broke away from my August stock considerations this month. A rare event, but I guess it was bound to happen eventually. These three nibbles have given me two new small positions (T & MO) as well as additional exposure to one of my favorite utilities, D, while providing my portfolio a nice shot of sustainable high yield in companies that are well below their 52-week highs. Going forward, I don't expect T or MO to become large parts of my portfolio, rather "high yield" support for my other positions.

If I plan to use my dividends to supplement or fully fund my "retirement" years, I want to make sure I remain spread out among as many quality payers as possible to mitigate any potential negative impacts from loss of dividends or worse, loss of a total position.

What do you think about my recent buys? Are any of these stocks in your portfolio too? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long D, T, MO