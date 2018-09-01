U.S. IPO Week Ahead: The Calm Before The Fall

While there are no IPOs scheduled to price in the shortened holiday week, this summer has been the busiest since 2014, and we expect that rate to continue post-Labor Day. 77 US IPOs are publicly on file as of August 30, including 45 that have kept their filings current. We estimate that 70-90 more US IPOs could raise over $20 billion by year-end. Stay tuned for our Fall Preview coming out Tuesday with more estimates.

There are currently two Chinese companies scheduled for mid-September IPOs (NIO (NIO) and 111 (YI)), and we expect a number of deals to join them in the calendar this week. Potential launches include Farfetch (FTCH), Qutoutiao (QTT), CooTek (CTK), Zekelman Industries (ZEK) and Eventbrite (EB).

Quiet periods for four recent IPOs are set to expire this coming week. Street research is expected on Tuesday for union-owned New York bank Amalgamated Bank (AMAL), California bank Pacific City Financial (NASDAQ:PCB), regional contract airline Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) and antibody therapy biotech Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX).

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 20.6% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is up 21.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Athene (NYSE:ATH). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 1.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 5.0%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Delivery Hero and Siemens Healthineers.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.