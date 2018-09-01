Toyota Puts $500M Into Uber's Self-Driving Tech

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Saturday mornings.

Did we miss a notable deal? Let us know in the comments.

Toyota, Uber tie-up: Toyota (NYSE:TM) invested $500M in Uber (UBER) to jointly develop self-driving car technology. The money valued Uber at about $72B, slightly above where SoftBank valued the company with its recent investment.

Toyota and Uber will put the autonomous vehicle tech into a number of Toyota Sienna minivans, which will be operated by a third party but available through the Uber app. Uber’s autonomous vehicle program hasn’t had a smooth road between the year-long court battle over Waymo trade secrets and a pedestrian fatality due in part to the vehicle’s computer control mode. The ride-hail company recently cut back its $750M annual investment into the self-driving business.

Competition: GM (NYSE:GM) and Lyft (LYFT) have a similar investment partnership. Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo is the development leader among the US-based companies.

Indian digital payments: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) reportedly invested upwards of $357M for a 3% to 4% stake in the parent company of Paytm, an Indian payment service. The investment came with a valuation of over $10B. Paytm confirmed Berkshire’s participation, though not the numbers, and said Todd Combs would join the startup’s board as part of the investment.

Billionaire Vijay Shekhar Sharma founded One97, which runs the Paytm brand that has become the leading player in the region’s soaring digital-payment market. In 2016, India’s government moved to eliminate most paper money to curb corruption. The digital-payments industry is now expected to reach $1T by 2023, up from the current $200B.

Competitors: Global payment services with a presence in India include Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Alphabet.

Exabyte-scale storage: Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) participated in a $94M Series E round in storage provider Cloudian. Other investors included Digital Alpha (who pitched in $25M), Fidelity Eight Roads, INCJ, JPIC, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, and WS Investments. The round pushed total funding up to $174M.

Despite the name, Cloudian specializes in on-premise Exabyte-scale storage, not cloud storage, to cut back on the latency and expenses of capacity-intensive workloads. The company has about 160 employees and 240 enterprise customers across industries including entertainment, healthcare, and automobiles. Cloudian will use the new funds to expand its global expansion efforts and to increase the engineering team.

Competitors: Scality ($152M in total funding), IBM (NYSE:IBM), NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), Red Hat (NYSE:RHT), to name a few.

Brazilian trucking platform: Goldman Sachs and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Ventures participated in a $60M round in Brazilian trucking platform CargoX. The Blackstone Group and Hudson Street Capital Management led the round. Total funding now sits at around $95M.

CargoX helps match businesses and truckers who have excess capacity. As of a June Bloomberg profile, the company had about 250 employees, 7K drivers, and a client list that included Unilever and Ambev. CargoX hopes to expand its employees to 450 by year’s end and to hit revenue of 650M reais, up from 150M reais last year.

Competitors: The Brazilian trucking industry is booming with a variety of private and independent providers. If CargoX goes global, it might bump into the expanding Uber Freight. Uber co-founder Oscar Salazar is a CargoX investor.

Rapid-response tech support: Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) NEXT participated in a $50M round in tech support company Puls Technologies. Temasek led the round with participation from Sequoia Capital, Red Dot Capital Partners, and Viola Ventures. Total funding sits at around $93M.

Puls matches consumers with the appropriate technician for the problem in about an hour. The company has a network of 2,500 technicians in the top 50 U.S. cities and can provide same-day installation and repairs of over 200 products. The products range from smartphones to garage door openers to smart home devices, which is an increasing focus of Puls.

CRM e-commerce platform: Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Ventures participated in a $30M round in retail technology provider Narvar. Accel and Battery Ventures led the round joined by Scale Venture Partners. Total funding now sits at $64M.

Narvar’s CRM-focused e-commerce platforms serve 500 retailers including Costco (NASDAQ:COST), GAP (NYSE:GPS), and Levi Strauss & Co. The company will use the new infusion to refine its technology and on an aggressive expansion into Asia and Europe.

Competitor: The point of Narvar is to offer traditional businesses an e-commerce setup similar to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

