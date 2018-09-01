Dividend Champions For September 2018

About the Dividend Champions List

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from here. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided “as is” with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

Mid-Summer Respite

Compared to the record number of dividend increases in July, August was fairly uneventful. A total of 48 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 9.7% over their previous payouts. The latest version is available at the DRIP Investing website and is also attached below:

U.S.DividendChampions_8-31-2017.xlsx

The CCC universe now spans 896 companies. The average dividend streak remains steady at 14 years. The average yield has fallen slightly to 2.63%.

Promotions:

From Contender to Champion: BancFirst Corp. (BANF)

From Challenger to Contender: Chemed Corp. (CHE)

Additions to Challengers: Carolina Financial (CARO), Capital City Bank Group (CCBG), MSCI Inc. (MSCI), TFS Financial Corp. (TFSL), Superior Uniform Group (SGC)

Deletions:

Maiden Holdings (MHLD) cut its dividend by 67%.

ABAXIS (ABAX) has been acquired by Zoetis (ZTS).

Capella Education (CPLA) has merged with Strategic Education (STRA).

Dropping Coverage for OTC stocks

Starting next month, I’m planning to stop providing updates to the fundamental data for stocks which are traded OTC. The reason for this is that Finviz does not provide data for these stocks, which means I have to hunt down the relevant data on Yahoo Finance or other sites and manually input all the numbers. Thus, I am spending a couple hours doing data entry for these stocks which relatively few people care about. To be clear, these companies will remain on the CCC list and I will still track their dividend streaks, but I will stop providing metrics like EPS, P/S, P/B, etc. The affected tickers are as follows:

OTCPK:AMNF, OTCPK:APLO, OTCPK:AQFH, OTCPK:BKUTK, OTCPK:BORT, OTCPK:CCFN, OTCQX:CLDB, OTCQB:CPKF, OTCQX:CSVI, OTCPK:CZFS, OTCQX:EFSI, OTCPK:EXSR, OTCPK:FBVA, OTCQX:FFMR, FFNM, OTCQX:FMBM, OTCQX:FMCB, OTCPK:FRFC, OTCQB:HLAN, OTCPK:HONT, OTCQX:ISBA, OTCPK:LOGN, OTCQX:LYBC, OTCPK:MLGF, OTCQX:MNAT, OTCPK:MYBF, NASB, OTCQB:NIDB, OTCPK:PNBI, OTCQX:PPBN, OTCPK:PPLL, OTCPK:PSBQ, OTCPK:PTBS, OTCPK:QNBC, OTCQX:QNTO, OTCPK:SOMC, OTCQX:STBI, OTCPK:THVB, OTCPK:TRUX, OTCPK:TYBT, OTCQX:TYCB, OTCPK:WDFN, OTCPK:WMPN, OTCPK:WTBFA.

I would consider continuing to cover 5-10 of the more popular companies if there is sufficient interest – let me know if any of these are of interest to you.

How you can help

Feedback Needed: I’ve made quite a few changes to the list over the last few months. I’m content with the current format of the list and don’t have any more changes planned in the near future. Please let me know your thoughts.

Errors? Let me know! I don’t have time to manually verify every piece of data presented in this list. If you run across something that is clearly wrong, let me know in the comments or send me a message and I will do my best to get it fixed.

Suggestions? I am always open to your ideas on how the list can be improved.

Spread the word. There may still be people who used to follow David Fish and are unaware that this list is still being produced. Let them know!

