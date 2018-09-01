Why The Stock Market Is So Smitten With Micron's Announced $3 Billion Chip Plant

The 30,000 sheets/month likely capacity will account for only 5.5% of Micron's total capacity of 540,000 sheets/month.

The $3 billion to be spent represents just 5.6% of total capex spend by all memory manufacturers in 2019.

According to an August 29, 2018 Globe Newswire,

“Micron Technology, Inc., (NASDAQ:MU) today announced plans to invest $3 billion to increase memory production at its plant in Manassas, Virginia. The initial clean room expansion is expected to be completed in the fall of 2019 with production ramp in the first half of 2020. This expansion will add less than 5% to Micron's global clean room space footprint and will primarily support enablement of DRAM and NAND technology transitions as well as modest capacity increase at the site, in-line with growing customer demand for Micron's long-lifecycle products."

Micron’s stock price was dropping on August 28 and made an abrupt about face at 2:30 pm, around the time when the announcement was made, closing up on the day and up the following day, and increasing another 1.79% on August 30.

So, it raises the question – what’s the big deal?

We all know that the lack of DRAM capex spend in 2016 resulted in chip ASPs rising in 2017, which in turn raised revenues of all memory suppliers. Memory revenues increased 61.5% between 2016 and 2017 compared to a drop in revenues of 0.6% between 2015 and 2016.

Chart 1 clearly illustrates this drop in semiconductor equipment revenues for DRAM production in 2016, which I wrote about in a June 7, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Memory Chips: The Interplay Of Equipment Spend, Process Migration, Capacity And Stock Prices.”

Chart 1

The increase in ASPs also resulted in increases in MU’s stock price. Chart 2 below shows a direct correlation between MU’s stock price and DRAM spot price, which I presented in a June 2, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron: First Price Fixing, Now Antitrust Allegations By The Chinese Government.”

Chart 2

And so, if MU’s rise in revenues and stock price are directly correlated with ASPs brought about by the company not building a DRAM plant in 2016, why is the company announcing one now? Referring back to Chart 1, the large growth in NAND spend in 2017 has resulted in an oversupply of the chips resulting in decreasing ASPs. We are now seeing weakness in DRAMs ASPs, and a new fab could exasperate that weakness.

One obvious reason for the new fab is the specter of new Chinese fabs coming on stream in 2019-2020 as well as strong competition from mainstream competitors. But I noted in an August 2, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Semiconductor Memory Companies Are Actually Competitors Of Each Other Not Allies,” that

“For DRAM production, the three companies have been migrating to smaller dimensions. Samsung is currently migrating to the 1ynm process, while SK Hynix and Micron Technology are switching to the 1xnm process These transitions are proving difficult to achieve with high yields. Also, these migrations increase the number of processing steps used to make the chip, resulting in what is termed a "natural decline" in wafer throughput. In general, movement from one node to the next results in a 5-10% decline in capacity. To counteract this "natural decline," capacity needs to be increased, which is achieved by building new fabs and lines and purchasing equipment. Thus, the 60% increase in equipment purchases exhibited in 2017 did not result in comparable increases in capacity."

Now I go back to my original question – what’s the big deal? To answer that question, I present capex spend for memory companies in Table 1, according to The Information Network’s report entitled “The Hard Disk Drive (HDD) And Solid State Drive (SSD) Industries: Market Analysis And Processing Trends.”

Investor takeaway

The $3 billion spend for MU’s proposed expansion of its Virginia fab starting in 2019 represents just 5.6% of total memory capex spend in 2019 for all manufacturers. We estimate that MU will spend $8.181 billion in 2018 and another $9.293 billion in 2019.

The 30,000 sheets/month likely capacity will account for only 5.5% of Micron's total capacity of 540,000 sheets/month.

However, the $3 billion represents 30% of MU’s total capex spend in 2019. But the $3 billion fab is not such a big deal in the overall capex spend of $53.6 billion among all memory suppliers.

However, investors also must recognize that these companies are competitors, MU is a distant third among major competitors Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) and the company will be better served in the long term by using its $10 billion planned for a stock buyback on additional capex spend.

