Wright Medical To Acquire Cartiva For Great Toe Damage Treatment

Wright Medical Group (WMGI) has announced it has agreed to acquire Cartiva for $435 million.

Cartiva develops cartilage injury and osteoarthritis treatment products.

WMGI is paying a reasonable price for Cartiva’s fast-growing and easy-to-sell implant product.

Target Company

Alpharetta, Georgia,-based Cartiva was founded in 2011 to improve the quality of life for patients with osteoarthritis or cartilage damage through the development of novel medical device treatments.

Cartiva’s lead product, a Synthetic Cartilage Implant (SCI) for treating arthritis at the base of the great toe, received U.S. Premarket Approval in July 2016.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, President and CEO Timothy Patrick, who previously founded Carticept Medical.

Investors have invested a total disclosed $24.3 million in the company and include New Enterprise Associates, Windham Venture Partners, and Silicon Valley Bank. (Source: CrunchBase)

Market and Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Global Data, the global osteoarthritis market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow to $3.5 billion by 2026.

This represents a CAGR of 8.1% between 2016 and 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the rise in the aging population and the launch of novel biologic therapies priced at a substantial premium to the generics and small-molecule therapies.

Major competitive vendors that provide osteoarthritis treatments include:

Ortho Developments

Moximed

CellCoTec

Active Implants

Rotation Medical

GraMedica

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Wright disclosed the acquisition price as $435 million in cash. Concurrent with the deal announcement, Wright is planning to sell approximately 18.2 million shares of additional stock at the price of $24.60 per share, for total net proceeds of $423 million. The proceeds will be used to pay for substantially all of the acquisition price.

Based on Cartiva’s 2018 expected revenues of $35 million, Wright will be paying a multiple of approximately 12.4x sales. While this isn’t cheap, Cartiva’s 2018 expected revenues represent a 50% topline growth over 2017’s results, so Wright is paying for that higher growth trajectory.

According to a Q1 2018 valuation report by Cogent Valuation, the median EV/EBITDA multiples for public medical device firms was 19.3x. Using Wright’s $435 million purchase price vs. Cartiva’s 2019 expected non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations contribution of $20 million, the multiple Wright is paying is 21.75x. So, from that perspective, the price doesn’t appear excessive.

Wright changed its financial guidance, in conjunction with the deal and its latest earnings report. It expects the Cartiva acquisition to:

Increase 2019 net sales by approximately $47 million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations by approximately $20 million, which the company anticipates will be approximately 100 basis points accretive to the company’s pro forma net sales growth rate (on a constant currency basis) and approximately 100 basis points accretive to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations.

Wright is acquiring Cartiva to add to its lower extremities portfolio of treatments. Furthermore, the Cartiva device is the only PMA treatment of great toe osteoarthritis, giving Wright a differentiated product.

As Robert Palmisano, Wright’s CEO stated in the deal announcement,

In addition to the excellent strategic fit, the transaction is financially compelling, as the combination of high gross margins, very low instrument and inventory investment and limited infrastructure to be integrated, make the transaction attractive from a projected return on investment standpoint. [...] Our core foot and ankle business has continued to gain momentum throughout the third quarter, and we expect this acquisition to further accelerate our growth prospects in this part of our business.

In the past 12 months, WMGI’s stock price has been volatile, but has provided no return vs. the S&P 500 Index 13%, as the chart below indicates:

Wright is seeking to acquire higher growth opportunities with deals like that for Cartiva. The acquisition should be integrated quickly into Wright’s existing sales process and provides the usual cross-selling opportunities since Wright already offers a number of lower extremities treatments in the foot and ankle areas.

I view the deal as a definite positive, although it will dilute the stock with the equity sale. Public investors seem to like it as well, as the stock has risen smartly since the announcement.

Perhaps Wright will be able to generate a new 52-week high in the coming quarters as profitable growth is reignited.

