Ziopharm Oncology Is An Attractive Buy For 2018

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) is focused on deploying next-generation immune-oncology gene and cell therapies to target blood cancers and solid tumors. The company is currently working on two platforms that are targeting the most important challenges in the immune-oncology space, treating solid tumors and reducing the manufacturing cost of cell therapies.

Ziopharm Oncology is working on its Sleeping Beauty T cell Therapy platform, a non-viral cell therapy platform to genetically modify T cells and thereby enable a new and scalable approach to the point-of-care manufacturing of cell therapies at much lower cost. The company also is deploying a gene therapy technology to control IL-12, a master regulator of the immune system, to convert cold tumors into hot tumors through an immune response. This mechanism is expected to play a pivotal role in targeting solid tumors.

Although still very much an early stage clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Ziopharm Oncology’s innovative technologies definitely have a potential to transform the immune-oncology space. These technologies can drive a host of collaborations and partnerships for the company and hence fetch significant revenues in terms of milestone payments and royalties.

In this context, I strongly believe that Ziopharm Oncology is an attractive investment opportunity for a retail investor with above-average risk appetite. In this article, I will dive deeper into the core drivers of this company.

Sleeping Beauty technology can revolutionize the manufacturing of CAR-T cells.

On June 18, 2018, Ziopharm Oncology announced the FDA had put a clinical hold the Phase 1 trial seeking to evaluate CD-19 specific CAR- T cells manufactured with Sleeping Beauty technology in relapsed/refractory leukemia/lymphoma indications. The company expects to manufacture these autologous CAR-T cells in two days using Sleeping Beauty Technology, also called point-of-care technology.

Despite the clinical hold for which FDA has cited reasons such as additional information related to the chemistry manufacturing and controls, Ziopharm and its partners, Precigen, a subsidiary of Intrexon (XON), and MD Anderson Cancer Center, remain confident about completing the IND process. The company believes that the extra scrutiny by FDA is attributable to Sleeping Beauty being a pioneer in the rapid manufacturing area for autologous T cells. While Ziopharm, MD Anderson, and Precigen already have started preclinical studies to develop additional data required by the FDA, the timeline for the Phase 1 trial may be pushed ahead than what was previously anticipated, beyond H2 2018. After the hold is taken off, the companies plan to enroll around 15 patients in the Phase 1 trial.

Ziopharm Oncology and MD Anderson continue to enroll patients in Phase 1 trial evaluating the ability of Sleeping Beauty platform to shorten the time for manufacturing second-generation CD19-specific CAR-T therapy, in patients suffering from leukemia or lymphoma. The company has been using this trial as a means to advancing its knowledge about T-cell dosing, CAR design, approaches to reduce the time to manufacture the T cells and understandings around the release criteria. While the first generation trial for manufacturing CD19-Specific CAR+ T cells involved manufacturing time of 4 weeks, it was reduced to two weeks in the second generation trial.

Reporting complete responses for some patients after six months of infusion with the therapy in the second-generation trial, in line with that seen for first-generation CAR-T trial, highlights the potential of the Sleeping Beauty platform. The second-generation trial will be stopped once the Phase 1 trial for the third generation CD19-specific CAR-T therapy is initiated.

Ziopharm Oncology is currently treating both adult and pediatric patients at MD Anderson with refractory AML, a difficult-to-treat condition, with CAR+ T Cells Targeting CD33, manufactured using a lentivirus to genetically modify T cells. The company is currently studying the possibility of transitioning this program for very rapid non-viral manufacturing to the Sleeping Beauty platform.

Sleeping Beauty can change the paradigm for manufacturing genetically modified T cells.

Merck KGaA has selected two targets, CD19 and CD33, to rapidly manufacture genetically modified T cells using Ziopharm Oncology’s Sleeping Beauty platform. Merck KGaA already has witnessed success in proof-of-concept preclinical studies performed with Precigen.

In January 2017, Ziopharm Oncology entered into a cooperative research and development agreement or CRADA with the National Cancer Institute to deploy the Sleeping Beauty platform to generate T cells T-cell receptors or TCRs targeting neoantigens found inside solid tumors. Being a non-viral approach to manufacturing tumor-specific and patient-specific autologous T cells, Sleeping Beauty is a scalable approach that can enable commercial production of T cells targeting neoantigens. This initiative is different from the other research programs of Ziopharm Oncology since it involves individualized manufacturing, personalized as per the patients’ tumors. And it's relatively easier to adapt non-viral DNA plasma to express unique TCRs.

Ziopharm Oncology expects NCI to submit investigator-initiated IND in Q4 2018, according to the company’s Q2 2018 conference call. TCR-modified T-cells targeting neoantigens within solid tumors is expected to emerge as a market larger than the CAR-T market, which seems to be mostly restricted to hematologic malignancies.

Controlled IL-2 platform expected to make a major breakthrough in recurrent Glioblastoma indication.

With annual incidences of 70,000 across the world, including 12,390 new cases in the U.S. and 14,576 new cases in Europe, Glioblastoma is a major market opportunity for Ziopharm Oncology’s Controlled IL-2 platform used for developing gene therapy, as reported in the company’s presentation for the 36th Annual J.P.Morgan Healthcare Conference. This is an area with huge unmet demand, considering that the recurrence rate of the disease after frontline therapy with surgery and radiation/chemotherapy remains as high as 90%. Patients generally die within five to eight months after the recurrence of this disease.

Ziopharm Oncology presented survival data from Phase 1 trial at ASCO, in which patients were administered Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus 20mg Veledimex, have demonstrated median overall survival of 12.7 months. Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus 20mg Veledimex converts the cold tumors into hot tumors, further enabling T-cells to target them.

Finally, Ziopharm Oncology also is evaluating the combination of its controlled IL-2 platform with checkpoint inhibitor, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Opdivo, in recurrent glioblastoma indication. In the future, the company expects to collaborate with other partners to explore Controlled IL-2 platform with other checkpoint inhibitors in various types of solid tumors.

Retail investors cannot ignore certain company-specific risks.

Ziopharm Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with no approved product or technology and almost zero revenues. Then again, both its technology platforms are in early stages of development and hence, there would not be any commercial launch from the company in the coming two or three years. Hence, the company will have to depend on collaboration partners or equity dilution for funding for the foreseeable future. In the event of unexpected turns in the economy or change in mood for gene therapy investing, Ziopharm Oncology may witness major setbacks in its research programs.

The company also faces significantly high R&D failure risk, considering that its entire net worth is currently vested in the future potential of its pipeline. Many pharmaceutical companies have been witnessing their immuno-oncology programs failing on efficacy or safety fronts. Finally, safety has been consistently a major issue for gene therapy programs. Ziopharm Oncology has to ensure that there are no safety risks involved in its Sleeping Beauty manufacturing process for genetically modified autologous T-cells.

Despite these risks, I believe Ziopharm Oncology is an attractive investment opportunity in 2018.

At the end of Q2 2018, Ziopharm Oncology had a cash balance close to $40.4 million on its balance sheet, as per the company’s Q2 2018 conference call transcript. This cash funds the company’s Controlled IL-2 program, its work with NCI, as well as its G&A. Additionally, the company also has prepaid $31.7 million to MD Anderson to cover clinical and preclinical development costs for its CD19 and CD33 CAR-T programs. The company expects these prepaid funds to last well beyond 2019.

Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for this stock to be close to $5.92. This value, which is 102.7% higher than the company’s last closing price, seems to be more indicative of the true potential of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should add Ziopharm Oncology to their portfolio in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.