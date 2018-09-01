7 Quality Dividend Growth Stocks I Don't (Yet) Own

I also present key metrics and an estimate of fair value for each stock.

Recently, I published the August edition of my monthly 10 Dividend Growth Stock series. For the first time since starting the series in 2014, I own each and every stock in the top 10! While it is satisfying to own the top 10 ranked stocks, not seeing a single new stock that I can research and potentially add to my portfolio is somewhat disappointing.

So, I decided to hunt for quality dividend growth stocks that I don't own.

Candidates

From time to time, I compile a virtual portfolio of dividend growth stocks by analyzing the holdings of Dividend ETFs, Real Estate ETFs, or even the public portfolio of DG Bloggers.

My first exclusive article for Seeking Alpha presented The Blogger's Dividend Growth Portfolio, a virtual portfolio containing the 52 most popular DG stocks in the public portfolios of 61 dividend growth bloggers.

I used a similar approach to compile the Top Holdings of Dividend ETFs, presenting the top 45 dividend growth stocks held in 27 Dividend ETFs (exchange-traded funds).

I decided to use the most recent updates of these virtual portfolios to create a list of candidates:

Additionally, I added dividend growth stocks from 13 model portfolios available through the following subscription services:

In all, there are 314 stocks in these 16 portfolios — too many for me to analyze in a reasonable amount of time. Next, I'll describe how I trimmed this list to a more manageable size.

Trimming

For better or worse, I decided to exclude stocks that appear in only one of these 16 portfolios.

Additionally, I excluded stocks that do not appear in the latest CCC list (dated 7/31/2018). For example, there are non-dividend payers like Amazon.com (AMZN) and dividend cutters like General Electric (GE) that don't belong in a list of dividend growth stocks.

Below is a table of the stocks (listed by ticker) I selected to analyze, sorted by their number of portfolio appearances:

The highlighted stocks are stocks I own that happen to be in more than one of the other portfolios. Not all the dividend growth stocks I own are in this table. So I decided to add the missing dividend growth stocks from my portfolio to those in the table, forming a list of 122 stocks to analyze and rank.

The reason for including stocks I own is so I can see the ranking of stocks I don't own relative to stocks I do own.

Ranking

My ranking system favors established dividend paying stocks with strong fundamentals and stocks potentially trading at or below fair value. Dividend safety is another important factor.

To rank stocks, I use data available in the CCC spreadsheet and additional sources like Finviz.com, Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs, finbox.io, and Simply Safe Dividends. Additionally, I assign a 7-star rating to each stock. In my view, stocks rated 5 stars or better are worthy of further analysis.

Below are seven of the highest ranked stocks that I don't own in my DivGro portfolio:

Notice that Home Depot (HD) is the only stock with a top 10 ranking and J.M. Smucker (SJM) is the only stock that trades at a discount to my fair value estimate. Four stocks have 6-star ratings, while the others are 5-star stocks.

The table below presents some key metrics as well as fair value estimates for these stocks.

In the table, Yrs are the years of consecutive dividend increases, Payout is the EPS payout ratio, and Debt is the ratio of debt to equity. The compound dividend growth rate over a 5-year period (5-Yr DGR) is provided, as is Standard & Poor's Credit Rating and Value Line's Safety and financial strength (Fin. Strength) ratings. I've added the Safety score (out of 100) and Beta coefficient from Simply Safe Dividends, as well as an estimate of Fair Value.

The table shows some impressive metrics, and while only one stock is trading below fair value, I view these stocks as quality dividend growth stocks worthy of consideration, especially at lower levels.

Charts

F.A.S.T. Graphs provide a view of the relationship of stock price performance to operating results. In one glance, you can see the stock price (the black line) relative to the stock's normal P/E ratio (the blue line) and the so-called primary valuation line (the orange line). You can also see if earnings and earnings growth is consistent.

Let's look at each of these stocks in turn.

Home Depot — Consumer Discretionary

Founded in 1978 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, HD is a home improvement retailer that sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products. HD provides installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me, and professional customers.

The slope of the primary evaluation (orange) line represents the earnings growth rate of HD over the coverage period, calculated at 16.6%. Note that three earnings estimates (1/19, 1/20, 1/21) are included.

For stocks growing faster than 15%, F.A.S.T. Graphs uses the formula P/E=G to plot the primary evaluation line. If the price line intersects the primary evaluation line, the stock is considered to be fairly valued.

An investment in HD in February 2009 would have returned 27.2% with dividends included.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) — Industrials

BA is an aerospace firm based in Chicago, Illinois. The company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense systems, and human space flight systems, and launch systems and services worldwide. BA was founded in 1916.

BA has an adjusted earnings growth rate of 13.5%.

For stocks growing between 5% and 15%, F.A.S.T. Graphs blends two formulas, one for slow-growing stocks (earnings growth of 5% or less) and one for fast-growing stocks (earnings growth above 15%).

The formula for slow-growing stocks is Ben Graham's formula for valuing a business: V*= EPS × (8.5 + 2g), where V* is the intrinsic value, EPS is the trailing twelve-month earnings per share, 8.5 is the PE ratio of a no-growth company, and g is the reasonably expected growth rate for the next 7-10 years.

An investment in BA in February 2009 would have returned 25.5% with dividends included.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) — Industrials

Omaha, Nebraska-based UNP operates the largest public railroad in North America, with 32,000 miles of track linking 23 states in the western two-thirds of the United States. UNP hauls coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agricultural goods, chemicals, and automotive products. UNP owns a quarter of Mexican railroad Ferromex. The company was founded in 1862.

UNP has an earnings growth rate of 13.2%.

An investment in UNP in February 2009 would have returned 23.4% with dividends included.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) — Healthcare

Based in Thousand Oaks, California, AMGN is a biotechnology company. The company discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of serious illnesses in the areas of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. AMGN was founded in 1980.

AMGN has an earnings growth rate of 10.5%.

An investment in AMGN in February 2009 would have returned 15.6% with dividends included.

J.M. Smucker — Consumer Staples

SJM manufactures and markets branded food products primarily in North America. With projected annual net sales of approximately $8 billion, the company provides various consumer food and beverage products as well as pet food and pet snacks to retailers, wholesalers, specialty stores, and food distributors. SJM was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.

SJM has an earnings growth rate of 7.4%.

An investment in SJM in February 2009 would have returned 11.1% with dividends included.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) — Industrials

HON is a diversified technology and manufacturing company with worldwide operations. The company provides aerospace products, software, and services; control, sensing and security technologies; materials, process technologies, and automation solutions; and productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance solutions. HON was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Township, New Jersey.

HON has an earnings growth rate of 8.0%.

An investment in HON in February 2009 would have returned 19.2% with dividends included.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) — Consumer Staples

PEP is a global beverage and food company. The company distributes beverages under well-known brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, 7UP and Tropicana, and food and snacks under brands such as Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, and Ruffles. PEP was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

PEP has an earnings growth rate of 4.9%.

As mentioned above, for stocks growing slower than 5%, F.A.S.T. Graphs use Ben Graham's formula for valuing a business.

An investment in HON in February 2009 would have returned 10.8% with dividends included.

Conclusion

Below is an analysis of the seven stocks, courtesy of finbox.io:

Collectively, the seven stocks have a fair value downside of about 6%, but they show a strong one-year return of about 23%. Furthermore, the stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 by about 51% over the last five years.

As mentioned earlier, all but SJM are trading at a premium to my fair value estimates. I'm curious to learn why SJM has been trending down for about two years. Is it due to the general underperformance of Consumer Staples or is there something else to consider?

AMGN and PEP look interesting, too, and perhaps I can find options trades that would allow me to buy shares closer to my fair value estimates.

In my view, all seven stocks are quality dividend growth stocks worthy of further research and possible investment. I'm looking forward to seeing if any of these stocks belong in my DivGro portfolio. Let me know which of these stocks you own and/or would recommend owning!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL, CB, CMI, D, ES, F, GILD, HASI, IBM, INTC, ITW, JNJ, LMT, LOW, MAIN, MCD, MDT, MMM, MSFT, NEE, NIE, NVDA, O, PFE, PFS, QCOM, RDS.B, ROST, SBUX, SCHD, SWK, T, TROW, TRV, UNH, UPS, VLO, VNQ, VYM, WBA, WMT, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.