Dick's Sporting Goods: Running On Schedule

Dick's has recognized the problems and is rectifying the situation. (Investors would need to be concerned if the company was not doing anything in response, which is not the case).

Dick's has clearly stated the headwinds for a year. Last quarter they predicted flat to low single digit negative comps and that is what we got (-4%).

Company Description

For those who may not know, Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, other specialty concept stores, and Dick's Team Sports HQ (their digital platform). The company recently reported its Q2 2018 earnings and I have identified the weaknesses in the business, what the company is doing to fix them, and the opportunity that lays ahead for investors.

Source

Weaknesses

Consolidated same store sales fell 4%. My shirt is blue. Both statements are meaningless without context. Many investors scoff at the idea that a store have their comps decrease. Let’s logically ask a question… can comps increase forever? Of course not – there's not an infinite amount of people. At some point comps will trend downward – the questions that we have to ask are why and what is the company doing to reverse that trend?

Why and What

Consolidated same store sales fell 4% due to three reasons:

Dick’s is downplaying the hunt business. Given their new firearms policy and the overall challenges in the industry, Dick’s is going to remove virtually all of the hunt products from 10 stores later in the year and replace them with products that are in higher demand. For example, they are going to add an elevated outerwear in their license shop assortment and HitTrax batting cages in their baseball areas (this I will have to see to believe). This test will determine the future of their hunting category at their other store locations. Dick’s is completely exiting the electronics business. This is a decision I had long hoped for as it has been a weak point of the company for a while in terms of dragging down margins and costing precious retail space (not to mention cash). We have to think in terms of opportunity cost. It's not just the fact that Dick’s is not making money in the electronics category, it's the fact they are actually forfeiting the money they would be earning if they had something more profitable in place instead. Under Armour broadened its distribution channels. First off, excluding Under Armour, Dick’s delivered double-digit growth in private brands and athlete apparel. To mitigate the weakness regarding UA, Dick’s has worked closely with them in order to launch exclusive products (like those from the Project Rock Collection) that's intended to drive traffic to the store. In addition, Dick’s will have the HOVR shoe to showcase at their stores, which is a hot product that they expect to drive sales in the footwear category.

Overall, the slow growth in the low margin hunt and electronics business accounted for nearly half of the 4% comp decline. The rest can be attributed to Under Armour broadening its distribution channels so Dick’s made less money since many consumers went different ways to purchase UA products. So, as a result, Dick’s is downplaying the hunting business, reallocating premium space in the store to more profitable endeavors (by replacing electronics with higher demanded products), and are working closely with UA to launch Dick's only exclusive products.

The bottom line is to increase comps, businesses have to replace products not in demand with products that are in demand. I believe Dick’s is taking the appropriate measures and will reverse comps. These new implementations take time to reap the benefits from, so I would not expect a drastic reversal until 2019. That might seem like a bad thing, but that provides value investors, such as ourselves, time to purchase shares at a discount and collect our dividends as we wait for the capital appreciation. Speaking of value, take a look at this article I wrote regarding the fair share price of Dick’s Sporting Goods. I put a strong buy on the company and purchased shares at $24.40. Dick’s has returned over 50% including dividends since I first wrote on the company.

Strengths

Now that we understand the weaknesses, let’s take a look at what's going well for the company. Gross margins increased by 74 basis points for Q2 vs. last year. Remember the last earnings call? All those analysts and writers cared about was the compressed margins. Every article I read seemed to harp on this fact and that it spelled the end of retail as we know it. In response, I specifically wrote this (dated November 2017):

My interpretation is that margins will be under pressure for some time. Whether or not Dick's improve it by 200-300 basis points after 2018 is up in the air. I believe after further consolidation in the industry occurs and after retail as a sector bounces back, Dick's will stop being so heavily promotional and improve their margins. With stores like Gander Mountain and Sport Authority going out of business, Dick's has an opportunity to pick up some new customers. As more and more retailers are slowing the rate at which they open new stores (and in many cases increasing the rate at which they close stores), Dick's will gain market share as there will be less intrusion from competitors. This will allow Dick's more leeway to begin reinstating premium pricing, which will improve gross margins.

Ed Stack stated that the environment is less promotional, and with access to better product, Dick’s is going to begin reinstating premium pricing. Turns out after the latest consolidation, less promotional nature, and heavy investment in private brands, Dick’s has in fact improved gross margins just as I predicted they would almost one year ago.

That increase in price and demand led to a lot of positives. Dick’s increased revenue 1%, increased e-commerce 12%, and demolished Wall Street’s EPS target, while raising the midpoint for FY 2018 EPS to $3.11. Furthermore, sales grew 1% and inventory was down by more than 6%. Dick’s is streamlining their product pipeline and increasing their profitability.

Takeaway

Dick’s has clearly stated in almost every earnings call for the past year that 2018 is going to be a rebuilding year. They have laid out their step-by-step plan for the immediate future and have given specific guidance on their initiatives (scorecard loyalty program, consumer specific marketing, e-commerce focus, distribution center construction) to deliver better results. There has been consolidation in the industry, demand for DTC (direct to consumer) ability, promotional activities, and demand to restructure the product mix to drive maximum profitability.

Most of the investors selling were the fair weathered ones who expected a surprise turnaround. I even read an article yesterday where the author claimed he was waiting for a catalyst to buy shares. I have news for those investors – waiting for a catalyst means you’re too late. At that point, the price already reflects that public information (or so called "catalyst"). But, for the rest of us, there's still great value in Dick’s Sporting Goods – which is right on track and running perfectly on schedule.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither this article, nor any comment associated with it, are not be taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction.