Tesla's Cash Problems Create January Default Risk

If Tesla does not raise funds, or work out a new arrangement with convertible holders, before January, it may trigger a default.

Despite persistent production and delivery logistics issues, Tesla continues to guide for profitability in Q3 and Q4. That prospect looks extremely unlikely.

Tesla must have sufficient usable cash to cover the full value of the notes, plus $400 million on January 1, or else the company may face the prospect of default.

At the end of July, we published a research note in which we cited Tesla’s (TSLA) rapidly deteriorating cash position. The company’s latest 10-Q, released August 6, showed that the situation had not improved during the second quarter. At the end of June, Tesla had $2.24 billion in total cash. Usually, that would be all the information available until the Q3 earnings call (expected in late October). But The Wall Street Journal managed to obtain internal records showing Tesla’s cash balance had fallen to $1.69 billion as of August 12.

With a $920 million convertible note coming due in March 2019, Tesla may find itself struggling to avoid default early next year.

Convertible Crisis

According to internal Tesla records, the drop in the balance was the result of paying back $500 million of its revolving credit line. Tesla plans to tap the same amount again during the second half of the quarter.

One might think that $1.69 billion in cash would be sufficient runway for any company, even Tesla with its monumental cash burn. But that's not so, thanks to a $920 million convertible note due in March. We discussed the convertibles in a research note published a few weeks ago:

Now, a Tesla bull might come out and argue that the lion’s share of this debt, the $920 million due in March 2019, may not be necessary thanks to its being convertible with a conversion price of $359.87 per share. As of writing, Tesla was trading near $350 a share, so it's not beyond belief that it will be able to climb high enough to force conversion rather than cash payment. However, the nature of debt covenants requires the debtor to act as if the conversion is not guaranteed. While it might not have to use the $920 million in March, it will have to have it available.

It turns out that we may have been too generous in our outlook then. We described the need for sufficient cash to cover the full value of the convertible in March, but the terms are in fact more restrictive (the highlights are the handiwork of Paul Huettner, CFA, one of Twitter’s most well-informed Tesla bears):

To avoid falling defaulting on the convertible notes, Tesla must, on January 1, 2019, have unrestricted and available cash and equivalents sufficient to cover the full value of the notes, plus $400 million. In other words, Tesla must have $1.32 billion in unrestricted cash.

As previously stated, Tesla had total cash worth $2.24 billion at the end of June. But $942 million of that cash was in the form of customer deposits. While Tesla does not hold deposits in escrow, instead comingling them with general cash, they do not appear to qualify as “unrestricted and available cash” as required by the terms of the convertible note. So Tesla probably had, at best, $1.3 billion in unrestricted cash at the end of Q2. Cut out the $500 million from the revolving credit line and Tesla had just $800 million.

We now know that Tesla had $1.69 billion in mid August. But we do not know how much of that is deposits. If net deposits have remained stable, then Tesla would have just $750 million in unrestricted cash. Add back the $500 million from the revolving line and Tesla would have $1.25 billion in usable cash. Thus, as of the middle of Q3, Tesla may have been as much as $70 million shy of the cash needed at year-end. If deposits were run down during the first half of Q2, Tesla might have enough to stave off default if the test was now.

But Tesla does not face the test now, but on January 1. Thus, the question is whether Tesla can maintain or expand its cash balance between now and then.

Promise of Profits

For months, CEO Elon Musk has stood by the claim that Tesla would be cash flow positive and profitable from Q3 onward. The internal documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show an expectation of ending Q3 with significantly more cash on the balance than it started. That would be in keeping with the company’s guidance for near-term profitability.

While guidance of Tesla turning a profit in Q3 always looked far fetched, even after applying outrageously generous assumptions, recent developments have thrown even greater doubts on the prospect.

Anecdotal reports and primary research at Tesla’s Fremont factory and distribution centers revealed a production slowdown in August and an apparent delivery logistics nightmare. Both problems have since been corroborated by Tesla via official statements and a review of internal records. On August 27, Electrek reported that Tesla had produced fewer than 30,000 Model 3 cars through the third week of August, putting the company well behind on its goal of producing between 50,000 and 55,000 Model 3s during the quarter. On August 30, the logistics problems also were acknowledged, when Tesla announced it was building out a delivery organization to try to address the growing mess.

With Tesla facing continued headwinds for production and deliveries, the prospect of generating income in excess of expenses in Q3 look slim indeed.

Cash is King

Seeking Alpha’s CoverDrive has set the gold standard of quarterly forecasting where Tesla is concerned, consistently beating the Street’s estimates. CoverDrive’s forecast for Q3 suggests a net loss of $236 million, even after applying $200 million in ZEV credit sales to pad out revenues.

If Tesla faces a net loss on the order of $200 million in Q3, its cash position will likely deteriorate in kind. While it's not inconceivable that Tesla’s mid-August cash balance of $1.63 billion could be left substantively intact, doing so would require some real financial wizardry.

Stretching payables has been Tesla’s go-to method of padding its cash balance. At the end of Q2, the company had a whopping $3 billion in accounts payable, up from $2.6 billion in Q1. While Tesla might try to expand payables still further, the angle looks nearly played out. Indeed, Tesla’s suppliers have been displaying substantial anxiety about getting paid. Some suppliers have clearly had enough as it is, with an explosion of mechanic’s liens in recent months.

Being generous, let us say that Tesla manages to grow payables by $100 million. That would still leave a $100 million deficit to cash for the quarter. Under that assumption, Tesla might have $2.1 billion in total cash at the end of Q3. Some portion thereof would be deposits. If it's still on the order of $900 million, as it was at the end of Q2, then Tesla would have just $1.2 billion in unrestricted and available cash. That would leave Tesla short of the $1.32 billion needed at the end of Q4.

Investor’s Eye View

Tesla has been adamant about its intention to not raise capital, whether through a stock offering or debt issuance. With Q3 set to disappoint, Tesla may find it has few alternatives as the January 1 deadline approaches. Breaking even in Q4 might be just enough to clear the cash balance hurdle, but even that may not be enough. It also would depend on Tesla being able to keep its payables stable to the end of the year.

The longer Tesla waits to raise capital, the more desperate its situation will become. Refusing to raise capital is a dangerous gamble. If the company cannot achieve profitability this year, it may face a default scenario in January.

With a capital infusion, the risk of near-term default would be stymied. So what is it that keeps Elon from raising capital? Hubris? Fear of due diligence uncovering something nasty? We do not have an answer. But the very fact that he continues to refuse to bend on a capital raise puts Tesla’s entire future in jeopardy.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.