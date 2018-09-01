Concho Resources: Permian Basin's Biggest Oil Producer Will Get Even Bigger

Concho Resources is not facing any volumetric risks in the Permian Basin but it's still exposed to price risks, though the region’s prices will improve as pipelines are deployed.

Concho Resources (CXO) has become the leading oil producer in Permian Basin located in Texas and New Mexico, the world’s fastest-growing oil-producing region - and the company will become even bigger in the future as it eyes double-digit production growth driven by one of the biggest drilling programs in the Permian Basin. It has a solid track record of generating free cash flows and it expects to continue going this way in the future, even as it ramps up spending to jump start work on large-scale projects. The company, however, is exposed to the weakness in prices in the Permian Basin, but this is a temporary problem which will likely get resolved by next year.

Concho Resources has become the biggest Permian Basin pure-play company in terms of unconventional oil and gas production after it completed its takeover of RSP Permian in July. In the second quarter of this year, Concho Resources produced 229,000 boe per day, which shows a gain of 24% on a year-over-year basis. Its output was 62.5% crude oil while the rest was natural gas. Including RSP Permian’s numbers brings the second quarter production to 296,000 boe per day. By comparison, Concho Resources’ closest rival Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), which I have recently covered in an article, produced 280,000 boe per day from the Permian Basin from continuing assets (272,000 boepd net production). Concho Resources also is one of the most active drillers in the Permian Basin. The company is running 32 rigs in the region for drilling horizontal wells. By comparison, Pioneer Natural Resources is running a 20-24-rig program.

So far, Concho Resources has delivered a decent performance in 2018 by growing profits and free cash flows, thanks to the increase in production and improvement in oil prices. In the second quarter, Concho Resources posted a double-digit increase in production and benefited from the 5.3% increase in realized oil price and 23.2% increase in realized gas price (including derivatives). That fueled an increase in adjusted profits to $185 million, or $1.24 per share, from $77 million, or $0.52 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Its net cash flow from operations clocked in at $602 million, up from $398 million a year earlier. The company booked $501 million of capital expenditures - or exploration and development costs - during the quarter (excluding acquisitions). This translated into free cash flows of $101 million ($602Mn-$501 million), substantially higher than $15 million of free cash flows reported in the second quarter of 2017.

Moving forward, Concho Resources will continue growing production. The RSP Permian acquisition, which started contributing to the company’s production mix from July 19, will push its total output to between 280,000 and 285,000 boe per day in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, which will be the first full quarter with RSP Permian, production is forecasted to average in the range of 305,000 to 310,000 boe per day. For the full year, Concho Resources expects to produce between 260,000 and 263,000 boe per day, including RSP Permian production from July. On a pro forma basis, Concho Resources is expecting a 21% to 23% increase in production in 2018 as compared to 2017.

Concho Resources already has increased drilling activity substantially since the company is now running a 32-rig program, up from 20 rigs in the first quarter. It has allocated eight rigs for RSP Permian’s assets and the remaining 24 units for its legacy assets. The company has said that it will quickly develop large-scale projects in the Northern Delaware Basin and Midland Basin. The Northern Delaware Basin alone will get half of the total number of rigs as the company will work on its leading large-scale projects in this region such as Dominator and Eider. The company will place a number of wells to service in the coming quarters which will drive production growth in 2018 and beyond. Next year, I believe Concho Resources will produce more than 310,000 boe per day, considering that the fourth quarter output already is projected to be as high as 310,000 boe per day and the company will likely complete some of the large-scale developments by the third quarter of 2019 which will push its oil volumes higher. I believe Concho Resources is well positioned to post double-digit production growth in 2019 as well.

Strong production growth should fuel earnings and cash flow growth, just as we’ve seen this year. Concho Resources’ spending levels, however, also are going to increase as the company ramps up drilling activity. The company has budgeted capital expenditures of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion for the current year, up from $1.7 billion in 2017. But despite the increase, the company has reiterated its commitment to free cash flows by saying that it will continue living within its cash flows. The company has a solid track record of consistently generating free cash flows. In fact, the company has reported free cash flows in 11 of the last 12 quarters and I believe it can continue going this way in the future.

Concho Resources, however, is facing the problem associated with production bottlenecks at the Permian Basin which have pushed the region’s oil prices lower. The Midland WTI is trading $16 per barrel below the US benchmark, as per CME Group. Additionally, some oil producers who do not have firm transportation agreements are facing volume-related risks since there isn’t enough space available on the pipelines for oil transportation. However, Concho Resources isn’t facing any volumetric risks since around 90% of its oil already is gathered and transported through pipelines, primarily through firm sales agreements. The remaining oil is consumed by refineries within the Permian Basin.

But Concho is still exposed to some of the weakness in the region’s oil prices. In its second quarter presentation, the company highlighted that it has around 113,000 barrels per day of oil production backed by basis swaps for the remainder of 2018. These barrels will continue to receive prices at a discount of just $0.77 per barrel to the benchmark, even as the actual price plunges to more than $16 a barrel below the benchmark. However, the company’s total crude oil production in this period will be around 192,000 bpd, as per my estimate. This means that roughly 60% of the company’s oil production will have downside protection through basis swaps while the remaining 40% could be exposed to the weakness in regional oil prices. This could drag the company’s profits in the future and partly offset the positive impact associated with strong production growth.

However, the takeaway constraints in the Permian Basin will ease meaningfully by the second half of 2019 as a number of new pipelines are installed, like Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)'s Gray Oak and Plains All American (PAA)'s Cactus II pipelines. Around two to three million barrels per day of new takeaway capacity will get deployed at the Permian Basin in the near term, as per my rough estimate. This should ease the takeaway constraints and push the region's prices higher.

Concho Resources stock has fallen by 9.5% in the last six months. But the company has a great asset base at the Permian Basin and is well positioned to grow production significantly while living within its cash flows. Although weak prices at the Permian Basin may drag its profits in the short term, the situation will improve in the long term. For investors with a long-term horizon, I think the weakness could be a buying opportunity.

